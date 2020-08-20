Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue
PGA Tour 2K21
4×4 Dirt Track
A Short Hike
Cecconoid
Chinese Parents
Digerate Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1
Even the Ocean
Evergate
FuzzBall
Gleamlight
Helheim Hassle
Inmost
Kids: Farm Coloring
Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story
Manifold Garden
Norman’s Great Illusion
One Line Coloring
Paratopic
Parking Madness
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Poker Hands
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Retro Tanks
Runestone Keeper
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Spiritfarer
Takeshi and Hiroshi
The Eternal Castle: Remastered

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Moon

Démo de la semaine :

  • Anime Studio Story
  • The Number Puzzle
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Unrailed!

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
  • Link-a-Pix Deluxe
  • MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2

Les promotions de la semaine :

Dragon Ball FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -74% Sun 30th Aug
This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) -68% Mon 14th Sep
Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) -66% Sun 20th Sep
Hotline Miami Collection (Devolver Digital) -65% Sun 30th Aug
Moonlighter (11 bit studios) -65% Mon 14th Sep
Northgard (Shiro Games) -60% Sun 6th Sep
Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Blizzard Entertainment) -50% Sun 30th Aug
Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) -50% Sun 30th Aug
Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) -50% Sun 6th Sep
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) -50% Thu 17th Sep
L.A. Noire (ROCKSTAR GAMES) -50% Sun 30th Aug
Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) -50% Sun 30th Aug
Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America) -50% Sun 20th Sep
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) -50% Sun 20th Sep
Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle (Motion Twin) -40% Sun 30th Aug
Torchlight II (Perfect World) -40% Sun 30th Aug
Children of Morta (11 bit studios) -39% Mon 14th Sep
Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) -35% Sun 30th Aug
Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America) -35% Sun 20th Sep
Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) -34% Sun 30th Aug
Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) -33% Sun 30th Aug
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) -33% Sun 30th Aug
LA-MULANA (NIS America) -33% Sun 20th Sep
GRID Autosport (Codemasters) -30% Sun 30th Aug
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) -30% Sun 30th Aug
Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) -30% Sun 30th Aug
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Microsoft Studios) -30% Sun 30th Aug
Langrisser I & II (NIS America) -30% Sun 20th Sep
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire