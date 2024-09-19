Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 9 au 15 septembre 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.

Top jeux

01./00. [NSW] The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine <ADV> (G-Mode) {2024.09.12} (¥8.000) – 20.919 / NEW

02./02. [PS5] Astro Bot <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) – 8.882 / 21.554 (-30%)

03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.840 / 5.997.783 (-12%)

04./05. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 7.069 / 1.422.221 (-13%)

05./07. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.967 / 7.908.719 (-11%)

06./11. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.713 / 3.631.184 (-3%)

07./09. [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.07.18} (¥7.700) – 4.750 / 287.959 (-35%)

08./14. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 4.215 / 5.411.506 (-2%)

09./15. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 3.943 / 5.583.573 (-4%)

10./10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 3.538 / 3.627.657 (-50%)

Top consoles