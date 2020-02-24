Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Top Nintendo Switch:

  1. Unravel Two
  2. Rayman Legends
  3. Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle
  4. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  5. Uno
  6. Super Mario Odyssey
  7. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  8. Minecraft
  9. Fifa 20
  10. Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
  11. Rocket League
  12. Dead Cells
  13. Super Mario Maker 2
  14. Ori and the Blind Forest
  15. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  16. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
  17. SNACK WORLD : Mordus de donjons – Gold
  18. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  19. Assassin’s Creed 3 + Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remaster
  20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  22. Moto Rush GT
  23. Just Dance 2019
  24. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  25. Just Dance 2020
  26. Goblin Sword
  27. Hungry Shark World
  28. LEGO City Undercover
  29. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  30. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Uniquement en téléchargement:

  1. Uno
  2. Ori and the Blind Forest
  3. Moto Rush GT
  4. Goblin Sword
  5. Hungry Shark World
  6. Cuphead
  7. Trivial Pursuit Live!
  8. Worms W.M.D
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Violet
  11. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
  12. Toby: The Secret Mine
  13. Goetia
  14. Fe
  15. Death Squared
  16. Degrees of Separation
  17. Darkest Dungeon
  18. South Park : Le Bâton de la vérité
  19. Burger Chef Tycoon
  20. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
  21. Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 : La malédiction du serpent
  22. Over the Top Tower Defense: OTTTD
  23. Use your World
  24. Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  25. The Room
  26. Agent A: Casse-tête d’espion
  27. Overlanders Combat Racing
  28. Forgotton Anne
  29. Exorder II
  30. Undertale

  1. Juliuxx Potter

    Unravel Two, jamais joué 🙁

