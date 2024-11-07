Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 28 octobre au 3 novembre) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree <ETC> (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) – 57.522 / 366.484 (-29%)

02./02. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 14.646 / 85.013 (-79%)

03./04. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 <ACT> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2024.10.25} (¥8.909) – 8.620 / 35.567 (-68%)

04./14. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 5.782 / 6.044.039 (+14%)

05./07. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.10.17} (¥8.900) – 5.729 / 84.989 (-44%)

06./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 5.492 / 294.371 (-27%)

07./03. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 5.097 / 37.254 (-84%)

08./00. [NSW] Farmagia # <RPG> (Marvelous) {2024.11.01} (¥6.300) – 4.296 / NEW

09./17. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.253 / 7.943.533 (+8%)

10./15. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 4.242 / 3.666.338 (+1%)

Top hardware