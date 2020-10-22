Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
Transformers: Battlegrounds
A Frog Game
Blackjack Hands
Bullet Beat
CrossKrush
Death Ray Manta SE
Double Pug Switch
Fracter
Galacide
Gonner 2
Grood
Horace
HyperBrawl Tournament
Kakurasu World
Lord of the Click
Luna the Shadow Dust
Maze
Nullum
Outbreak: Epidemic
Outpost Delta
Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!
Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?
Pumpkin Jack
Restless Hero
Rusty Sprout Rescue Adventure
ScourgeBringer
Supermarket Shriek
Supraland
The Red Lantern
They Bleed Pixels
THO Simulator
Toolboy
Torchlight III
Truck Driving Simulator
Zombie Hill Race
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Démo de la semaine :
- Game Dev Tycoon
- What the Golf?
- Kirby Fighters 2
Les DLC de la semaine :
- HyperBrawl Tournament
- Hidden Through Time
- Pinball FX3
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Jigsaw Masterpieces
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
Les promotions de la semaine :
|
|Aery — Little Bird Adventure
|13 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,98 €
|6,99 €
|
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|29 oct. 2020 01:59
|29,99 €
|39,99 €
|−54%
|Little Triangle
|1 nov. 2020 01:59
|5,95 €
|12,99 €
|−75%
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|30 oct. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|29,99 €
|
|Indie Gems Bundle — Nonograms Edition
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|13,59 €
|16,99 €
|
|My Jurassic Farm 2018
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|9,99 €
|
|Panda Hero
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|9,89 €
|14,99 €
|
|Syberia
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,90 €
|14,90 €
|
|Children Of Zodiarcs
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|13,49 €
|17,99 €
|
|Away: Journey To The Unexpected
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|16,99 €
|−75%
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|30 oct. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|9,99 €
|
|Bad North
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|14,99 €
|
|Bayala — The Game
|
|24,99 €
|
|My Arctic Farm 2018
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|9,99 €
|
|Momonga Pinball Adventures
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Subaracity
|30 oct. 2020 01:59
|2,50 €
|5 €
|
|Unepic
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|9,99 €
|
|Super Punch Patrol
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,49 €
|4,99 €
|
|Zombie Night Terror
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|14,99 €
|
|Stellar Interface
|2 nov. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|12,99 €
|
|Pictoquest
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|5,99 €
|9,99 €
|
|Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 3
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|23,99 €
|59,99 €
|
|Nullum
|10 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,39 €
|1,99 €
|
|Old School Musical
|5 nov. 2020 01:59
|6,49 €
|12,99 €
|−40%
|#Killallzombies
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|11,99 €
|19,99 €
|
|Kawaii Deathu Desu
|12 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,49 €
|4,99 €
|
|Observer
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|8,99 €
|29,99 €
|
|Ubongo
|26 oct. 2020 01:59
|8,44 €
|12,99 €
|
|Blair Witch
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|14,99 €
|29,99 €
|
|Fracter
|29 oct. 2020 01:59
|4,79 €
|5,99 €
|
|Null Drifter
|12 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|4,99 €
|
|Red Death
|12 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|4,99 €
|
|Project Starship
|12 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|4,99 €
|
|Neon City Riders
|3 nov. 2020 01:59
|13,99 €
|19,99 €
|
|Layers Of Fear: Legacy
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,99 €
|19,99 €
|
|Dragonfangz — The Rose & Dungeon Of Time
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|19,99 €
|
|Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|1 €
|6,50 €
|
|Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers
|6 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,06 €
|6,50 €
|
|Gurgamoth
|22 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,06 €
|8,91 €
|
|Pato Box
|3 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,49 €
|14,99 €
|
|Bullet Beat
|11 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,24 €
|4,99 €
|
|Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition
|27 oct. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|14,99 €
|−66%
|Solitaire Klondike Minimal
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,01 €
|2,99 €
|
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|27 oct. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|19,99 €
|
|Kingdom: New Lands
|4 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|14,99 €
|
|Crawl
|4 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|14,99 €
|−20%
|Pixel Action Heroes
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,99 €
|4,99 €
|−20%
|Color Zen Kids
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,19 €
|3,99 €
|
|Animus: Harbinger
|20 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,49 €
|8,99 €
|
|Caretaker
|1 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,79 €
|7,99 €
|
|Bullet Battle: Evolution
|20 nov. 2020 01:59
|8,49 €
|16,99 €
|
|Animus
|20 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,49 €
|8,99 €