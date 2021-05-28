Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Horse Club Adventures (Wild River Games,  £34.99 / €39.99)

Maneater (Tripwire Interactive, £39.99 / €39.99)

Port Royale 4 (£40.49 / €44.99)

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SEGA, £44.99 / €49.99)

Very Very Valet (£19.99 / €24.99)

World’s End Club (£35.99 / €39.99)

A Little Lily Princess (£11.99 / €12.99)

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards ( DIGIART INTERACTIVE, £13.99 / €15.99)

BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION (£16.19 / €17.99)

Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D (T-Bull, £2.69 / €2.99)

Color Dot Connect (£4.49 / €4.99)

Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game (Alcyone Studio, £8.89 / €9.95)

Crossbow Crusade (£4.49 / €4.99)

Crying Suns (Humble Games, £17.54 / €18.89)

Eat your letters (Kistler Benjamin, 24th May, £4.49 / €4.99)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher, £43.19 / €47.99)

Eight Dragons (JanduSoft, £6.11 / €6.79)

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (£13.49 / €14.99)

Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media, £8.99 / €9.99)

Fishing Fighters (Aksys Games, £17.99 / €19.99)

Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft, £7.19 / €7.99)

King of Seas (Team17, 25th May, £19.99 / €24.99)

Kings of Paradise (Voltage, £19.99 / €24.99)

Kontrakt (Ultimate Games, £6.29 / €6.99)

LiEat (PLAYISM, £8.09 / €8.99)

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (£7.64 / €8.99)

Lost Lands: Ice Spell (FIVE-BN STUDIO, 24th May, £6.29 / €6.99)

LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories (£9.99 / €12)

Mini Car Racing (Kistler Benjamin, £7.19 / €7.99)

Mutazione (Akupara Games, £12.95 / €14.39)

O—O (Art Games Studio, £2.87 / €3.14)

Off And On Again (£7.99 / €8.87)

Pathway (Chucklefish, £12.99 / €13.99)

Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game (Badland Publishing, £13.49 / €14.99)

Route Me Mail and Delivery Co (£3.82 / €4.28)

Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure (Golden Orb, £13.49 / €14.99)

Skittles (Pix Arts, £5.99 / €5.99)

Strike Daz Cans (£2.99 / €2.99)

Sumire (Sumire, £10.52 / €11.69)

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE (KONAMI)

Trenga Unlimited (£5.39 / €5.99)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Home Interactive, £35.99 / €39.99)

Weaving Tides (Crytivo, £19.11 / €21.24)

Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (£31.49 / €34.99)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth
  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
  • Lost Lands: Ice Spell

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • AFL Evolution 2
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
  • SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−80%
The Forgotten Land 28/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Trine 3: The Artifacts Of Power 12/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80% Harvest Life 28/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Nine Parchments 12/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−55%
Cryogear 18/06/2021 00:59 7,87 €
Switch 17,49 €
−87%
Cattails 28/06/2021 00:59 1,94 €
Switch 14,99 €
−55%
Cyber Complex 18/06/2021 00:59 6,29 €
Switch 13,99 €
−60%
The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition 18/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Boreal Blade 12/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−30%
Dwarf Journey 07/06/2021 00:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−35% This Is The Zodiac Speaking 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30% Crashlands 04/06/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
A Little Lily Princess 18/06/2021 00:59 10,39 €
Switch 12,99 €
−55% Sky Mercenaries Redux 18/06/2021 00:59 6,29 €
Switch 13,99 €
−50%
Eqi 27/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−55%
Steel Rain 18/06/2021 00:59 6,29 €
Switch 13,99 €
−75%
Trine 2: Complete Story 12/06/2021 00:59 4,24 €
Switch 16,99 €
−50%
Empire Invasion 31/05/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−33% Cake Laboratory 18/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−33% Rollin’ Eggz 18/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−75%
Trine Enchanted Edition 12/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Aborigenus 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40% Zombie Apocalypse 26/06/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
−66%
Mushroom Quest 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−30%
Street Racing: Tokyo Rush 25/06/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−80%
Tactical Mind 2 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Crowdy Farm Rush 28/06/2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−87%
Atomic Heist 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
City Bus Driving Simulator 25/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−70%
Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team 25/06/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−65%
Creepy Tale 28/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Go! Fish Go! 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−80%
Flowlines Vs 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−92%
Exorder 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset 07/06/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
The Swindle 11/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−66%
Space Avenger: Empire Of Nexx 11/06/2021 00:59 4,15 €
Switch 12,49 €
−85% Serial Cleaner 11/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Manual Samuel 11/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Axiom Verge 03/06/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
−75%
Rapala Fishing Pro Series 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Nickelodeon Kart Racers 17/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
My Time At Portia 18/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
Worms W.M.D 18/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−59%
Kwaidan ～Azuma Manor Story～ 11/06/2021 00:59 10 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix 17/06/2021 00:59 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition 11/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues 17/06/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Velocity 2X 11/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−77%
Desktop Rugby 23/06/2021 00:59 1,50 €
Switch 6,81 €
−75%
Slayin 2 25/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−75%
8-Ball Pocket 25/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−70%
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 17/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80% Planet Alpha 18/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−85% When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 11/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Puzzle Wall 11/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60% Gnomes Garden 11/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−33%
Neon Abyss 18/06/2021 00:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Dicey Dungeons 10/06/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Beholder: Complete Edition 11/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Venture Kid 25/06/2021 00:59 2,50 €
Switch 10 €
−60%
Desktop Soccer 23/06/2021 00:59 2,45 €
Switch 6,14 €
−25%
Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos 18/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Anodyne 11/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Golf With Your Friends 18/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels 11/06/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip 17/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Desktop Table Tennis 23/06/2021 00:59 2,59 €
Switch 6,49 €
−60% Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt 04/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−77%
Voxel Sword 23/06/2021 00:59 1,34 €
Switch 6 €
−75%
The Room 18/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
−75%
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair 18/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
Hotshot Racing 11/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Feudal Alloy 27/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−66%
Ageless 18/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Desktop Dodgeball 23/06/2021 00:59 2,72 €
Switch 6,81 €
−25%
Narita Boy 18/06/2021 00:59 18,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Blood Will Be Spilled 27/06/2021 00:59 2,89 €
Switch 14,49 €
−60%
Desktop Volleyball 23/06/2021 00:59 2,64 €
Switch 6,61 €
−75%
Yooka-Laylee 18/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−80% Bomber Crew 11/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
The Men Of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya 10/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 11/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80% Mugsters 18/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Desktop Bowling 23/06/2021 00:59 2,62 €
Switch 6,55 €
−86% Atv Drift & Tricks 17/06/2021 00:59 2 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
A Knight’s Quest 11/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Raging Justice 18/06/2021 00:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−86%
Yesterday Origins 17/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 14,90 €
−75%
Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women 11/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
−20%
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 04/06/2021 00:59 47,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−33%
Monster Sanctuary 18/06/2021 00:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 17/06/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
The Survivalists 18/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60% Oceanhorn — Monster Of Uncharted Seas 25/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Goosebumps The Game 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- 10/06/2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−51%
The Men Of Yoshiwara: Kikuya 10/06/2021 00:59 9,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Sheltered 18/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
The Escapists 2 18/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
For The King 11/06/2021 00:59 8,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Vaporum: Lockdown 11/06/2021 00:59 17,59 €
Switch 21,99 €
−77% Voxel Shot For Nintendo Switch 23/06/2021 00:59 1,60 €
Switch 6,99 €
−77%
Voxel Galaxy 23/06/2021 00:59 1,50 €
Switch 6,81 €
−75%
Yoku’s Island Express 18/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D 27/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−75%
Smoke And Sacrifice 11/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Automachef 18/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat 18/06/2021 00:59 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−25%
G-Mode Archives25 Topolon 23/06/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 4,39 €
−60%
Desktop Baseball 23/06/2021 00:59 2,60 €
Switch 6,51 €
−60%
Desktop Basketball 23/06/2021 00:59 2,71 €
Switch 6,79 €
−70%
Motorsport Manager For Nintendo Switch 11/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Street Outlaws: The List 17/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Going Under 18/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Secrets Of Me 10/06/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−77%
Voxel Pirates 23/06/2021 00:59 1,50 €
Switch 6,54 €
−80% Hue 11/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Maid Of Sker 11/06/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Space Crew 11/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−83%
Chalk Dash Carnival 23/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,18 €
−50%
Moving Out 18/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−80% Clouds & Sheep 2 04/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Blasphemous 18/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
Overcooked: Special Edition 18/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 11/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−33%
Crown Trick 18/06/2021 00:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−85% Perception 17/06/2021 00:59 2,54 €
Switch 16,99 €
−75%
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King 25/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Pumped Bmx Pro 11/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
MotoGP 19 11/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−30%
Virtual Battle 23/06/2021 00:59 4,51 €
Switch 6,45 €
−50%
The House Of Da Vinci 04/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Super Sportmatchen 11/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−88% Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection 25/06/2021 00:59 1,67 €
Switch 13,99 €
−90%
American Fugitive 11/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% The Escapists: Complete Edition 18/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom 25/06/2021 00:59 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50% Our Flick Erasers 23/06/2021 00:59 5,75 €
Switch 11,50 €
−50% Human: Fall Flat 11/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Bossgard 11/06/2021 00:59 9,49 €
Switch 18,99 €
−15%
Eight Dragons 25/06/2021 00:59 6,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Overcooked! 2 18/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−30% Them Bombs! 31/05/2021 00:59 8,81 €
Switch 12,59 €
−30%
Let’s Cook Together 31/05/2021 00:59 13,29 €
Switch 18,99 €
−15%
Weaving Tides 04/06/2021 00:59 21,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−40%
Dude, Stop 04/06/2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
Sense — A Cyberpunk Ghost Story 17/06/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 07/06/2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Summer In Mara 14/06/2021 00:59 10,99 €
Switch 21,99 €
−70%
Monster Blast 07/06/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40%
The Pillar: Puzzle Escape 17/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Hellbreachers 17/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Radon Blast 07/06/2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
−10%
Sumire 04/06/2021 00:59 11,69 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75%
Pity Pit 17/06/2021 00:59 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Blue Rider 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Word Mesh 07/06/2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
−75%
Ghost Blade HD 17/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Ibb & Obb 17/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−93%
Ecrossminton 31/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
Olympic Boxing 25/06/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−55%
Desert Child 09/06/2021 00:59 4,72 €
Switch 10,49 €
−80% Chicken Assassin: Reloaded 09/06/2021 00:59 1,39 €
Switch 6,99 €
−80% Whispering Willows 09/06/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−10%
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark 09/06/2021 00:59 10,34 €
Switch 11,49 €
−85% Digerati Indie Bundle: Ink & Hacky Zack 23/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition 23/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Demon Pit 23/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−85%
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 23/06/2021 00:59 4,57 €
Switch 30,49 €
−50%
Outbreak: The New Nightmare 17/06/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75% Hacky Zack 23/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Snakeybus 23/06/2021 00:59 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50% Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions 23/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−60% Necroworm 16/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70% Golem Gates 23/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−35%
Dragon Quest II: Luminaries Of The Legendary Line 10/06/2021 00:59 4,21 €
Switch 6,49 €
−70% Straimium Immortaly 23/06/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−20%
Mutazione 10/06/2021 00:59 14,39 €
Switch 17,99 €
−70%
Liberated 16/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−55%
Valfaris 23/06/2021 00:59 11,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−40% Underhero 23/06/2021 00:59 10,19 €
Switch 16,99 €
−70% Frost 23/06/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75% Nefarious 23/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−35%
Dragon Quest III: The Seeds Of Salvation 10/06/2021 00:59 8,11 €
Switch 12,49 €
−75% Vertical Drop Heroes HD 23/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75% Letter Quest Remastered 23/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−75% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle 23/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−35%
Dragon Quest 10/06/2021 00:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75% Don’t Die, Mr Robot! 23/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−20%
Horned Knight 09/06/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
−25%
Signs Of The Sojourner 23/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−33%
Relic Hunters Zero: Remix 09/06/2021 00:59 8,03 €
Switch 11,99 €
−75% Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut 23/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead 26/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition 23/06/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Ink 23/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
−70% Omega Strike 23/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Tamashii 23/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−70% Xenoraptor 23/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Bleed Complete Bundle 23/06/2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 27,99 €
−75% 1979 Revolution: Black Friday 23/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−70% The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human 23/06/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50% Outbreak: Epidemic 17/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Blacksea Odyssey 23/06/2021 00:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75% Slain: Back From Hell 23/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Silver Chains 26/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75% Pipe Push Paradise 23/06/2021 00:59 2,74 €
Switch 10,99 €
−50% Super Blood Hockey 23/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition 23/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Spectrum 23/06/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−70% Paranautical Activity 23/06/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Dynos & Ghosts 24/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−64%
Burn! Supertrucks 26/06/2021 00:59 2,87 €
Switch 7,99 €
−87% Marooners 19/06/2021 00:59 1,61 €
Switch 12,99 €
−87%
Crash Drive 2 19/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50% Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition 02/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−35%
Dry Drowning 03/06/2021 00:59 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75% Jigsaw Abundance 15/06/2021 00:59 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75% Deponia 25/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Micro Pico Racers 04/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−75%
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition 25/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Defentron 04/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots 02/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75% Dark Quest 2 15/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo 04/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−25% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos 04/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−75%
Blastful 15/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
The Dark Eye: Chains Of Satinav 25/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
The Dark Eye: Memoria 25/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
War-Torn Dreams 15/06/2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−75% Dreaming Canvas 15/06/2021 00:59 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Eternum Ex 04/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−70% Degrees Of Separation 02/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Nerved 15/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
−25% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive 04/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−75% Goodbye Deponia 25/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−35%
World Splitter 02/06/2021 00:59 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80% Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots 02/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Despotism 3K 15/06/2021 00:59 2,74 €
Switch 10,99 €
−50% Bleep Bloop 04/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−75%
Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes 25/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Chaos On Deponia 25/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Torchlight III 01/06/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Caretaker 15/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40%
Hob: The Definitive Edition 01/06/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Jigsaw Solace 15/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−40%
Torchlight II 01/06/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Fluxteria 15/06/2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−75%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons 02/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75% Deponia Doomsday 25/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−25%
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition 04/06/2021 00:59 12,74 €
Switch 16,99 €
−75%
Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break 02/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−25%
Future Aero Racing S Ultra — Far S Ultra 04/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−75% Story Of A Gladiator 15/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Skully 02/06/2021 00:59 8,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain 02/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−75% Memory Lane 15/06/2021 00:59 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Tetraminos 01/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Fe 02/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Burnout Paradise Remastered 02/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−20%
Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition 07/06/2021 00:59 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
One Line Coloring 08/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50% Brick Breaker 01/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Tank Battle Heroes 24/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Snow Moto Racing Freedom 01/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50% Premium Pool Arena 01/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Deadly Days 18/06/2021 00:59 3,79 €
Switch 18,99 €
−75%
Unravel Two 02/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50% Solitaire 01/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition 01/06/2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50% Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 01/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−45%
Torn Tales: Rebound Edition 11/06/2021 00:59 4,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
−90%
Tilt Pack 14/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep 14/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Caveblazers 07/06/2021 00:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80%
Gunslugs 2 30/05/2021 00:59 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Gunslugs 30/05/2021 00:59 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40%
Isolation Story 14/06/2021 00:59 5,75 €
Switch 9,59 €
−90%
Abyss: The Wraiths Of Eden 14/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33% 1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2 01/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−30%
Balloon Girl 01/06/2021 00:59 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30% Landflix Odyssey 30/05/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Wingspan 06/06/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% They Bleed Pixels 23/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33% Western 1849 Reloaded 01/06/2021 00:59 4,66 €
Switch 6,99 €
−30% Get 10 Quest 30/05/2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 2,99 €
