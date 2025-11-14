Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch qui comme à l’accoutumée est loin d’être avare en sortie ! En effet, c’est l’occasion de découvrir enfin le serpent de mer, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road sans oublier le pack avec la trilogie Atelier Ryza, le retour de Yakuza et la curiosité Goodnight Universe (et ça, ce n’est que pour la Nintendo Switch 2 !) Sans oublier l’arrivée de Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero sur Nintendo Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ! Nintendo Switch qui n’est d’ailleurs pas en reste d’après la liste des sorties de la semaine !
Les plus curieux pourront également tester la démo de Octopath Traveler O !
Les sorties de la semaine :
Nintendo Switch 2:
- Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Goodnight Universe
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
- Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 Bundle
Nintendo Switch :
- All Hands on Deck
- Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Baseball Card Shop Simulator
- Bibi Blocksberg: Big Broom Race 4
- Bomb Chicken
- Catnigma
- Climb Jump Obby Tower
- Cozy Gardner Simulator & House Renovator Simulator
- Crayon Food
- Cyclia Journey
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Dream Animal
- Dunk Trickster
- Eggconsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord’s Orb of the Sky – Refined PC-9801
- Fida Puti Samurai
- Gas Station: Idle Simulator
- Gigasword
- Golden Sunshine Beside You
- Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing, Drift, Drag Remaster
- Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro
- Hitman: Absolution
- Horror Tale 3: The Witch
- House Fighters: Total Mess
- Hymer 2000
- I’ll be Brave, Tomorrow
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan
- Mage Arena: Voice of Power
- Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland
- Mega City Obby
- Mistonia’s Hope: The Lost Delight
- Motordoom
- Nitro Karts Racing
- Picnic Girls
- Pyramid Quest 2
- Sea Power Naval Battle Combat
- Sector Force
- Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th
- Smack It Punch Champion
- Sokomine
- Supermarket Simulator 25
- The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike
- The Hollow Lighthouse
- Village Climb Obby
- Wildkeepers Rising
- Windswept
- Winter Burrow
- Zumba World: The Lost Marble Island
Démo de la semaine :
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 436 promos sur Nintendo Switch 1 et 1 promos sur Nintendo Switch 2 cette semaine ! Comme chaque semaine, Larryl vous propose la sélection de la semaine juste ici !
Promos Nintendo Switch 2:
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar
|59,99€
|-20%
|47,99€
|21-nov
Promos Nintendo Switch 1:
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Birdie Up
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Breathing Fear
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Bridge Strike
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Chess Royal
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-nov
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|30-nov
|Destrobots
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-déc
|Flupp The Fish
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Halloween Bubble Shooter
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Ice Crush 10.000 BC
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|INSTANT TENNIS
|9,90€
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Meowsterpiece Museum
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-nov
|My Magic Florist
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|10-déc
|Null Drifter
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-nov
|Pocket Foosball
|5,99€
|-83%
|0,99€
|10-déc
|Quick Golf
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-déc
|Santa´s Monster Shootout
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Seraph’s Last Stand
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|The Awakening of Mummies
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-nov
|Titanigods
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|12-déc
|Zombo Buster Advance
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|30-nov
|X-Force Genesis
|10,00€
|-90%
|1,00€
|02-déc
|Zombie Survivors
|4,00€
|-75%
|1,00€
|02-déc
|Habroxia
|7,99€
|-85%
|1,19€
|17-nov
|Starfall Defenders
|2,99€
|-60%
|1,19€
|23-nov
|Football Cup 2023
|9,99€
|-87%
|1,29€
|07-déc
|Pachi Pachi On A Roll
|6,99€
|-80%
|1,39€
|03-déc
|Super Perils of Baking
|9,50€
|-85%
|1,42€
|17-nov
|Balance Blox
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|Brain Training! Art Puzzle
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|10-déc
|Bubble Shooter DX
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|Cleaning Queens 2: Sparkling Palace
|5,99€
|-75%
|1,49€
|30-nov
|Escape Game : Aloha
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|26-nov
|Habroxia 2
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Hayfever
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|16-nov
|HoPiKo
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|16-nov
|Marble Power Blast
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|Mina & Michi
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|27-nov
|Nekograms
|7,49€
|-80%
|1,49€
|18-nov
|Operate Now: Hospital
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|07-déc
|Peek a Fish!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|10-déc
|Perils of Baking
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Perry Pig Jump
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|Picture Treasure Hunt
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|10-déc
|Ponpu
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|16-nov
|Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|08-déc
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|07-déc
|Steamburg
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-déc
|Swamp Defense 2
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|Tetsumo Party
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-déc
|The Count Lucanor
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|16-nov
|The Lightbringer
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|16-nov
|The Long Reach
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|16-nov
|TouchBattleTankSP
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|26-nov
|Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Void Gore
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|27-nov
|Witch’s Potion: Water Sort Puzzle
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|26-nov
|Ice Cream Surfer
|8,00€
|-80%
|1,60€
|03-déc
|Bamerang
|6,49€
|-75%
|1,62€
|17-nov
|Bit Dungeon Plus
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|03-déc
|Car Mechanic Simulator Racing
|14,99€
|-88%
|1,79€
|06-déc
|SilverStarChess
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|26-nov
|Cast of the Seven Godsends
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,94€
|16-nov
|Brotherhood United
|8,29€
|-76%
|1,98€
|27-nov
|Alive Paint
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Build Lands
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-nov
|Buildings Have Feelings Too!
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Bunker Builder & Construction Simulator
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Coloring book series Zoo
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-nov
|Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Fatum Betula
|5,49€
|-64%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|FORECLOSED
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|30-nov
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|Maggie the Magnet
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Mini Madness
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-déc
|Monster Harvest
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Moto Rush GT
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-nov
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-déc
|Necrosmith
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Night Lights
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|Pets at Work
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|Racine
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Random Heroes: Gold Edition
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|Red Bow
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|RIOT – Civil Unrest
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Roll The Cat
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|Save Room
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|Simply Cubic
|2,99€
|-33%
|1,99€
|24-nov
|Six Sides of the World
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Slain: Back From Hell
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Stuff it!
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|26-nov
|Super Star Blast
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|Super Trunko Go
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Supermarket CEO Simulator
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|The First Tree
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-nov
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Thunder Kid II: Null Mission
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Trash Punk
|2,99€
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-déc
|Type:Rider
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|dans 13 heures.
|Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Ultra Pixel Survive
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|Urban Flow
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Vandals
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|dans 13 heures.
|Waffle Kitty
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|22-nov
|Zero Strain
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Loot Box Simulator – Crimson Fire
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|Lost Artifacts: Soulstone
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|27-nov
|Poly Link – Battle Heroes
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|Poly Link – Origins
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|The Inner World 1 + 2 Bundle
|20,99€
|-90%
|2,09€
|06-déc
|Ping Pong Arcade
|14,99€
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-nov
|The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature
|14,99€
|-85%
|2,24€
|dans 13 heures.
|Ultra Foodmess 2
|4,69€
|-51%
|2,29€
|30-nov
|Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|27-nov
|Pretty Girls Rivers
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|27-nov
|Pretty Girls Speed
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|27-nov
|Rocket Strike: Deep Space
|7,99€
|-70%
|2,39€
|30-nov
|Golf Up Tropical
|6,99€
|-65%
|2,44€
|20-nov
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,45€
|10-déc
|Bounty Battle
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|16-nov
|Lulu’s Temple
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-nov
|Pogo Stick Champion
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-nov
|Project Starship X
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|27-nov
|Quintus and the Absent Truth
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|27-nov
|SMASHING THE BATTLE
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|01-déc
|Sparklite
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|16-nov
|Vaporum
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|16-nov
|Vectronom
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|dans 13 heures.
|Working Hard Collection
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-nov
|Dunkadillo
|8,59€
|-70%
|2,57€
|09-déc
|Volley Pals
|6,49€
|-60%
|2,59€
|03-déc
|ULTRASHOT: Kill Protocol
|8,99€
|-70%
|2,69€
|30-nov
|Dadish 2
|9,00€
|-70%
|2,70€
|09-déc
|Dadish 3
|9,00€
|-70%
|2,70€
|09-déc
|Daily Dadish
|9,00€
|-70%
|2,70€
|09-déc
|Super Fowlst
|9,09€
|-70%
|2,72€
|09-déc
|Super Fowlst 2
|9,09€
|-70%
|2,72€
|09-déc
|Regency Solitaire
|10,99€
|-75%
|2,74€
|03-déc
|Radon Break
|6,99€
|-60%
|2,79€
|23-nov
|Spencer
|6,99€
|-60%
|2,79€
|23-nov
|9 Lives to Defend
|3,99€
|-25%
|2,99€
|30-nov
|AAA Clock Gold
|99,00€
|-97%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Alpha Particle
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|Be a Poker Champion! Texas Hold’em
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-nov
|BeatQuest – Rhythm Riders
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|26-nov
|BRAINROT: FIGHTING
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-nov
|Car Stunt Hero Simulator 2025
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|22-nov
|Cats Visiting Christmas Town
|3,99€
|-25%
|2,99€
|20-nov
|Cats Visiting Lunar New Year
|3,99€
|-25%
|2,99€
|20-nov
|Cats Visiting Wild West
|3,99€
|-25%
|2,99€
|20-nov
|Colorizing: Cozy Days
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|06-déc
|Defend the Rook
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-déc
|Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|Electronics Supermarket Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|Escape the Backrooms BODYCAM
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|Food Truck Business Simulator
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|Fresh Start
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|16-nov
|Gym Business : Fitness Empire Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|HELLPIT 3D PLATFORMER
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|ibb & obb
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-déc
|Little Army
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia
|12,99€
|-77%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Magic Cats Pots
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|24-nov
|Magical Girl Dash
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|Mechanic Supermarket Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|24-nov
|Moto Roader MC
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|Neckbreak
|23,99€
|-88%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Nephenthesys
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|nGolf
|21,99€
|-86%
|2,99€
|24-nov
|Nico Saves The State
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|O.W.L Projekt
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|ONLY UP! CARS
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|Piano for kids
|17,99€
|-83%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Prehistoric Gal
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|Primitive Life Simulator
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Purrfect Collection
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|Quarantine Zone: Border Zombie Checkpoint
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-nov
|Real Time Battle Shogi Online
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-nov
|Retro Highway
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|17-nov
|Shadowforge Chronicles & Flames of Damnation
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|Slaycation Paradise
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|16-nov
|Sprout Valley + Garden Buddies
|27,99€
|-89%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|STAB STAB STAB!
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-déc
|Stick Combat – Fighting Platformer
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Succubus Sexy Devils
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|Tavern Owner Simulator
|12,99€
|-77%
|2,99€
|22-nov
|The Smurfs: Learn and Play
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|Timelie
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|16-nov
|UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure
|29,99€
|-90%
|2,99€
|16-nov
|Unboxing – Idle Factory Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-nov
|Vampires and Knights : Eclipse Survival & Magic Craft
|12,99€
|-77%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|Viking Colony Builder Valhalla
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|WAKUSEI
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-nov
|Water Blast Shooter – Wet Gun
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|22-nov
|What Happened – Through Worlds
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|WW2 Soldiers of Honor – Warzone Assault
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|Spirit of the North
|20,99€
|-85%
|3,14€
|16-nov
|Vaccine Rebirth
|6,99€
|-55%
|3,14€
|27-nov
|Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
|12,99€
|-75%
|3,24€
|17-nov
|How To Say Goodbye
|12,99€
|-75%
|3,24€
|dans 13 heures.
|Capybara and Friends Cozy Bundle
|10,99€
|-70%
|3,29€
|03-déc
|Bridges & Docks
|4,49€
|-25%
|3,36€
|19-nov
|West of Loathing
|11,00€
|-69%
|3,41€
|16-nov
|2URVIVE
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|02-déc
|502’s Arcade
|9,99€
|-65%
|3,49€
|27-nov
|BRUTAL RAGE
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|02-déc
|Cipheur
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|30-nov
|DEATHRUN TV
|13,99€
|-75%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|Pixel Cross Stitch Color by Number Seasons Collection
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|30-nov
|Ravenous Devils
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|24-nov
|Ravva and the Phantom Library
|9,99€
|-65%
|3,49€
|27-nov
|There’s No Dinosaurs
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|30-nov
|Timberdoku
|7,99€
|-56%
|3,49€
|09-déc
|While We Wait Here
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|24-nov
|Banners of Ruin
|17,99€
|-80%
|3,59€
|03-déc
|Die for Valhalla!
|11,99€
|-70%
|3,59€
|10-déc
|Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
|17,99€
|-80%
|3,59€
|03-déc
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|39,99€
|-91%
|3,59€
|30-nov
|Distrust
|11,99€
|-69%
|3,71€
|20-nov
|Cats in Cozy Rooms
|4,99€
|-25%
|3,74€
|20-nov
|Cats Visiting Historical Times
|4,99€
|-25%
|3,74€
|20-nov
|Cloudpunk
|24,99€
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-nov
|Inua – A Story in Ice and Time
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|dans 13 heures.
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|24,99€
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-nov
|No Place Like Home
|24,99€
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-nov
|Severed
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|07-déc
|Soulblight
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|11-déc
|Time on Frog Island
|24,99€
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-nov
|Valfaris
|24,99€
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-nov
|Whisker Waters
|24,99€
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-nov
|LumbearJack
|12,79€
|-70%
|3,83€
|17-nov
|LEGO Worlds
|29,99€
|-87%
|3,89€
|30-nov
|6 in 1 Racing Games Collection
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|10-déc
|Astronomical Club For Queers
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Battle Stations Blockade
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|27-nov
|Between Time: Escape Room
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|19-nov
|Boreal Tenebrae Deluxe
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|17-nov
|Catgotchi: Virtual Pet
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Chalk Gardens
|5,99€
|-33%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition
|10,99€
|-64%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Clumsy Rush
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|COLOREE
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|26-nov
|Crypt Stalker
|6,99€
|-43%
|3,99€
|21-nov
|D-Corp
|17,99€
|-78%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Drum Pad
|5,99€
|-33%
|3,99€
|26-nov
|ECHOLOCAUTION
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|21-nov
|Fit My Dog
|6,99€
|-43%
|3,99€
|22-nov
|Fluffy Horde
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Fury Fight: Gangsters of City
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Garden Buddies
|14,99€
|-73%
|3,99€
|21-nov
|Gem Wizards Tactics
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Innocence Island
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|27-nov
|It’s Kooky
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Lootbox Lyfe+
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|21-nov
|Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot
|14,99€
|-73%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|MeowMatch
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Mining Mechs
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|27-nov
|Mixx Island: Remix Plus Retro Edition
|15,99€
|-75%
|3,99€
|22-nov
|Mokoko X
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|Monster Blast Infinity
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|nDay
|16,99€
|-77%
|3,99€
|24-nov
|Oaken
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|P.3
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|22-nov
|Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|19-nov
|Pick My Heart Chapter 1
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Pyramid Quest
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Regular Factory: Escape Room
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|19-nov
|Right and Down
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|19-nov
|Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|27-nov
|SKELER BOY
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|21-nov
|Space Raiders in Space
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|27-nov
|Square Brothers
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|27-nov
|Sudoku for Kids
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|26-nov
|Tales of Autumn
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Tested on Humans: Escape Room
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|19-nov
|THAT’S A COW
|5,99€
|-33%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|The Preschoolers: Season 1
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Thy Sword
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|21-nov
|To Leave
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Trash Quest
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-nov
|Ultimate Holidays
|11,99€
|-67%
|3,99€
|27-nov
|Under Leaves
|12,99€
|-69%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Vera Blanc Supernatural Mysteries
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|21-nov
|Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet Deluxe Edition
|13,49€
|-70%
|3,99€
|25-nov
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|12,99€
|-69%
|4,02€
|20-nov
|Be Brave, Barb
|13,95€
|-70%
|4,18€
|09-déc
|Dadish 3D
|13,95€
|-70%
|4,18€
|09-déc
|Dadish Collection
|13,95€
|-70%
|4,18€
|09-déc
|As Far As The Eye
|20,99€
|-80%
|4,19€
|03-déc
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|59,99€
|-93%
|4,19€
|30-nov
|LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|59,99€
|-93%
|4,19€
|30-nov
|Cookulo
|4,99€
|-15%
|4,24€
|29-nov
|Castaway
|7,99€
|-45%
|4,39€
|16-nov
|Mystic Academy: Escape Room
|10,99€
|-60%
|4,39€
|19-nov
|Within the Blade
|10,99€
|-60%
|4,39€
|21-nov
|Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan
|8,95€
|-50%
|4,47€
|23-nov
|Aragami: Shadow Edition
|29,99€
|-85%
|4,49€
|16-nov
|Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
|8,99€
|-50%
|4,49€
|27-nov
|Immortal Planet
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|10-déc
|LUMINES REMASTERED
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|17-nov
|Nudel Tag
|5,99€
|-25%
|4,49€
|17-nov
|Quest of Dungeons
|8,99€
|-50%
|4,49€
|27-nov
|Spells & Secrets
|29,99€
|-85%
|4,49€
|16-nov
|Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-nov
|The Prisoner of the Night
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|27-nov
|Cube Blast: Match
|18,00€
|-75%
|4,50€
|10-déc
|Valfaris: Mecha Therion
|18,50€
|-75%
|4,62€
|16-nov
|Beholder 2
|14,99€
|-69%
|4,64€
|20-nov
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|59,99€
|-92%
|4,79€
|30-nov
|Right and Down and Dice
|11,99€
|-60%
|4,79€
|19-nov
|Fluffy Snakes
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|07-déc
|King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|27-nov
|BROKEN MIND
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-déc
|Dead Z Meat
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-déc
|Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-nov
|Grand Rush: Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-nov
|Gravity Trials: Underground
|11,99€
|-58%
|4,99€
|07-déc
|Neon Abyss
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|06-déc
|Nyan Cat: Lost in Space
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-déc
|Paper Train
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-déc
|Red Siren: Space Defense
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-déc
|Smash Rush
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-déc
|The Escapists 2
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|06-déc
|To the Top, Mammoth!
|10,00€
|-50%
|5,00€
|10-déc
|Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room
|12,99€
|-60%
|5,19€
|19-nov
|Tanks, But No Tanks
|7,79€
|-33%
|5,21€
|19-nov
|Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel
|14,99€
|-65%
|5,24€
|27-nov
|Legend of Keepers Collection
|26,29€
|-80%
|5,25€
|03-déc
|Kao The Kangaroo + Urban Trial Playground
|35,99€
|-85%
|5,39€
|dans 13 heures.
|Thea: The Awakening
|17,99€
|-70%
|5,39€
|10-déc
|Kingsgrave
|10,00€
|-46%
|5,40€
|20-nov
|Homo Machina
|9,99€
|-45%
|5,49€
|dans 13 heures.
|AntVentor
|7,99€
|-30%
|5,59€
|20-nov
|Pyramid Quest 2
|7,99€
|-30%
|5,59€
|23-nov
|Shopkeeper Simulator
|7,99€
|-30%
|5,59€
|24-nov
|Sky Ride
|6,99€
|-20%
|5,59€
|18-nov
|FLIP OVER FROG
|7,00€
|-20%
|5,60€
|18-nov
|Alpaca Ball: Allstars
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|11-déc
|Anomaly Agent
|14,99€
|-60%
|5,99€
|03-déc
|CHARRUA SOCCER – Pro Edition
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|16-nov
|Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
|39,99€
|-85%
|5,99€
|16-nov
|Floppy Knights
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|20-nov
|Garden Story
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|20-nov
|Kingdom Rush
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|20-nov
|Kingdom Rush Frontiers
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|20-nov
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|74,99€
|-92%
|5,99€
|30-nov
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|59,99€
|-90%
|5,99€
|30-nov
|Selfloss
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|16-nov
|SF3RA
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|21-nov
|Shogun Showdown
|14,99€
|-60%
|5,99€
|03-déc
|Slime Girl Smoothies
|14,99€
|-60%
|5,99€
|27-nov
|Super XYX
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|27-nov
|Terraformers
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|03-déc
|Blasphemous
|24,99€
|-75%
|6,24€
|06-déc
|Overcooked! 2
|24,99€
|-75%
|6,24€
|06-déc
|Chasm
|17,99€
|-65%
|6,29€
|18-nov
|Placid Plastic Duck Simulator
|8,99€
|-30%
|6,29€
|06-déc
|Beneath Oresa
|21,99€
|-70%
|6,59€
|03-déc
|Leila
|12,49€
|-45%
|6,87€
|03-déc
|TRUDOGRAD
|22,99€
|-70%
|6,89€
|26-nov
|Candylands Journey
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|27-nov
|GOST of Time
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|27-nov
|New York Mysteries: High Voltage
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|23-nov
|New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|23-nov
|New York Mysteries: The Lantern of Souls
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|23-nov
|New York Mysteries: The Outbreak
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|23-nov
|The Nameless City
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|27-nov
|The Fairy’s Secret
|11,99€
|-40%
|7,19€
|21-nov
|Zooparasite
|11,99€
|-40%
|7,19€
|21-nov
|Dead End City
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-nov
|Diluvian Winds
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-déc
|Fast & Furry Bundle
|49,99€
|-85%
|7,49€
|dans 13 heures.
|Internet Generation
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-déc
|SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-déc
|Voyage
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|21-nov
|Flutter Away
|12,99€
|-40%
|7,79€
|17-nov
|Kingdom Rush Origins
|12,99€
|-40%
|7,79€
|20-nov
|The Spirit and the Mouse
|19,50€
|-60%
|7,80€
|17-nov
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition
|39,99€
|-80%
|7,99€
|30-nov
|Omen of Sorrow
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-nov
|Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-nov
|To Hell with the Ugly
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|dans 13 heures.
|Bear and Breakfast
|19,50€
|-55%
|8,77€
|24-nov
|Islets
|19,50€
|-55%
|8,77€
|17-nov
|Arcade Tycoon
|17,99€
|-50%
|8,99€
|20-nov
|Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
|17,99€
|-50%
|8,99€
|21-nov
|Mad Bullets
|14,99€
|-40%
|8,99€
|10-déc
|Sky of Destruction
|12,99€
|-30%
|9,09€
|27-nov
|Ritual of Raven
|14,99€
|-35%
|9,74€
|06-déc
|Aragami 2
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|16-nov
|DREDGE
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|06-déc
|Goonya Fighter
|12,49€
|-20%
|9,99€
|18-nov
|Mortal Kombat 1
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|30-nov
|Sephonie
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-nov
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-déc
|WINGSPAN
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|11-déc
|Kingdom Rush Vengeance
|16,99€
|-40%
|10,19€
|20-nov
|Moving Out 2
|29,99€
|-66%
|10,19€
|06-déc
|Lia: Hacking Destiny
|12,99€
|-20%
|10,39€
|20-nov
|NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD
|21,00€
|-50%
|10,50€
|23-nov
|30 Birds
|17,99€
|-40%
|10,79€
|dans 13 heures.
|War Mongrels
|35,00€
|-69%
|10,99€
|27-nov
|Aura of Worlds
|14,99€
|-25%
|11,24€
|28-nov
|Buried Stars
|44,99€
|-75%
|11,24€
|19-nov
|Mai: Child of Ages
|14,99€
|-22%
|11,69€
|30-nov
|Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge
|19,50€
|-40%
|11,70€
|24-nov
|Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
|19,99€
|-40%
|11,99€
|07-déc
|Dead Cells
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-nov
|Adventure Escape Room Bundle
|17,99€
|-30%
|12,59€
|23-nov
|Goonya Monster
|16,79€
|-20%
|13,43€
|18-nov
|Shadows Over Loathing
|22,00€
|-38%
|13,64€
|16-nov
|Turn-Based Bundle
|45,99€
|-70%
|13,79€
|03-déc
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|69,99€
|-80%
|13,99€
|30-nov
|Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|08-déc
|Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition
|24,99€
|-35%
|16,24€
|06-déc
|Fitness Adventure PRO
|24,99€
|-30%
|17,49€
|08-déc
|Promise Mascot Agency
|24,50€
|-25%
|18,37€
|16-nov
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|59,99€
|-67%
|19,79€
|30-nov
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|39,99€
|-50%
|19,99€
|17-nov
|Wander Stars
|24,99€
|-20%
|19,99€
|22-nov
|Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree
|39,99€
|-40%
|23,99€
|17-nov
|Birds and Cats Bundle
|33,99€
|-25%
|25,49€
|11-déc
|Barbie Horse Trails
|39,99€
|-35%
|25,99€
|16-nov
|DOBUTSU SHOGI WORLD
|34,99€
|-20%
|27,99€
|26-nov
|LEGO Party!
|39,99€
|-20%
|31,99€
|17-nov
|STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar
|49,99€
|-20%
|39,99€
|21-nov
|Birds and Cats Special Edition
|74,99€
|-30%
|52,49€
|11-déc
