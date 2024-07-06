Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
All Games
1. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
2. Minecraft
3. Overcooked 2
4. Stardew Valley
5. Among Us
6. Hades
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
9. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
10. Little Kitty, Big City
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
13. EA Sports FC 24
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Dave the Diver
18. Metroid Prime Remastered
19. Boomerang Fu
20. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. Untitled Goose Game
23. Stick Fight: The Game
24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
25. Moonstone Island
26. Just Dance 2024 Edition
27. Action Games Bundle
28. Just Dance 2024 Edition Deluxe
29. Inside
30. Hentai Games Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
4. Little Kitty, Big City
5. Dave the Diver
6. Boomerang Fu
7. Stick Fight The Game
8. Moonstone Island
9. Inside
10. Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D
11. Hollow Knight
12. Human: Fall Flat
13. Color Water Sort
14. Pico Park
15. Garten of Banban
16. Another Crab’s Treasure
17. Suika Game
18. Tools Up
19. Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition
20. Limbo
21. Speedway Turbo Car Racing Challenge
22. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
23. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
24. Balatro
25. Paper io
26. Jurassic World Evolution
27. Blasphemous
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. The House of the Dead: Remake
30. Tiny Little Farm
