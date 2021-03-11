Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

WRC 9

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism

A Day Without Me

Alchemist Simulator

Apex Legends

Battle Brothers

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!

Bloddy Bunny: The Game

Bob Help Them!

Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse

Doodle Devil: 3volution

Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition

Noble Armada Lost Worlds

NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition

Pinkman+

Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis

Sokodice

Travel Mosaics 8: Breathtaking Seoul

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



SaGa Frontier Remastered

Démo de la semaine :

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism

Les DLC de la semaine :

Apex Legends™

Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

DRAGON BALL® FighterZ

FUSER™

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix

Lethal League Blaze

REKT! High Octane Stunts

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Truck Driver

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Les promotions de la semaine :