La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (DARQ, Lost Words, SaGa Frontier, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Lost Words: Beyond the Page – 4.8GB
DARQ Complete Edition – 4.7GB
SaGa Frontier Remastered – 3.4GB
Island – 3.3GB
Vaporum: Lockdown – 2.8GB
Under: Depths of Fear – 2.3GB
Synergia – 1.2GB
Space Otter Charlie – 1.2GB
Bladed Fury – 755MB
Mermaid Castle – 693MB
Cargo Crew Driver – 665MB
Magic Twins – 657MB
Raiders Of The Lost Island – 631MB
MazM: The Phantom of the Opera – 596MB
Castaway Paradise – 547MB
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure – 349MB
Can’t Drive This – 275MB
Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ～Spot the Differences with Everyone～ – 268MB
Toon Shooters 2 – 235MB
BodyQuest – 221MB
Uchu Shinshuchu – 220MB
Olympic Boxing – 185MB
Future Aero Racing S Ultra – 184MB
Rip Them Off – 178MB
Unblock Brick – 150MB
Gun Skaters – 146MB