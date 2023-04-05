Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en mars 2023, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment). Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 mars :

01./01. – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe [24.2.2023] {6 500¥}

02./03. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500¥}

03./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990¥}

04./New. – PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Square-Enix) [09.3.2023] {1 980¥}

05./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578¥}

06./08. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500¥}

07./14. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960¥}

08./20. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520¥} (30% off until April 16th)

09./17. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578¥}

10./New. – Kabuto Kuwagata (Shogakukan) [15.3.2023] {1 980¥} (50% off until April 14th)

11./02. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678¥}

12./00. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2022 (Konami) [21.4.2022] {8 250¥}

13./16. – ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike-Chunsoft) [24.2.2023] {4 180¥}

14./00. – Salt and Sanctuary (Ska Studios) [02.8.2018] {1 780¥}

15./19. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920¥}

16./06. – PowerWash Simulator (Square-Enix) [31.1.2021] {2 970¥}

17./00. – Furi (CIRCLE Ent.) [31.5.2018] {2 000¥}

18./New. – Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Koei-Tecmo) [23.3.2023] {8 580¥}

19./13. – Pokémon Scarlet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500¥}

20./New. – Ib (PLAYISM) [09.3.2023] {1 500¥}