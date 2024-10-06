Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – 5.9GB
- The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication – 5.9GB
- Dungeons 4: Nintendo Switch Edition – 5.2GB
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Nintendo Switch Edition – 5.2GB
- Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – 3.9GB
- UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves – 3.5GB
- Drova – 3.5GB
- Transformers: Galactic Trials – 3.0GB
- Son of a Gun – 2.8GB
- Aery: Midnight Hour – 2.8GB
- Europa – 2.3GB
- SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky – 2.2GB
- While We Wait Here – 2.0GB
- Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief – 2.0GB
- Mimi the Cat: New Friends – 1.9GB
- NAIRI: Rising Tide – 1.7GB
- Wizards Owl: Magic Delivery – 1.5GB
- Bandit Buster: Western – 1.4GB
- Monster High Skulltimate Secrets – 1.4GB
- Voidwrought – 1.4GB
- Astlibra Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist – 1.2GB
- Casual Sport Series: Hockey – 1.1GB
- Gym Business : Fitness Empire Simulator – 1.1GB
- Nick Jr. Party Adventure – 1.1GB
- Blind: The Unseen Truth – 992MB
- Hidden in my Paradise – 993MB
- Stilt Fella – 928MB
- Stickin’ the Landing – 712MB
- Ghost in the Pool – 622MB
- Keeper’s Toll – 601MB
- dotAGE – 572MB
- Simply Cubic – 513MB
- The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle – 350MB
- My Big Sister: Remastered – 316MB
- Supermarket Grocery Simulator – 210MB
- Guess the Flag – 171MB
- Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator – 158MB
- Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle – 141MB
- Mourning Tide – 123MB
- The Legend of Santa – 110MB
- It Could Happen to You – 99MB
- Cats Hidden in Spooky Places – 93MB
- Crasho Cars – 72MB
- Massi – 68MB
- Eggconsole Templo del Sol: Asteka II PC-8801 – 51MB
- Andromeda Survivors – 43MB
- Zebulon: A Lost Cat – 35MB
