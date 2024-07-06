Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

All Games

1. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

2. Minecraft

3. Overcooked 2

4. Stardew Valley

5. Among Us

6. Hades

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

9. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

10. Little Kitty, Big City

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

13. EA Sports FC 24

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Dave the Diver

18. Metroid Prime Remastered

19. Boomerang Fu

20. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. Untitled Goose Game

23. Stick Fight: The Game

24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25. Moonstone Island

26. Just Dance 2024 Edition

27. Action Games Bundle

28. Just Dance 2024 Edition Deluxe

29. Inside

30. Hentai Games Collection

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

4. Little Kitty, Big City

5. Dave the Diver

6. Boomerang Fu

7. Stick Fight The Game

8. Moonstone Island

9. Inside

10. Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D

11. Hollow Knight

12. Human: Fall Flat

13. Color Water Sort

14. Pico Park

15. Garten of Banban

16. Another Crab’s Treasure

17. Suika Game

18. Tools Up

19. Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition

20. Limbo

21. Speedway Turbo Car Racing Challenge

22. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

23. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

24. Balatro

25. Paper io

26. Jurassic World Evolution

27. Blasphemous

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. The House of the Dead: Remake

30. Tiny Little Farm