Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Paper Mario: The Origami King

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Minecraft

4. Thief Simulator

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Tonw

7. Defunct

8. Minecraft Dungeons

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

11. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

12. Uno

13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

14. Super Mario Party

15. Pokemon Sword

16. Cuphead

17. Superliminal

18. Super Mario Odyssey

19. CrossCode

20. Stardew Valley

21. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

22. FIFA 20

23. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

24. The World Ends with You: Final Remix

25. Sudoky

26. Luigi’s Mansion 3

27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

28. Pocket Mini Golf

29. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

30. Pokemon Shield

Download-Only Games

1. Thief Simulator

2. Defunct

3. Minecraft Dungeons

4. Uno

5. Cuphead

6. Superliminal

7. CrossCode

8. Stardew Valley

9. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

10. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

11. Sudoky

12. Pocket Mini Golf

13. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

14. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1

15. Hollow Knight

16. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

17. Outlast II

18. Pizza Bar Tycoon

19. Hungry Shark World

20. 60 Seconds!

21. Blazing Beaks

22. Anodyne

23. Watermelon Party

24. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

25. Ultimate Chicken Horse

26. Untitled Goose Game

27. Membrane

28. Elemental Knights R

29. Infini

30. Fishing Universe Simulator