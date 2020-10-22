Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero?

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Transformers: Battlegrounds

A Frog Game

Blackjack Hands

Bullet Beat

CrossKrush

Death Ray Manta SE

Double Pug Switch

Fracter

Galacide

Gonner 2

Grood

Horace

HyperBrawl Tournament

Kakurasu World

Lord of the Click

Luna the Shadow Dust

Maze

Nullum

Outbreak: Epidemic

Outpost Delta

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!

Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?

Pumpkin Jack

Restless Hero

Rusty Sprout Rescue Adventure

ScourgeBringer

Supermarket Shriek

Supraland

The Red Lantern

They Bleed Pixels

THO Simulator

Toolboy

Torchlight III

Truck Driving Simulator

Zombie Hill Race

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Démo de la semaine :

Game Dev Tycoon

What the Golf?

Kirby Fighters 2

Les DLC de la semaine :

HyperBrawl Tournament

Hidden Through Time

Pinball FX3

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Jigsaw Masterpieces

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS

Les promotions de la semaine :