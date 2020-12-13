Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 3 au 9 décembre 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]

02./05. – Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Spike-Chunsoft) [03.12.2020]

03./04. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer) [03.12.2020]

04./07. – Derby Stallion (Game Addict) [03.12.2020]

05./03. – Gear.Club Unlimited (3 g o o) [14.12.2017]

06./02. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020]

07./00. – Sa･Ga Collection (Square-Enix) [15.12.2020]

08./10. – Moto Rush GP (Baltoro Games) [26.3.2020]

09./14. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

10./15. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

11./11. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

12./09. – Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) [30.10.2020]

13./06. – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei-Tecmo) [20.11.2020]

14./00. – Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) [10.12.2020]

15./13. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

16./16. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

17./17. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]

18./00. – Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) [03.12.2020]

19./20. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

20./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./00. – Riki Densetsu (Arc System Works) [12.12.2012]

02./00. – River City: Knights of Justice (Arc System Works) [30.4.2014]

03./00. – Swords & Darkness (Arc System Works) [18.12.2013]

04./00. – Chase: Cold Case Investigations ~Distant Memories~ (Arc System Works) [11.5.2016]

05./00. – AeternoBlade (Arc System Works) [19.3.2014]

06./00. – Meiga to Tanoshimu Otona no Machigai Sagashi (Arc System Works) [08.10.2014]

07./00. – Shanghai 3D (Arc System Works) [12.2.2014]

08./00. – Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX (Arc System Works) [25.3.2015]

09./00. – Densha Unten Shirei! Toukaidou-hen (Arc System Works) [27.4.2016]

10./00. – Conveni Dream (Arc System Works) [24.9.2014]