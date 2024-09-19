Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 9 au 15 septembre 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.
Top jeux
01./00. [NSW] The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine <ADV> (G-Mode) {2024.09.12} (¥8.000) – 20.919 / NEW
02./02. [PS5] Astro Bot <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) – 8.882 / 21.554 (-30%)
03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.840 / 5.997.783 (-12%)
04./05. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 7.069 / 1.422.221 (-13%)
05./07. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.967 / 7.908.719 (-11%)
06./11. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.713 / 3.631.184 (-3%)
07./09. [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.07.18} (¥7.700) – 4.750 / 287.959 (-35%)
08./14. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 4.215 / 5.411.506 (-2%)
09./15. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 3.943 / 5.583.573 (-4%)
10./10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 3.538 / 3.627.657 (-50%)
Top consoles
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 50.574 | 67.473 | 71.578 | 2.029.320 | 2.918.755 | 33.815.976 |
| PS5 # | 10.095 | 11.007 | 38.611 | 1.073.729 | 1.984.865 | 6.038.586 |
| XBS # | 675 | 1.482 | 1.670 | 85.472 | 100.086 | 625.579 |
| PS4 # | 39 | 23 | 383 | 13.104 | 54.707 | 9.504.163 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 61.383 | 79.985 | 112.263 | 3.201.787 | 5.061.004 | 74.585.396 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 8.254 | 9.097 | 35.865 | 888.487 | 1.725.968 | 5.186.657 |
| PS5DE | 1.841 | 1.910 | 2.746 | 185.242 | 258.897 | 851.929 |
| XBS X | 380 | 759 | 660 | 61.998 | 48.373 | 306.982 |
| XBS S | 295 | 723 | 1.010 | 23.474 | 51.713 | 318.597 |
|NSWOLED| 34.250 | 46.479 | 52.998 | 1.439.375 | 2.029.791 | 7.867.533 |
| NSW L | 11.570 | 15.271 | 9.077 | 377.148 | 393.639 | 6.051.222 |
| NSW | 4.754 | 5.723 | 9.503 | 212.797 | 495.325 | 19.897.221 |
| PS4 | 39 | 23 | 383 | 13.104 | 54.707 | 7.928.440 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
