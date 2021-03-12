Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Among Us

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (Du 4 au 10 mars 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./04. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020]

02./05. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021]

03./00. – Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous) [25.7.2019]

04./20. – Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) [01.12.2017]

05./01. – Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) [25.2.2021]

06./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

07./02. – Bravely Default II (Square-Enix) [26.2.2021]

08./00. – Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) [27.10.2017]

09./00. – Little Nightmares -Deluxe Edition- (Bandai-Namco) [07.6.2018]

10./08. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]

11./03. – Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (Capcom) [25.2.2021]

12./00. – Part Time UFO (Nintendo) [28.10.2018]

13./11. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

14./10. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

15./00. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019]

16./00. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019]

17./00. – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) [11.1.2019]

18./12. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

19./00. – 10 Second Run Returns (Edia) [21.12.2017]

20./00. – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square-Enix) [11.4.2019]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./00. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

02./00. – Excave (Mechanic Arms) [27.11.2013]

03./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

04./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

05./00. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017]

06./00. – Bike Rider DX3: Time Rider (spicysoft) [17.12. 2014]

07./00. – Pokémon Red Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]

08./00. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017]

09./00. – Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Marvelous) 23.6.2016]

10./00. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016]