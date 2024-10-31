Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 14 au 20 octobre) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

Top software

01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree <ETC> (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) – 81.393 / 308.962 (-64%)

02./00. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 70.367 / NEW

03./00. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 32.157 / NEW

04./00. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 <ACT> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2024.10.25} (¥8.909) – 26.947 / NEW

05./00. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2024.10.24} (¥8.800) – 12.411 / NEW

06./00. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 12.367 / NEW

07./02. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.10.17} (¥8.900) – 10.182 / 79.260 (-85%)

08./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 7.567 / 288.879 (-43%)

09./00. [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2024.10.24} (¥8.800) – 7.133 / NEW

10./00. [NSW] Sonic x Shadow Generations # <ACT> (Sega) {2024.10.25} (¥5.990) – 7.021 / NEW

Top hardware