MindSeize daté sur Nintendo Switch

MindSeize will finally launch on Nintendo Switch on September 30! 🤖

Here’s the new flashy trailer for you all!

Thank you for all the support and feedback we’ve gotten along the development! Appreciated! So are retweets:) 💛#nintendoswitch #indiedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/I3d1AO66k6

— MindSeize – September 30 on Switch! (@MindSeizeGame) September 24, 2020