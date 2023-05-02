Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en avril 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des jeux sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 30 avril :

01./New. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] {3 990 ¥}

02./New. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] {3 990 ¥}

03./New – Final Fantasy V (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {2 200 ¥}

04./New – Final Fantasy VI (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {2 200 ¥}

05./New – Final Fantasy IV (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {2 200 ¥}

06./New – Final Fantasy III (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {2 200 ¥}

07./New – Final Fantasy (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {1 480 ¥}

08./New – Final Fantasy II (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {1 480 ¥}

09./02. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500 ¥}

10./11. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678 ¥}

11./00. – Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) [10.12.2020] {3 850 ¥}

12./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 ¥}

13./03. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990 ¥}

14./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750 ¥}

15./09. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578 ¥}

16./08. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520 ¥}

17./15. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920 ¥}

18./01. – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) [24.2.2023] {6 500 ¥}

19./07. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960 ¥}

20./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530 ¥}