Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 28 octobre au 3 novembre) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).
01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree <ETC> (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) – 57.522 / 366.484 (-29%)
02./02. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 14.646 / 85.013 (-79%)
03./04. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 <ACT> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2024.10.25} (¥8.909) – 8.620 / 35.567 (-68%)
04./14. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 5.782 / 6.044.039 (+14%)
05./07. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.10.17} (¥8.900) – 5.729 / 84.989 (-44%)
06./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 5.492 / 294.371 (-27%)
07./03. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 5.097 / 37.254 (-84%)
08./00. [NSW] Farmagia # <RPG> (Marvelous) {2024.11.01} (¥6.300) – 4.296 / NEW
09./17. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.253 / 7.943.533 (+8%)
10./15. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 4.242 / 3.666.338 (+1%)
Top hardware
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 60.096 | 67.724 | 93.252 | 2.461.588 | 3.424.247 | 34.248.244 |
| PS5 # | 13.965 | 11.945 | 1.217 | 1.154.865 | 2.144.997 | 6.119.722 |
| XBS # | 2.610 | 1.201 | 4.737 | 95.657 | 126.539 | 635.764 |
| PS4 # | 53 | 38 | 1.306 | 13.373 | 62.655 | 9.504.432 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 76.724 | 80.908 | 100.536 | 3.725.645 | 5.761.309 | 75.109.254 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 11.566 | 9.829 | 1.090 | 955.818 | 1.872.377 | 5.253.988 |
| PS5DE | 2.399 | 2.116 | 127 | 199.047 | 272.620 | 865.734 |
|XBS XDE| 1.769 | 536 | | 5.136 | | 5.136 |
| XBS X | 276 | 108 | 2.332 | 63.234 | 59.819 | 308.218 |
| XBS S | 565 | 557 | 2.405 | 27.287 | 66.720 | 322.410 |
|NSWOLED| 39.849 | 46.256 | 58.932 | 1.703.986 | 2.424.885 | 8.132.144 |
| NSW L | 15.578 | 15.790 | 23.627 | 509.171 | 454.343 | 6.183.245 |
| NSW | 4.669 | 5.678 | 10.693 | 248.431 | 545.019 | 19.932.855 |
| PS4 | 53 | 38 | 1.306 | 13.373 | 62.655 | 7.928.709 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
