Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue
PGA Tour 2K21
4×4 Dirt Track
A Short Hike
Cecconoid
Chinese Parents
Digerate Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1
Even the Ocean
Evergate
FuzzBall
Gleamlight
Helheim Hassle
Inmost
Kids: Farm Coloring
Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story
Manifold Garden
Norman’s Great Illusion
One Line Coloring
Paratopic
Parking Madness
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Poker Hands
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Retro Tanks
Runestone Keeper
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Spiritfarer
Takeshi and Hiroshi
The Eternal Castle: Remastered
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Moon
Démo de la semaine :
- Anime Studio Story
- The Number Puzzle
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Unrailed!
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
- Link-a-Pix Deluxe
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Dragon Ball FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|-74%
|Sun 30th Aug
|This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios)
|-68%
|Mon 14th Sep
|Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America)
|-66%
|Sun 20th Sep
|Hotline Miami Collection (Devolver Digital)
|-65%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Moonlighter (11 bit studios)
|-65%
|Mon 14th Sep
|Northgard (Shiro Games)
|-60%
|Sun 6th Sep
|Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Blizzard Entertainment)
|-50%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios)
|-50%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games)
|-50%
|Sun 6th Sep
|Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment)
|-50%
|Thu 17th Sep
|L.A. Noire (ROCKSTAR GAMES)
|-50%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic)
|-50%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America)
|-50%
|Sun 20th Sep
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America)
|-50%
|Sun 20th Sep
|Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle (Motion Twin)
|-40%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Torchlight II (Perfect World)
|-40%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Children of Morta (11 bit studios)
|-39%
|Mon 14th Sep
|Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)
|-35%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America)
|-35%
|Sun 20th Sep
|Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive)
|-34%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo)
|-33%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)
|-33%
|Sun 30th Aug
|LA-MULANA (NIS America)
|-33%
|Sun 20th Sep
|GRID Autosport (Codemasters)
|-30%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios)
|-30%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)
|-30%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Microsoft Studios)
|-30%
|Sun 30th Aug
|Langrisser I & II (NIS America)
|-30%
|Sun 20th Sep