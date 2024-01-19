Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 8 au 14 janvier 2024) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Fin de la grosse semaine des étrennes, on revient donc au « calme » d’avant les fêtes. Seule sortie de la semaine, la version physique de Football Manager 2024 Touch (Nintendo Switch) et Football Manager 2024 Console (PS5).

01./02. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 25.523 / 1.670.688 <80-100%> (-73%)

02./01. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 25.164 / 920.203 <80-100%> (-75%)

03./05. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 # <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2023.10.20} (¥8.164) – 18.679 / 213.392 <60-80%> (-33%)

04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.098 / 5.672.514 <80-100%> (-67%)

05./04. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.311 / 1.155.920 <80-100%> (-75%)

06./07. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 7.285 / 5.273.318 <80-100%> (-63%)

07./09. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.261 / 3.418.956 <80-100%> (-58%)

08./10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.549 / 7.667.761 <80-100%> (-60%)

09./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.413 / 5.424.782 <80-100%> (-65%)

10./06. [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch <TBL> (Takara Tomy) {2023.10.06} (¥6.000) – 6.313 / 173.651 <80-100%> (-68%)

11./13. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2023.11.03} (¥9.162) – 5.412 / 94.840 <60-80%> (-59%)

12./12. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 5.141 / 4.209.980 <80-100%> (-63%)

13./16. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.041 / 1.231.169 <80-100%> (-55%)

14./19. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 3.644 / 1.259.784 <80-100%> (-61%)

15./11. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2023.12.01} (¥6.980) – 3.568 / 529.260 <80-100%> (-77%)

16./00. [NSW] Football Manager 2024 Touch <SLG> (Sega) {2024.01.12} (¥5.480) – 3.563 / NEW <40-60%>

17./21. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 3.514 / 1.941.921 <80-100%> (-60%)

18./14. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 3.491 / 1.387.157 <80-100%> (-71%)

19./15. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! <ETC> (Nintendo) {2023.11.03} (¥4.980) – 3.184 / 155.975 <80-100%> (-72%)

20./18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.09.22} (¥5.980) – 3.037 / 290.444 <80-100%> (-70%)

21./00. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 2.996 / 3.514.531 <80-100%>

22./17. [NSW] Super Mario RPG <RPG> (Nintendo) {2023.11.17} (¥5.980) – 2.960 / 461.287 <80-100%> (-72%)

23./22. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 2.918 / 2.969.902 <80-100%> (-61%)

24./20. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 2.791 / 2.244.611 <80-100%> (-70%)

25./24. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] <PZL> (Sega) {2022.11.17} (¥3.500) – 2.422 / 126.823 <80-100%> (-58%)

26./23. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2021.11.19} (¥5.980) – 2.283 / 2.691.941 <80-100%> (-67%)

27./00. [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy # <RPG> (WB Games) {2023.11.14} (¥7.980) – 2.048 / 88.581 <80-100%> (-51%)

28./26. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass <RCE> (Nintendo) {2023.10.06} (¥8.000) – 1.977 / 50.759 <80-100%> (-59%)

29./00. [PS5] Football Manager 2024 Console <SLG> (Sega) {2024.01.12} (¥6.480) – 1.770 / NEW <20-40%>

30./25. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! <SLG> (Ponos) {2020.12.03} (¥2.200) – 1.768 / 251.090 <80-100%> (-69%)

Ventes consoles :

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 46.604 | 104.551 | 74.690 | 151.155 | 325.408 | 31.937.811 | | PS5 # | 36.506 | 41.126 | 44.113 | 77.632 | 129.269 | 5.042.489 | | XBS # | 1.164 | 697 | 1.052 | 1.861 | 2.791 | 541.968 | | PS4 # | 562 | 737 | 1.099 | 1.299 | 5.227 | 9.492.358 | | 3DS # | 14 | 12 | 93 | 26 | 512 | 24.600.956 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 84.850 | 147.123 | 121.047 | 231.973 | 463.207 | 72.808.352 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 26.719 | 35.518 | 39.468 | 62.237 | 114.764 | 4.360.407 | | PS5DE | 9.787 | 5.608 | 4.645 | 15.395 | 14.505 | 682.082 | | XBS X | 727 | 184 | 267 | 911 | 467 | 245.895 | | XBS S | 437 | 513 | 785 | 950 | 2.324 | 296.073 | |NSWOLED| 29.524 | 73.541 | 44.147 | 103.065 | 186.936 | 6.531.223 | | NSW L | 11.553 | 18.638 | 12.586 | 30.191 | 61.574 | 5.704.265 | | NSW | 5.527 | 12.372 | 17.957 | 17.899 | 76.898 | 19.702.323 | | PS4 | 562 | 737 | 1.099 | 1.299 | 5.227 | 7.916.635 | |n-2DSLL| 14 | 12 | 93 | 26 | 512 | 1.206.011 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+