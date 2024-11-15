Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
- 4×4 Adventure: Rocky Pathways
- 49 Keys
- Aerofly FS
- Gorgeous Girlfriend
- Anime Girls Wasteland Shootout
- ATV Stunt Racing: Extreme Offroad Simulator
- Axe Champ Shoot Out
- Beyblade x Xone
- Bullet Runner
- Bunny Zoo: Animal Battle Royale
- Candivity
- Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi
- Caveheart Legacy of the Depths
- Debut Project: Cooking Cafe
- Deserted
- Doors: Paradox
- Dorfs: Hammers for Hire
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Drone World Tour: Flight Simulator
- Drum Pad
- Duckweed
- Eggconsole Ys MSX2
- First Responder Simulation Bundle: Police Firefighting
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- Harry Potter: Quiditch Champions
- Heretic’s Fork
- Irem Collection Volume 2
- JankenUp
- Jetpack Kiwi
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest
- Matsuro Palette
- Mechanic Supermarket 2024
- Meowsterpiece Museum
- Mindcop
- Miniatures
- Monpic: The Hatchling Meets a Girl
- MotoX Madness 2025: Ultimate Dirt Bike Championship
- NAIRI: Rising Tide
- Neko Bento
- Overheat: Kitchen Chaos
- Petit Island
- Platform 9: No Way Out
- Pro Flight Simulator Deluxe
- Rage of the Dragons Neo
- SCP-087 The Stairwell Horror
- Slam and Roll
- Smoothcade
- Snake.io
- Snaky Snakes
- Spot the Difference Christmas
- Sweet Survivors
- Tetris Forever
- The Rise of the Golden Idol
- Ved
- Visa Control: USA Border Simulator
- Voodoo Strikers
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- NC
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 356 promos cette semaine !
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Destrobots
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Fashion World
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Pocket Foosball
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Vege Bubble Shoot
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Journey To The Blue Mountain
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Dininho Space Adventure
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Debtor
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Sweet Bakery Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Fatum Betula
|5,49 €
|-82%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Pancake Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Girabox
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Pixel Retro Drift – Arcade Car Racing
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|28-nov
|Diabolic
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Island Maze
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|VACUUM BALL
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|28-nov
|WWII AIRPLANE FIGHT – Battle War Squad
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|28-nov
|Quick Golf
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Virus Rush
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Trash Punk Deluxe Edition
|10,99 €
|-91%
|0,99€
|15-déc
|Crash Drive 3
|16,99 €
|-94%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Crash Drive 2
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Marooners
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|10-déc
|Marmoset
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-déc
|Back Again
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|28-nov
|Rolling Car
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|14-déc
|Null Drifter
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|28-nov
|Caveheart Legacy Of The Depths
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Crowded Mysteries
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Zodiacats
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|BIRFIA
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Kittens and Yarn
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Last Encounter
|13,49 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Fin and the Ancient Mystery
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Toon Toon Racing
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Ultreïa
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|D.C.K.: Dock Chess King
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Cup Killer – Sandbox Game
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Editor’s Hell – Newspaper Story
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Adrenaline Rush: Highway Extreme Traffic Racer
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|22-nov
|Mahjong Minimal
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Lines Universe
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Nonogram Minimal
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Sea Battle Minimal
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Checkers Minimal
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Math Gym
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Go Minimal
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Gradiently
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Shikaku Shapes
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Futoshiki Math
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Hitori Logic
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Chess Minimal
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Suguru Nature
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Slither Loop
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Kakurasu World
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Solitaire Spider Minimal
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Solitaire Klondike Minimal
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Wordify
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Sudoky
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Animal Up!
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Kropki 8
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|They Came From the Sky
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Kakuro Magic
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Lines XL
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Sorry, James
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|The Big Journey
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Lines Infinite
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Sudoku Universe
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Wayout
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Lines X
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Touchdown Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|28-nov
|Titans Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|28-nov
|Dragon Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|28-nov
|World Soccer Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|28-nov
|Jurassic Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|28-nov
|DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-déc
|DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-déc
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-déc
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-déc
|Snake vs Snake
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|17-nov
|CrunchTime
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|23-nov
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|15-déc
|Football Cup 2023
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|15-déc
|Queeny Army
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-nov
|8-Ball Pocket
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|22-nov
|Hex Cats
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|24-nov
|A Castle Full of Cats
|3,99 €
|-63%
|1,49€
|24-nov
|Duck Race
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|dans 10 heures.
|Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-déc
|Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-déc
|Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-déc
|Tibetan Quest: Beyond The World’s End
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-déc
|Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-déc
|Agent Walker: Secret Journey
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-déc
|Rubber Bandits
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Conjured Through Death
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|24-nov
|Super Jumpy Ball
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Spot The Difference
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|11-déc
|Car Mayhem
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|11-déc
|Monkey Business
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|11-déc
|World Soccer
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|11-déc
|Dungeon and Puzzles
|8,09 €
|-80%
|1,61€
|21-nov
|Ecchi Memories
|2,69 €
|-37%
|1,69€
|15-déc
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|13-déc
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|13-déc
|Panmorphia
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|13-déc
|RunBean Galactic
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|28-nov
|Super Jagger Bomb
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|28-nov
|Makeup Artist
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Alien Invasion
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Horse Racing
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Chef
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Handpan
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Xylophone
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Calculator
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Dogfight
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Guitar
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Fight
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Drums
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Hunt
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Checkers
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Golf
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Bomb
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Sniper
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Darts
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Battleground
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Teddy Gangs
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|11-déc
|Horned Knight
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|26-nov
|Pixel Driver
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|17-nov
|Dimension Drive
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|26-nov
|DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|15-déc
|Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|15-déc
|NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition
|24,99 €
|-92%
|1,99€
|20-nov
|Hidden
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|ZOMB
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Anodyne
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-déc
|Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Lily in Puzzle World
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Betomis
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Hatup
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Rage Among the Stars
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Slap the Rocks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|20 Ladies
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Farm Slider
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Shukuchi Ninja
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Rise of Fox Hero
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Formula Bit Racing DX
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Jack ‘n’ Hat
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|A Pretty Odd Bunny
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Castle Of Pixel Skulls
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Luckslinger
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|BFF or Die
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Batu Ta Batu
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Lost Wing
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Rainswept
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Lumini
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Inferno 2
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Back to Bed
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|The Bug Butcher
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|13-déc
|Swing By
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|Truck Simulator City Delivery
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|12-déc
|Cats on Streets
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|24-nov
|Ultra Foodmess
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|24-nov
|Spy Guy Memory
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-nov
|CRASH: Autodrive
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|Ultimate Holidays
|11,99 €
|-83%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|The First Tree
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Angry Neighbor Simulator
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|08-déc
|Rogue Bit
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-déc
|Harem Girl Isabella
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|01-déc
|Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|01-déc
|Loot Box Simulator – Crimson Fire
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|01-déc
|Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|01-déc
|Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|01-déc
|Poly Link – Battle Heroes
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|01-déc
|Poly Link – Origins
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|01-déc
|Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|01-déc
|Gnomes Garden 2
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|28-nov
|Devastator
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|26-nov
|They Bleed Pixels
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|09-déc
|Traffic Race 3D 2
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|17-nov
|KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era
|4,39 €
|-50%
|2,19€
|14-déc
|Sports Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|22-nov
|Tilt Pack
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|dans 34 heures.
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|17-nov
|Escape 2088
|3,50 €
|-35%
|2,27€
|12-déc
|WE ARE DOOMED
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|21-nov
|Warplanes Bundle
|14,99 €
|-83%
|2,49€
|15-déc
|Hell Well
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-nov
|Ball laB II
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-nov
|Feeble Light
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-nov
|Froggie – A Retro Platformer
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-nov
|One Gun Guy
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-nov
|Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|25-nov
|Cats Hidden in Magic Places
|3,99 €
|-38%
|2,49€
|24-nov
|Ampersat
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|25-nov
|Moonrise Fall
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|25-nov
|Mythology Waifus Mahjong
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-déc
|Hot Tentacles Shooter
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-déc
|Summer Days
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-déc
|Fingun
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-déc
|Bunny Bounce
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-déc
|Beauty Bounce
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-déc
|Latte Stand Tycoon+
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|25-nov
|Caterpillar Royale
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-nov
|Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-nov
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-nov
|BINGO
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-nov
|Dungeon Shooting
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-nov
|Collide-a-Ball 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-nov
|BATTLE & CRASH
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-nov
|Operation Hardcore
|5,00 €
|-50%
|2,50€
|17-nov
|The Experiment: Escape Room
|3,99 €
|-35%
|2,59€
|12-déc
|HYPER METEOR
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|21-nov
|Glyphs of Gitzan
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|28-nov
|DROS
|24,99 €
|-88%
|2,99€
|13-déc
|Alchemist Adventure
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|dans 34 heures.
|Retro Machina
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|dans 34 heures.
|Hidden Cats in Berlin
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|24-nov
|Zombie Derby
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|17-nov
|Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|Total Arcade Racing
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-nov
|Block Buster Billy
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|08-déc
|Escape First 3
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|12-déc
|Escape First 2
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|12-déc
|Escape First
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|12-déc
|Curious Cases
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|12-déc
|Power Racing Bundle 2
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|22-nov
|Moorhuhn Remake
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Zumba Marble Blast
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|01-déc
|Cattie
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|28-nov
|Venice 2089
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 10 heures.
|A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 10 heures.
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|39,99 €
|-91%
|3,59€
|01-déc
|8 & 9 Ball Pocket
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|22-nov
|planetarian: Snow Globe
|4,99 €
|-25%
|3,74€
|27-nov
|Broken Lines
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|dans 34 heures.
|Soulblight
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|30-nov
|Gerritory
|7,50 €
|-50%
|3,75€
|21-nov
|LEGO Worlds
|29,99 €
|-87%
|3,89€
|01-déc
|Reverse Memories
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|23-nov
|Youkai Poetry
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|23-nov
|Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|23-nov
|Formula Racing: Grand Prix League
|18,99 €
|-79%
|3,99€
|26-nov
|SCP-087 THE STAIRWELL HORROR
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|24-nov
|Restaurant Cooking Simulator
|6,99 €
|-43%
|3,99€
|24-nov
|Legend of Arcadieu Bundle
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|01-déc
|3 minutes Mystery 2
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|05-déc
|Sketch Personality Test
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|05-déc
|3 minutes Mystery
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|05-déc
|Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf
|5,99 €
|-33%
|4,01€
|01-déc
|Nimbusfall
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|11-déc
|LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|59,99 €
|-93%
|4,19€
|01-déc
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|59,99 €
|-93%
|4,19€
|01-déc
|Live by the Sword: Tactics
|14,79 €
|-70%
|4,43€
|02-déc
|Horror & Sports Pinball
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|22-nov
|Soulslayer
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|23-nov
|Cape’s Escape Game 8th Room
|9,27 €
|-51%
|4,54€
|04-déc
|Cape’s Escape Game 7th Room
|9,27 €
|-51%
|4,54€
|04-déc
|Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room
|9,27 €
|-51%
|4,54€
|04-déc
|Barn Finders
|18,99 €
|-75%
|4,74€
|15-déc
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|59,99 €
|-92%
|4,79€
|01-déc
|Cape’s Escape Game 9th Room
|9,80 €
|-51%
|4,80€
|04-déc
|The Company Man
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-nov
|Runestone Keeper
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-déc
|SUPERMARKET SIMULATOR PRO
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-nov
|Power Racing Bundle 3
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|22-nov
|Fantasy Blacksmith
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-nov
|Roomie Romance
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-déc
|Sakura MMO 3
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-déc
|Magi Trials
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-déc
|Sakura Santa
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-déc
|Sakura Succubus 4
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-déc
|Dating Life: Miley X Emily
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-déc
|siMarket Supermarket Simulator
|7,99 €
|-38%
|4,99€
|17-nov
|Animal Hunter Z
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|22-nov
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|29,99 €
|-83%
|5,09€
|01-déc
|Escape First Alchemist
|7,99 €
|-35%
|5,19€
|12-déc
|Son of a Witch
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|08-déc
|4 The Elements
|7,99 €
|-35%
|5,19€
|22-nov
|Gaokao.Love.100Days
|9,99 €
|-45%
|5,49€
|23-nov
|Retimed
|13,80 €
|-60%
|5,52€
|21-nov
|Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|15-déc
|We Need to Go Deeper
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|04-déc
|The Sinking City
|49,99 €
|-88%
|5,99€
|12-déc
|Button Button Up!
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|04-déc
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|59,99 €
|-90%
|5,99€
|01-déc
|Niche – a genetics survival game
|17,99 €
|-65%
|6,29€
|21-nov
|Fight of Animals
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|21-nov
|Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator
|15,99 €
|-60%
|6,39€
|08-déc
|Ruku’s Heart Balloon
|10,99 €
|-40%
|6,59€
|07-déc
|Negligee
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|01-déc
|Sakura Alien 2
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|01-déc
|My Heart Grows Fonder
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|01-déc
|River City Girls Zero
|13,42 €
|-50%
|6,71€
|25-nov
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|74,99 €
|-91%
|6,74€
|01-déc
|Fight of Gods
|11,29 €
|-40%
|6,77€
|21-nov
|BroodStar
|10,00 €
|-30%
|7,00€
|17-nov
|Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-déc
|Incredible Mandy
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-déc
|planetarian
|9,99 €
|-25%
|7,49€
|27-nov
|Pinball Jam
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|22-nov
|Spacebase Startopia
|49,99 €
|-85%
|7,49€
|05-déc
|Magic Potion Millionaire
|11,99 €
|-35%
|7,79€
|21-nov
|Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|26-nov
|Legendary Tales: Stolen Life
|13,99 €
|-35%
|9,09€
|24-nov
|Lost Lands: Stories of the First Brotherhood
|13,99 €
|-35%
|9,09€
|24-nov
|Legendary Tales: Stories
|13,99 €
|-35%
|9,09€
|24-nov
|Legendary Tales: Cataclysm
|13,99 €
|-35%
|9,09€
|24-nov
|Sagres
|19,50 €
|-50%
|9,75€
|18-nov
|Gift
|24,50 €
|-60%
|9,80€
|dans 34 heures.
|Undertale
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|22-nov
|OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|21-nov
|Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-déc
|Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior
|12,50 €
|-20%
|10,00€
|21-nov
|Startup Company Console Edition
|12,99 €
|-20%
|10,39€
|26-nov
|Rabi-Ribi
|20,99 €
|-50%
|10,49€
|04-déc
|planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|27-nov
|DEEMO
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|19-nov
|Dorfromantik
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|18-nov
|Eden Genesis
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|18-nov
|DEEMO -Reborn-
|21,00 €
|-40%
|12,60€
|19-nov
|Sakura Dungeon
|19,99 €
|-33%
|13,39€
|01-déc
|Moonshine Inc.
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|04-déc
|Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|11-déc
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|69,99 €
|-80%
|13,99€
|01-déc
|The Oregon Trail
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|23-nov
|River City Girls
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-nov
|Mortal Kombat 1
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|01-déc
|Chef Chen
|20,99 €
|-20%
|16,79€
|17-nov
|Maitetsu:Pure Station
|34,99 €
|-50%
|17,49€
|04-déc
|Rage of the Dragons NEO
|19,99 €
|-10%
|17,99€
|21-nov
|Hogwarts Legacy
|59,99 €
|-70%
|17,99€
|01-déc
|Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|05-déc
|Harmonia
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|27-nov
|LOOPERS
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|27-nov
|LUNARiA -Virtualized Moonchild-
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|27-nov
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|01-déc
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|01-déc
|River City Girls 2
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-nov
|Sea of Stars
|33,99 €
|-33%
|22,77€
|22-nov
|Monster Hunter Stories
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|01-déc
|Tomoyo After -It’s a Wonderful Life- CS Edition
|34,99 €
|-25%
|26,24€
|27-nov
|CLANNAD Side Stories
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|27-nov
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|01-déc
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|01-déc
|Little Busters! Converted Edition
|44,99 €
|-25%
|33,74€
|27-nov
|CLANNAD
|44,99 €
|-25%
|33,74€
|27-nov
|Monster Hunter Stories Collection
|59,99 €
|-33%
|40,19€
|01-déc
Laisser un commentaire