Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 12 au 18 novembre 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./04. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020]

02./New. – Momotarou Dentetsu: Shouwa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]

03./New. – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei-Tecmo) [20.11.2020]

04./00. – ABZÛ (505 Games) [27.2.2020] (was on sale)

05./00. – Gear.Club Unlimited (3 g o o) [14.12.2017] (96% off until December 6th)

06./01. – Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) [30.10.2020]

07./03. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (30% off until November 20th)

08./00. – Romancing SaGa 3 (Square-Enix) [11.11.2019] (57% off until November 30th)

09./02. – Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous) [2019.7.25] (50% off until November 25th)

10./06. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

11./08. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (50% off until November 17th)

12./07. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

13./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

14./11. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

15./14. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]

16./13. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

17./00. – Crazy BMX World (spicysoft) [08.2.2018] (83% off until November 20th)

18./00. – Moto Rush GP (Baltoro Games) [26.3.2020] (93% off until December 8th)

19./17. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]

20./00. – Planet Alpha (Team17) [04.9.2018] (was on sale)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus) [26.10.2017] (currently on sale for 1 966 Yen, instead of 3 278 Yen)

02./02. – Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (Atlus) [10.2.2016] (currently on sale for 1 966 Yen, instead of 3 278 Yen)

03./03. – Terraria (Spike-Chunsoft) [21.4.2016] (was on sale for 916 Yen, instead of 3 056 Yen)

04./05. – Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Marvelous) [23.6.2016] (was on sale for 1 980 Yen, instead of 5 478 Yen)

05./06. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

06./00. – Mercenary Saga 3 (Rideon Japan) [05.10.2016] (on sale for 200 Yen, instead of 500 Yen)

07./04. – Shin Megami Tensei IV (Atlus) [23.5.2013] (currently on sale for 1 966 Yen, instead of 3 278 Yen)

08./00. – Bike Rider DX3: Time Rider (spicysoft) [17.12.2014] (currently on sale for 100 Yen, instead of 600 Yen)

09./08. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

10./00. – Story of Seasons (Marvelous) [24.7.2014]