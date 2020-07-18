Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Paper Mario: The Origami King
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Minecraft
4. Thief Simulator
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Tonw
7. Defunct
8. Minecraft Dungeons
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
11. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
12. Uno
13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
14. Super Mario Party
15. Pokemon Sword
16. Cuphead
17. Superliminal
18. Super Mario Odyssey
19. CrossCode
20. Stardew Valley
21. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
22. FIFA 20
23. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
24. The World Ends with You: Final Remix
25. Sudoky
26. Luigi’s Mansion 3
27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
28. Pocket Mini Golf
29. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
30. Pokemon Shield
Download-Only Games
1. Thief Simulator
2. Defunct
3. Minecraft Dungeons
4. Uno
5. Cuphead
6. Superliminal
7. CrossCode
8. Stardew Valley
9. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
10. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
11. Sudoky
12. Pocket Mini Golf
13. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
14. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
15. Hollow Knight
16. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
17. Outlast II
18. Pizza Bar Tycoon
19. Hungry Shark World
20. 60 Seconds!
21. Blazing Beaks
22. Anodyne
23. Watermelon Party
24. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
25. Ultimate Chicken Horse
26. Untitled Goose Game
27. Membrane
28. Elemental Knights R
29. Infini
30. Fishing Universe Simulator