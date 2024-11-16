Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Super Mario Party Jamboree

2. Mario & Luigi: Brothership

3. Stardew Valley

4. Hades

5. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

6. Overcooked 2

7. Minecraft

8. MySims: Cozy Sims Bundle

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

11. Bee Simulator

12. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Pac-Man World Re-Pac

15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

16. Nintendo Switch Sports

17. Oxenfree II

18. Metal Slug Tactics

19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20. Among Us

21. Hole io

22. Giant Rush

23. Vampire Survivors

24. Sonic x Shadow Generations

25. Cattails: Wildwood Story

26. Little Friends: Puppy Island

27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

28. The Last Campfire

29. Oxenfree

30. Airplane Flight Simulator

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Oxenfree II

3. Metal Slug Tactics

4. Among Us

5. Hole io

6. Giant Rush

7. Vampire Survivors

8. Sonic x Shadow Generations

9. Cattails: Wildwood Story

10. The Last Campfire

11. Oxenfree

12. Airplane Flight Simulator

13. Hollow Knight

14. Strange Horticulture

15. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

16. Candivity

17. Little Nightmares

18. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2

19. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business

20. Mars Survivor

21. Yakuza Kiwami

22. Teslagrad

23. Blasphemous

24. Real Boxing 2

25. Escape Backrooms Horror

26. Arise: A Simple Story

27. Stick Fight: The Game

28. Ved

29. Owlboy

30. Tetris Forever