Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Prix (date de fin de promo)
|
|Spinny’s Journey
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|3D Billiards — Pool & Snooker
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Always Sometimes Monsters
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Dusk Diver
|17,49 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Roundout By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Lastfight
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|MotoGP 20
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Rise Eterna
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Magicolors
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Dracula’s Legacy
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Wordsweeper By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Eternum Ex
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|3D Minigolf
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−42%
|Beast Quest
|19,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|Tinker Racers
|1,24 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Epic Word Search Collection
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Supermarket Shriek
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Gravity Heroes
|12,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Jewel Wars
|3,59 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Gal*Gun Returns
|39,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Wheel By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Throw It! Animal Park
|3,49 €
|Switch
|3,88 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ladders By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Razed
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−65%
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|6,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Alphaset By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Muddledash
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame
|4,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Hell Warders
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Savage Halloween
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ubermosh:Black
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Namco Museum Arcade Pac
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Pic-A-Pix Pieces
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Grave Danger
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Nippon Marathon
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Mahjong Deluxe 3
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Space Elite Force
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−25%
|The Complex
|9,74 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Our World Is Ended.
|12,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Gun Gun Pixies
|22,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Oceanhorn 2: Knights Of The Lost Realm
|22,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Raging Loop
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Chess Knights: Shinobi
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Spheroids
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Fill-A-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|13,19 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Zombie Driver Immortal Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|10,49 €
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Ankh Guardian — Treasure Of The Demon’s Temple
|3,29 €
|Switch
|6,59 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge
|4,94 €
|Switch
|9,89 €
|
|23 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Future Aero Racing S Ultra — Far S Ultra
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|I Saw Black Clouds
|11,69 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Super Toy Cars
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Guilty Gear
|3,29 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Train Station Renovation
|12,72 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|−45%
|Shinobi Spirits S: Legend Of Heroes
|4 €
|Switch
|7,39 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Adverse
|2,64 €
|Switch
|5,29 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Search By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Season Match 3: Curse Of The Witch Crow
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Secrets Of Magic 2 — Witches & Wizards
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Wide Ocean Big Jacket
|1,74 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Skyland Rush — Air Raid Attack
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Iron Wings
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23 juil. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Quantum Replica
|8,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Inside My Radio
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Gal*Gun 2
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Moai VI: Unexpected Guests
|8,49 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Warborn
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Fifty Words By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Block-A-Pix Deluxe
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|8,49 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Danger Scavenger
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika
|6,40 €
|Switch
|8 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|X-Morph: Defense
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|Fibbage XL
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Crypto By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Bleep Bloop
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Tales Of The Orient — The Rising Sun
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Renzo Racer
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Pigeon Fight
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|−87%
|Suicide Guy
|1,03 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|Starship Avenger Operation: Take Back Earth
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Box Align
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Puzzles By Powgi
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Sudoku By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2
|4,49 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|Season Match 2
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Dat Gaem
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Secrets Of Magic — The Book Of Spells
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Quiplash 2 Interlashional: The Say Anything Party Game!
|5,52 €
|Switch
|8,50 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|−83%
|Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
|1,01 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Platago! Super Platform Game Maker
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−87%
|The Casebook Of Arkady Smith
|1 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Defentron
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Tokyo School Life
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Gnomes Garden: New Home
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Quiplash
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Tachyon Project
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Micro Pico Racers
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Epic Word Search Collection 2
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Root Letter: Last Answer
|13,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ultimate Racing 2D
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
|4,94 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Pic-A-Pix Deluxe
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Forgotten Tales — Day Of The Dead
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|Mahluk Dark Demon
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Island Flight Simulator
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|A Long Way Down
|10,04 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Dog Gone Golfing
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|9 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Link-A-Pix Deluxe
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|A Ch’ti Bundle
|3,19 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|The Procession To Calvary
|13,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Kill La Kill — If
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Just A Phrase By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Season Match HD
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−74%
|Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials
|1 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Zombie’s Cool
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Western 1849 Reloaded
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mundaun
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
|9,59 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Mr. Driller Drillland
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Bustafellows
|35,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Namco Museum Archives Volume 1
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Katamari Damacy Reroll
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Namco Museum Archives Volume 2
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum’N’Fun!
|14,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Rad
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|My Hero One’s Justice
|9,49 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Grey Skies: A War Of The Worlds Story
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|Welcome To Hanwell
|2,77 €
|Switch
|13,89 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Sushi Spinnery
|7,80 €
|Switch
|13 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Fate Of The Pharaoh
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Where Angels Cry: Tears Of The Fallen Collector’s Edition
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Subsurface Circular
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Epic Astro Story
|7,80 €
|Switch
|13 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Kingdom Tales 2
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
|3,89 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Zotrix: Solar Division
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Sir Eatsalot
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Family Vacation: California
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Zotrix Starglider
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Binaries
|1,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|My Diggy Dog 2
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Kingdom Tales
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−85%
|Ecrossminton
|2,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|18 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Woven
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|23 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Tales From The Dragon Mountain: The Strix
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Home For Christmas Collector’s Edition
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Tales From The Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures Of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|#Sinucaattack
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|The Man With The Ivory Cane
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Waifu Uncovered
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Georifters
|3,19 €
|Switch
|31,90 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|The Little Acre
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|1912: Titanic Mystery
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Caveman Tales
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Myths Of Orion: Light From The North
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Null Drifter
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ghost: Elisa Cameron
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Where Angels Cry
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−66%
|Slime-San
|3,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Sweet Sugar Candy
|3,39 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Find 10 Differences
|1,49 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|20 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Luckslinger
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|14 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Lost King’s Lullaby
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Doodle Derby
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
|10,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Monster Prom: XXL
|6,39 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|21 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Merrily Perilly
|3,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Tied Together
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Windscape
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|31 juil. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|Top Gun Air Combat
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Bocce
|5,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Northgard
|13,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|11 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Mina & Michi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|21 juil. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Manticore — Galaxy On Fire
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|7 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|#Funtime
|8,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|30 juil. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|17,49 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|−85%
|Polyroll
|1,34 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Skully
|8,74 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Relicta
|12,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|7 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Windbound
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|7 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ary And The Secret Of Seasons
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Depth Of Extinction
|5,93 €
|Switch
|13,49 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Degrees Of Separation
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|6 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Fuser
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|10 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Cinders
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Them Bombs!
|6,29 €
|Switch
|12,59 €
|
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Space Otter Charlie
|11,17 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Mousecraft
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Gurgamoth
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,91 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Super Street: Racer
|13,49 €
|Switch
|44,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Almost There: The Platformer
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Stealth
|2,08 €
|Switch
|4,16 €
|
|15 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
|8,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Breakpoint
|2,97 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|My Memory Of Us
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Let’s Cook Together
|9,49 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Timber Tennis: Versus
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|Warsaw
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|−65%
|Airheart — Tales Of Broken Wings
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Deleveled
|4,94 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Abbie’s Farm For Kids And Toddlers
|8,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Unrailed!
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|29 juil. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Nidhogg 2
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Butcher
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Fin And The Ancient Mystery
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|12 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Space Aliens Invaders
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Spellkeeper
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|16 juil. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Death Ray Manta Se
|2,40 €
|Switch
|12 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Ghost Files: Memory Of A Crime
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Taxi Chaos
|27,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Skyland: Heart Of The Mountain
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Lumo
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|−25%
|Project: Knight
|3,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Rogue Aces
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|−20%
|Overland
|18,99 €
|Switch
|23,99 €
|
|Bezier: Second Edition
|2,40 €
|Switch
|24 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Cecconoid
|2,40 €
|Switch
|24 €
|
|19 juil. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Get 10 Quest
|2,09 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|4 juil. 2021 00:59
|−20%
|Lofi Ping Pong
|3,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Never Again
|5,79 €
|Switch
|11,59 €
|
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Landflix Odyssey
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|4 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Cyberhive
|6,96 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|The Choice Of Life: Middle Ages
|3,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|The Storytale
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Ramp Car Jumping
|2,69 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|20 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Press “A” To Party
|2,09 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|20 juil. 2021 00:59
|
|Clumsy Rush
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27 juil. 2021 00:59