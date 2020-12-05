Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 5 décembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  3. Hades
  4. Super Mario Party
  5. Cooking Simulator
  6. Just Dance 2021
  7. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  8. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  9. Mortal Kombat 11
  10. Cuphead
  11. Doom 3
  12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  13. Minecraft
  14. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  15. Dark Souls: Remastered
  16. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  17. Overcooked 2
  18. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  19. Monopoly
  20. Doom 64
  21. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  22. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  23. Unravel Two
  24. Castle Crashers Remastered
  25. Ni no Kuni
  26. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  27. Bastion
  28. Uno
  29. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Download-Only Games

  1. Hades
  2. Cooking Simulator
  3. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  4. Cuphead
  5. Doom 3
  6. Doom 64
  7. Castle Crashers Remastered
  8. Bastion
  9. Uno
  10. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  11. Doom
  12. Little Nightmares
  13. Hollow Knight
  14. AER: Memories of Old
  15. Gris
  16. Stardew Valley
  17. Legrand Legacy
  18. The Last Campfire
  19. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  20. Minecraft Dungeons
  21. Inside
  22. Okami HD
  23. Cattails
  24. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  25. Limbo
  26. Doom II
  27. Terraria
  28. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  29. Katana Zero
  30. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
