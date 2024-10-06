Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).

LEGO Horizon Adventures – 5.9GB

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication – 5.9GB

Dungeons 4: Nintendo Switch Edition – 5.2GB

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Nintendo Switch Edition – 5.2GB

Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – 3.9GB

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves – 3.5GB

Drova – 3.5GB

Transformers: Galactic Trials – 3.0GB

Son of a Gun – 2.8GB

Aery: Midnight Hour – 2.8GB

Europa – 2.3GB

SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky – 2.2GB

While We Wait Here – 2.0GB

Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief – 2.0GB

Mimi the Cat: New Friends – 1.9GB

NAIRI: Rising Tide – 1.7GB

Wizards Owl: Magic Delivery – 1.5GB

Bandit Buster: Western – 1.4GB

Monster High Skulltimate Secrets – 1.4GB

Voidwrought – 1.4GB

Astlibra Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist – 1.2GB

Casual Sport Series: Hockey – 1.1GB

Gym Business : Fitness Empire Simulator – 1.1GB

Nick Jr. Party Adventure – 1.1GB

Blind: The Unseen Truth – 992MB

Hidden in my Paradise – 993MB

Stilt Fella – 928MB

Stickin’ the Landing – 712MB

Ghost in the Pool – 622MB

Keeper’s Toll – 601MB

dotAGE – 572MB

Simply Cubic – 513MB

The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle – 350MB

My Big Sister: Remastered – 316MB

Supermarket Grocery Simulator – 210MB

Guess the Flag – 171MB

Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator – 158MB

Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle – 141MB

Mourning Tide – 123MB

The Legend of Santa – 110MB

It Could Happen to You – 99MB

Cats Hidden in Spooky Places – 93MB

Crasho Cars – 72MB

Massi – 68MB

Eggconsole Templo del Sol: Asteka II PC-8801 – 51MB

Andromeda Survivors – 43MB

Zebulon: A Lost Cat – 35MB