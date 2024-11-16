Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
2. Mario & Luigi: Brothership
3. Stardew Valley
4. Hades
5. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
6. Overcooked 2
7. Minecraft
8. MySims: Cozy Sims Bundle
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
11. Bee Simulator
12. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Pac-Man World Re-Pac
15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
16. Nintendo Switch Sports
17. Oxenfree II
18. Metal Slug Tactics
19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
20. Among Us
21. Hole io
22. Giant Rush
23. Vampire Survivors
24. Sonic x Shadow Generations
25. Cattails: Wildwood Story
26. Little Friends: Puppy Island
27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
28. The Last Campfire
29. Oxenfree
30. Airplane Flight Simulator
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Oxenfree II
3. Metal Slug Tactics
4. Among Us
5. Hole io
6. Giant Rush
7. Vampire Survivors
8. Sonic x Shadow Generations
9. Cattails: Wildwood Story
10. The Last Campfire
11. Oxenfree
12. Airplane Flight Simulator
13. Hollow Knight
14. Strange Horticulture
15. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
16. Candivity
17. Little Nightmares
18. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
19. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
20. Mars Survivor
21. Yakuza Kiwami
22. Teslagrad
23. Blasphemous
24. Real Boxing 2
25. Escape Backrooms Horror
26. Arise: A Simple Story
27. Stick Fight: The Game
28. Ved
29. Owlboy
30. Tetris Forever
Laisser un commentaire