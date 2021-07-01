Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories

Destroy All Humans!

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Alphadia Genesis 2

Anna’s Quest

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer

Best Day Ever

Car Driving Simulator

Colossus Mission

Discolored

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Dragon Question

Epistory: Typing Chronicles

Flatland Vol. 2

Foodtruck Arena

Hope’s Farm

Kickerinho World

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika

Marbles Rush

Mariozza Cops

Merrily Perilly

Mighty Aphid

Mina & Michi

Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic

Mythic Ocean

New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia

Onirike

Path: Through the Forest

Pigeon Fight

Revolver and Co

Sky: Children of the Light

Snake It ‘Til You Make It

Spider Solitaire Collection

Super Archer

Super Destronaut DX-2

The Procession to Calvary

VasterClaws 3: Dragon Slayer of the God World

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

Mars Horizon

New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia

Smart Moves

Les DLC de la semaine :

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Kazuya Challenger Pack

Alphadia Genesis 2

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

FUSER

Gods Will Fall

Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :