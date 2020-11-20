Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

fire_akuma

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 12 au 18 novembre 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./04. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020]
02./New. – Momotarou Dentetsu: Shouwa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]
03./New. – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei-Tecmo) [20.11.2020]
04./00. – ABZÛ (505 Games) [27.2.2020] (was on sale)
05./00. – Gear.Club Unlimited (3 g o o) [14.12.2017] (96% off until December 6th)
06./01. – Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) [30.10.2020]
07./03. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (30% off until November 20th)
08./00. – Romancing SaGa 3 (Square-Enix) [11.11.2019] (57% off until November 30th)
09./02. – Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous) [2019.7.25] (50% off until November 25th)
10./06. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
11./08. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (50% off until November 17th)
12./07. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
13./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
14./11. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
15./14. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]
16./13. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
17./00. – Crazy BMX World (spicysoft) [08.2.2018] (83% off until November 20th)
18./00. – Moto Rush GP (Baltoro Games) [26.3.2020] (93% off until December 8th)
19./17. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]
20./00. – Planet Alpha (Team17) [04.9.2018] (was on sale)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus) [26.10.2017] (currently on sale for 1 966 Yen, instead of 3 278 Yen)
02./02. – Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (Atlus) [10.2.2016] (currently on sale for 1 966 Yen, instead of 3 278 Yen)
03./03. – Terraria (Spike-Chunsoft) [21.4.2016] (was on sale for 916 Yen, instead of 3 056 Yen)
04./05. – Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Marvelous) [23.6.2016] (was on sale for 1 980 Yen, instead of 5 478 Yen)
05./06. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
06./00. – Mercenary Saga 3 (Rideon Japan) [05.10.2016] (on sale for 200 Yen, instead of 500 Yen)
07./04. – Shin Megami Tensei IV (Atlus) [23.5.2013] (currently on sale for 1 966 Yen, instead of 3 278 Yen)
08./00. – Bike Rider DX3: Time Rider (spicysoft) [17.12.2014] (currently on sale for 100 Yen, instead of 600 Yen)
09./08. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
10./00. – Story of Seasons (Marvelous) [24.7.2014]

