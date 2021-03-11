Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
WRC 9
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism
A Day Without Me
Alchemist Simulator
Apex Legends
Battle Brothers
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
Bloddy Bunny: The Game
Bob Help Them!
Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse
Doodle Devil: 3volution
Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition
Noble Armada Lost Worlds
NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition
Pinkman+
Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis
Sokodice
Travel Mosaics 8: Breathtaking Seoul
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
SaGa Frontier Remastered
Démo de la semaine :
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Apex Legends™
- Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- DRAGON BALL® FighterZ
- FUSER™
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
- Lethal League Blaze
- REKT! High Octane Stunts
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
- Truck Driver
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|−90%
|Fear Effect Sedna
|25/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,95 €
|−50%
|Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
|25/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Collection Of Mana
|25/03/2021 01:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−33%
|A Day Without Me
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−25%
|My Universe — Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−50%
|Whip! Whip!
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−70%
|Clusterpuck 99
|26/03/2021 01:59
|2,54 €
|Switch
|8,49 €
|−50%
|Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
|25/03/2021 01:59
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−40%
|Super Punch
|19/03/2021 01:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−30%
|Air Bounce — The Jump ‘N’ Run Challenge
|28/03/2021 01:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|World Of Final Fantasy Maxima
|25/03/2021 01:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−50%
|Final Fantasy IX
|25/03/2021 01:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|20,99 €
|−93%
|Toki
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|−35%
|Super Mario Maker 2
|22/03/2021 01:59
|38,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−90%
|Stellar Interface
|22/03/2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−30%
|Dragon Quest
|25/03/2021 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Saga Scarlet Grace: Ambitions
|25/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−30%
|Life Of Fly
|28/03/2021 01:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−40%
|Party Games: 15 In 1
|19/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Late Shift
|26/03/2021 01:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−30%
|Dragon Quest III: The Seeds Of Salvation
|25/03/2021 01:59
|8,74 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|−50%
|Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD
|25/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−20%
|Colossus Down
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,39 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|−50%
|I Am Setsuna
|25/03/2021 01:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−40%
|Puzzle Plowing A Field
|19/03/2021 01:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−60%
|Forgotton Anne
|25/03/2021 01:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−90%
|Rogue Singularity
|26/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Chasm
|18/03/2021 01:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|−50%
|Final Fantasy VII
|25/03/2021 01:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|−10%
|Cyanide & Happiness — Freakpocalypse
|19/03/2021 01:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−60%
|Lost Sphear
|25/03/2021 01:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−20%
|Baila Latino
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−80%
|Solitaire Klondike Black
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,09 €
|−50%
|Romancing Saga 2
|25/03/2021 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−50%
|Octahedron: Transfixed Edition
|25/03/2021 01:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−66%
|Death Tales
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|−50%
|Paper Train
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Fort Boyard
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Spelunker Party!
|25/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−50%
|Star Ocean First Departure R
|25/03/2021 01:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|20,99 €
|−58%
|L.F.O. -Lost Future Omega-
|25/03/2021 01:59
|2,72 €
|Switch
|6,49 €
|−50%
|Romancing Saga 3
|25/03/2021 01:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|31,99 €
|−40%
|Trials Of Mana
|25/03/2021 01:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−95%
|Syberia 2
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−58%
|Unholy Heights
|25/03/2021 01:59
|2,05 €
|Switch
|4,89 €
|−50%
|Oninaki
|25/03/2021 01:59
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−50%
|Red Siren: Space Defense
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Gunma’s Ambition -You And Me Are Gunma-
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|−30%
|Dragon Quest II: Luminaries Of The Legendary Line
|25/03/2021 01:59
|4,54 €
|Switch
|6,49 €
|−75%
|Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 3
|26/03/2021 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−80%
|Outbreak
|7 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−58%
|Agartha-S
|25/03/2021 01:59
|3,31 €
|Switch
|7,90 €
|−80%
|Oh My Godheads: Party Edition
|25/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−60%
|Gnomes Garden 2
|26/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
|25/03/2021 01:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−90%
|Super Chariot
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|−25%
|Super Soccer Blast
|26/03/2021 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Nyan Cat: Lost In Space
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
|25/03/2021 01:59
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−50%
|Mad Bullets
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−90%
|Boom Ball: Boost Edition
|26/03/2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−85%
|Deep Diving Adventures
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−60%
|Super Toy Cars 2
|29/03/2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−40%
|Bullet Trail
|19/03/2021 01:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−70%
|Sublevel Zero Redux
|26/03/2021 01:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−20%
|WRC 9 Fia World Rally Championship
|26/03/2021 01:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−35%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|22/03/2021 01:59
|38,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−20%
|The Fox Awaits Me
|26/03/2021 01:59
|32,79 €
|Switch
|40,99 €
|−50%
|Smash Rush
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−35%
|Ord.
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−75%
|Welcome To Primrose Lake
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−20%
|The Knight Of Queen
|22/03/2021 01:59
|3,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−40%
|Radio Squid
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Bit.Trip Beat
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−20%
|Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Distraint 2
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−40%
|Ultra Hat Dimension
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Reed Remastered
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|Paw Paw Paw
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−80%
|One Strike
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|Loot Hero DX
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Bit.Trip Fate
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−45%
|Ganbare! Super Strikers
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Thunder Paw
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Spacejacked
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−30%
|Autumn’s Journey
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|Tamiku
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|Nullum
|25/03/2021 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−40%
|A Summer With The Shiba Inu
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−45%
|Duck Souls+
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−85%
|Gravity Rider Zero
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−40%
|Prehistoric Dude
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Clash Force
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−75%
|Stencil Art
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−86%
|Hyperparasite
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−80%
|Coffee Crisis
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−90%
|Dex
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−73%
|Run The Fan
|29/03/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,79 €
|−35%
|The Language Of Love
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−40%
|Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Thy Sword
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−80%
|Zombie Blast Crew
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Eyes: The Horror Game
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|−50%
|Bit.Trip Flux
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Guard Duty
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−35%
|A Hero And A Garden
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|Freddy Spaghetti
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Death’s Hangover
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−83%
|Rekt! High Octane Stunts
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−40%
|Strawberry Vinegar
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Not Not — A Brain Buster
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−45%
|Devious Dungeon Collection
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,14 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−50%
|Bit.Trip Void
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−75%
|Tharsis
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−90%
|Utopia 9 — A Volatile Vacation
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Random Heroes: Gold Edition
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Door Kickers
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−87%
|Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Dungeontop
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|−45%
|Rush Rover
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Bit.Trip Runner
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|Balancelot
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−35%
|Micetopia
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
|19/03/2021 01:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−35%
|Birthday Of Midnight
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|Even The Ocean
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−90%
|Space Pioneer
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−75%
|Akuto: Showdown
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Reed 2
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−45%
|Gun Crazy
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|Jet Set Knights
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−35%
|Golf Zero
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−90%
|Koloro
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Castle Pals
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Zero Zero Zero Zero
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|Reflection Of Mine
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−90%
|Mana Spark
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−40%
|Jisei: The First Case HD
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Nicole
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,39 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|−35%
|Two Parsecs From Earth
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Jumping Joe & Friends
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−86%
|Blazing Beaks
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−40%
|Concept Destruction
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Roguecube
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Blind Men
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−90%
|Escape Doodland
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−35%
|Crosskrush
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|Roommates
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−40%
|Super Destronaut: Land Wars
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Octafight
|25/03/2021 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Bit.Trip Core
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−35%
|More Dark
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−45%
|Knightin’+
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,29 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−83%
|Mini Trains
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−90%
|Rimelands: Hammer Of Thor
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−90%
|#Racedierun
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−80%
|Akane
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Piczle Colors
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,80 €
|Switch
|12 €
|−85%
|Astro Duel Deluxe
|31/03/2021 00:59
|1,04 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−60%
|Puzzle Wall
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−20%
|Clea 2
|26/03/2021 01:59
|10,39 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−60%
|Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles!
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−70%
|Dig Dog
|31/03/2021 00:59
|1,04 €
|Switch
|3,49 €
|−60%
|Piczle Lines DX Bundle
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−60%
|Piczle Lines DX
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−85%
|Figment
|10 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Table Soccer Foosball
|31/03/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−20%
|Chess Royal
|24/03/2021 01:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−40%
|Spice And Wolf VR
|25/03/2021 01:59
|13,49 €
|Switch
|22,50 €
|−15%
|Spice And Wolf Vr2
|25/03/2021 01:59
|18,99 €
|Switch
|22,50 €
|−30%
|Inbento
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Demon’s Rise — War For The Deep
|23/03/2021 01:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−50%
|Urban Street Fighting
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−80%
|Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−40%
|Stone
|16/03/2021 01:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−87%
|Travel Mosaics 7: Fantastic Berlin
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−80%
|Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−87%
|Travel Mosaics 5: Waltzing Vienna
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−87%
|Travel Mosaics 4: Adventures In Rio
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−87%
|Travel Mosaics 6: Christmas Around The World
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|3000Th Duel
|22/03/2021 01:59
|6,24 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|−44%
|Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−80%
|Travel Mosaics 2: Roman Holiday
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−44%
|The Explorer Of Night
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−87%
|Cloudbase Prime
|23/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|−40%
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|28/03/2021 01:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−30%
|Get 10 Quest
|15/03/2021 01:59
|2,09 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−25%
|Ace Strike
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−90%
|Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−90%
|Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
|29/03/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−40%
|Tauronos
|7 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Grimshade
|22/03/2021 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Mittelborg: City Of Mages
|22/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−40%
|Restless Hero
|7 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,53 €
|Switch
|5,89 €
|−50%
|Western 1849 Reloaded
|14/03/2021 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−40%
|Johnny Rocket
|7 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,52 €
|Switch
|4,21 €
|−50%
|Sir Eatsalot
|28/03/2021 01:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−50%
|Top Gun Air Combat
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−60%
|Rally Road
|22/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Arcanoid Breakout
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−70%
|Soul Searching
|6 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Nirvana Pilot Yume
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Lydia
|6 avr. 2021 00:59
|2 €
|Switch
|4 €
|−70%
|Infini
|6 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,60 €
|Switch
|12 €
|−40%
|Space Aliens Invaders
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−75%
|Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption
|22/03/2021 01:59
|4,74 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|−30%
|Talisman: Digital Edition
|13/03/2021 01:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−30%
|Bonkies
|19/03/2021 01:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−70%
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally
|3 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−12%
|Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir
|34,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−50%
|Grand Prix Racing
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Estranged: The Departure
|4 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−20%
|Dreaming Sarah
|26/03/2021 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Apocryph: An Old-School Shooter
|26/03/2021 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−80%
|Riddled Corpses Ex
|22/03/2021 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−83%
|Blood Breed
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−30%
|夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises
|1 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,69 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|−25%
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−88%
|Tardy
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−90%
|Zombie Hill Race
|4 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Pocket Mini Golf
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−70%
|Drawngeon: Dungeons Of Ink And Paper
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−80%
|Dead Dungeon
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−85%
|Pixel Gladiator
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−73%
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,97 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−88%
|Swaps And Traps
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|−60%
|Gas Station: Highway Services
|2 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−80%
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−80%
|Perseverance
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−85%
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|22/03/2021 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−80%
|Cooking Tycoons — 3 In 1 Bundle
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−90%
|Demetrios — The Big Cynical Adventure
|22/03/2021 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−90%
|Trancelation
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−80%
|Funny Bunny Adventures
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €