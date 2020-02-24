Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Top Nintendo Switch:
- Unravel Two
- Rayman Legends
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Uno
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Minecraft
- Fifa 20
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
- Rocket League
- Dead Cells
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition
- SNACK WORLD : Mordus de donjons – Gold
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Assassin’s Creed 3 + Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remaster
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Moto Rush GT
- Just Dance 2019
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Just Dance 2020
- Goblin Sword
- Hungry Shark World
- LEGO City Undercover
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Uniquement en téléchargement:
- Uno
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Moto Rush GT
- Goblin Sword
- Hungry Shark World
- Cuphead
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Worms W.M.D
- Stardew Valley
- Violet
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Toby: The Secret Mine
- Goetia
- Fe
- Death Squared
- Degrees of Separation
- Darkest Dungeon
- South Park : Le Bâton de la vérité
- Burger Chef Tycoon
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 : La malédiction du serpent
- Over the Top Tower Defense: OTTTD
- Use your World
- Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- The Room
- Agent A: Casse-tête d’espion
- Overlanders Combat Racing
- Forgotton Anne
- Exorder II
- Undertale
Juliuxx Potter
Unravel Two, jamais joué 🙁