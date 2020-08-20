Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue

PGA Tour 2K21

4×4 Dirt Track

A Short Hike

Cecconoid

Chinese Parents

Digerate Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1

Even the Ocean

Evergate

FuzzBall

Gleamlight

Helheim Hassle

Inmost

Kids: Farm Coloring

Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story

Manifold Garden

Norman’s Great Illusion

One Line Coloring

Paratopic

Parking Madness

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

Poker Hands

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Retro Tanks

Runestone Keeper

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Spiritfarer

Takeshi and Hiroshi

The Eternal Castle: Remastered

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Moon

Démo de la semaine :

Anime Studio Story

The Number Puzzle

Hypnospace Outlaw

Unrailed!

Les DLC de la semaine :

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix

Link-a-Pix Deluxe

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2

