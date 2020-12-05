Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 5 décembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Hades
- Super Mario Party
- Cooking Simulator
- Just Dance 2021
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Cuphead
- Doom 3
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Overcooked 2
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Monopoly
- Doom 64
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Unravel Two
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Ni no Kuni
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Bastion
- Uno
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Download-Only Games
- Hades
- Cooking Simulator
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Cuphead
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Bastion
- Uno
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Doom
- Little Nightmares
- Hollow Knight
- AER: Memories of Old
- Gris
- Stardew Valley
- Legrand Legacy
- The Last Campfire
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Inside
- Okami HD
- Cattails
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Limbo
- Doom II
- Terraria
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Katana Zero
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix