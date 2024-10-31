Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 14 au 20 octobre) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).
Top software
01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree <ETC> (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) – 81.393 / 308.962 (-64%)
02./00. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 70.367 / NEW
03./00. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 32.157 / NEW
04./00. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 <ACT> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2024.10.25} (¥8.909) – 26.947 / NEW
05./00. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2024.10.24} (¥8.800) – 12.411 / NEW
06./00. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 12.367 / NEW
07./02. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.10.17} (¥8.900) – 10.182 / 79.260 (-85%)
08./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 7.567 / 288.879 (-43%)
09./00. [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2024.10.24} (¥8.800) – 7.133 / NEW
10./00. [NSW] Sonic x Shadow Generations # <ACT> (Sega) {2024.10.25} (¥5.990) – 7.021 / NEW
Top hardware
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 67.724 | 58.853 | 66.161 | 2.401.492 | 3.330.995 | 34.188.148 |
| PS5 # | 11.945 | 11.315 | 2.933 | 1.140.900 | 2.143.780 | 6.105.757 |
| XBS # | 1.201 | 4.438 | 3.301 | 93.047 | 121.802 | 633.154 |
| PS4 # | 38 | 34 | 1.006 | 13.320 | 61.349 | 9.504.379 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 80.908 | 74.640 | 73.424 | 3.648.921 | 5.660.773 | 75.032.530 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 9.829 | 9.649 | 2.717 | 944.252 | 1.871.287 | 5.242.422 |
| PS5DE | 2.116 | 1.666 | 216 | 196.648 | 272.493 | 863.335 |
|XBS XDE| 536 | 2.831 | | 3.367 | | 3.367 |
| XBS X | 108 | 147 | 2.903 | 62.958 | 57.487 | 307.942 |
| XBS S | 557 | 1.460 | 398 | 26.722 | 64.315 | 321.845 |
|NSWOLED| 46.256 | 37.294 | 53.381 | 1.664.137 | 2.365.953 | 8.092.295 |
| NSW L | 15.790 | 16.911 | 6.580 | 493.593 | 430.716 | 6.167.667 |
| NSW | 5.678 | 4.648 | 6.200 | 243.762 | 534.326 | 19.928.186 |
| PS4 | 38 | 34 | 1.006 | 13.320 | 61.349 | 7.928.656 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
Laisser un commentaire