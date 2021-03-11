Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
WRC 9
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism
A Day Without Me
Alchemist Simulator
Apex Legends
Battle Brothers
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
Bloddy Bunny: The Game
Bob Help Them!
Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse
Doodle Devil: 3volution
Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition
Noble Armada Lost Worlds
NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition
Pinkman+
Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis
Sokodice
Travel Mosaics 8: Breathtaking Seoul

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

SaGa Frontier Remastered

Démo de la semaine :

  • A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Apex Legends™
  • Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • DRAGON BALL® FighterZ
  • FUSER™
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • REKT! High Octane Stunts
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • Truck Driver
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Les promotions de la semaine :

S'inscrire