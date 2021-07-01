Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories
Destroy All Humans!
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
Alphadia Genesis 2
Anna’s Quest
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer
Best Day Ever
Car Driving Simulator
Colossus Mission
Discolored
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
Dragon Question
Epistory: Typing Chronicles
Flatland Vol. 2
Foodtruck Arena
Hope’s Farm
Kickerinho World
Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika
Marbles Rush
Mariozza Cops
Merrily Perilly
Mighty Aphid
Mina & Michi
Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
Mythic Ocean
New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia
Onirike
Path: Through the Forest
Pigeon Fight
Revolver and Co
Sky: Children of the Light
Snake It ‘Til You Make It
Spider Solitaire Collection
Super Archer
Super Destronaut DX-2
The Procession to Calvary
VasterClaws 3: Dragon Slayer of the God World
Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

  • Mars Horizon
  • New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia
  • Smart Moves

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Kazuya Challenger Pack
  • Alphadia Genesis 2
  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
  • FUSER
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix (date de fin de promo)
−50%
Spinny’s Journey 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
3D Billiards — Pool & Snooker 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Always Sometimes Monsters 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Dusk Diver 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Roundout By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Lastfight 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
MotoGP 20 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−33%
Rise Eterna 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Magicolors 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Dracula’s Legacy 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Wordsweeper By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Eternum Ex 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
3D Minigolf 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−42% Beast Quest 19,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50%
Tinker Racers 1,24 €
Switch 2,49 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Epic Word Search Collection 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Supermarket Shriek 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−15%
Gravity Heroes 12,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Jewel Wars 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Gal*Gun Returns 39,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Wheel By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
Throw It! Animal Park 3,49 €
Switch 3,88 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Ladders By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Razed 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−65% All-Star Fruit Racing 6,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Alphaset By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Muddledash 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−85%
Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 4,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Hell Warders 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Savage Halloween 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Ubermosh:Black 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Namco Museum Arcade Pac 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Pic-A-Pix Pieces 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Grave Danger 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Nippon Marathon 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Mahjong Deluxe 3 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Space Elite Force 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−25% The Complex 9,74 €
Switch 12,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Our World Is Ended. 12,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−55%
Gun Gun Pixies 22,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Oceanhorn 2: Knights Of The Lost Realm 22,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Raging Loop 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Chess Knights: Shinobi 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−87%
Spheroids 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Fill-A-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−40% The Jackbox Party Pack 4 13,19 €
Switch 21,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Zombie Driver Immortal Edition 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−50% The Jackbox Party Pack 2 10,49 €
Switch 20,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Ankh Guardian — Treasure Of The Demon’s Temple 3,29 €
Switch 6,59 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge 4,94 €
Switch 9,89 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Future Aero Racing S Ultra — Far S Ultra 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
I Saw Black Clouds 11,69 €
Switch 12,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Super Toy Cars 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−67%
Guilty Gear 3,29 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−33%
Train Station Renovation 12,72 €
Switch 18,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−45% Shinobi Spirits S: Legend Of Heroes 4 €
Switch 7,39 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Adverse 2,64 €
Switch 5,29 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Search By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Season Match 3: Curse Of The Witch Crow 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Secrets Of Magic 2 — Witches & Wizards 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Wide Ocean Big Jacket 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Skyland Rush — Air Raid Attack 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Iron Wings 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−15%
Quantum Replica 8,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Inside My Radio 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Gal*Gun 2 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Moai VI: Unexpected Guests 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Warborn 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Fifty Words By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Block-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Danger Scavenger 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika 6,40 €
Switch 8 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Ethan: Meteor Hunter 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% X-Morph: Defense 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Fibbage XL 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Crypto By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Bleep Bloop 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Tales Of The Orient — The Rising Sun 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Renzo Racer 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Pigeon Fight 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−87% Suicide Guy 1,03 €
Switch 7,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Starship Avenger Operation: Take Back Earth 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Box Align 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Puzzles By Powgi 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Sudoku By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% 1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Season Match 2 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Dat Gaem 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Secrets Of Magic — The Book Of Spells 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−35%
Quiplash 2 Interlashional: The Say Anything Party Game! 5,52 €
Switch 8,50 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−83% Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply 1,01 €
Switch 5,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−70% Platago! Super Platform Game Maker 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−87% The Casebook Of Arkady Smith 1 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Defentron 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Tokyo School Life 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Gnomes Garden: New Home 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Quiplash 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Tachyon Project 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Micro Pico Racers 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Epic Word Search Collection 2 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−55%
Root Letter: Last Answer 13,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Ultimate Racing 2D 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R 4,94 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Pic-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Forgotten Tales — Day Of The Dead 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−40% Mahluk Dark Demon 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Island Flight Simulator 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−33%
A Long Way Down 10,04 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Dog Gone Golfing 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
9 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Link-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
A Ch’ti Bundle 3,19 €
Switch 15,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
The Procession To Calvary 13,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Kill La Kill — If 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Just A Phrase By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Season Match HD 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−74% Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials 1 €
Switch 3,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Zombie’s Cool 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Western 1849 Reloaded 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Mundaun 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−84%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition 9,59 €
Switch 59,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Mr. Driller Drillland 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
Bustafellows 35,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Namco Museum Archives Volume 1 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Katamari Damacy Reroll 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Namco Museum Archives Volume 2 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum’N’Fun! 14,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Rad 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−84%
My Hero One’s Justice 9,49 €
Switch 59,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Grey Skies: A War Of The Worlds Story 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Welcome To Hanwell 2,77 €
Switch 13,89 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−40%
The Sushi Spinnery 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Fate Of The Pharaoh 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Where Angels Cry: Tears Of The Fallen Collector’s Edition 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Subsurface Circular 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Epic Astro Story 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Kingdom Tales 2 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−35%
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! 3,89 €
Switch 5,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Zotrix: Solar Division 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Sir Eatsalot 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Family Vacation: California 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Zotrix Starglider 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Binaries 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% My Diggy Dog 2 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Kingdom Tales 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−85% Ecrossminton 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Woven 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Tales From The Dragon Mountain: The Strix 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Faircroft’s Antiques: Home For Christmas Collector’s Edition 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Tales From The Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures Of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
#Sinucaattack 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% The Man With The Ivory Cane 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Waifu Uncovered 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Georifters 3,19 €
Switch 31,90 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
The Little Acre 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
1912: Titanic Mystery 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Caveman Tales 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Myths Of Orion: Light From The North 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Null Drifter 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Ghost: Elisa Cameron 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Where Angels Cry 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−66% Slime-San 3,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−15%
Sweet Sugar Candy 3,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Find 10 Differences 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Luckslinger 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Lost King’s Lullaby 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−87%
Doodle Derby 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield 10,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Monster Prom: XXL 6,39 €
Switch 15,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Merrily Perilly 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−93%
Tied Together 0,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−85%
Windscape 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
31 juil. 2021 00:59
−40% Top Gun Air Combat 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Bocce 5,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Evoland Legendary Edition 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Northgard 13,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Mina & Michi 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Manticore — Galaxy On Fire 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
7 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−45%
#Funtime 8,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−85% Polyroll 1,34 €
Switch 8,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Skully 8,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−35%
Relicta 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
7 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Windbound 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
7 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−56%
Depth Of Extinction 5,93 €
Switch 13,49 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Degrees Of Separation 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
6 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Fuser 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
10 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−60% Cinders 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Them Bombs! 6,29 €
Switch 12,59 €
5 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Space Otter Charlie 11,17 €
Switch 13,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Mousecraft 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−88%
Gurgamoth 0,99 €
Switch 8,91 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Super Street: Racer 13,49 €
Switch 44,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−87%
Almost There: The Platformer 0,99 €
Switch 8,19 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Stealth 2,08 €
Switch 4,16 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−45%
The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines 8,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Breakpoint 2,97 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% My Memory Of Us 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−60% Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Let’s Cook Together 9,49 €
Switch 18,99 €
5 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Timber Tennis: Versus 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−40% Warsaw 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−65% Airheart — Tales Of Broken Wings 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−45%
Deleveled 4,94 €
Switch 8,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
Abbie’s Farm For Kids And Toddlers 8,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Unrailed! 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Nidhogg 2 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Butcher 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Fin And The Ancient Mystery 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Space Aliens Invaders 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
27 juil. 2021 00:59
−83%
Spellkeeper 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Death Ray Manta Se 2,40 €
Switch 12 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Ghost Files: Memory Of A Crime 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Taxi Chaos 27,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Skyland: Heart Of The Mountain 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Lumo 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−25% Project: Knight 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Rogue Aces 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Overland 18,99 €
Switch 23,99 €
−90%
Bezier: Second Edition 2,40 €
Switch 24 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Cecconoid 2,40 €
Switch 24 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−30% Get 10 Quest 2,09 €
Switch 2,99 €
4 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Lofi Ping Pong 3,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
5 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Never Again 5,79 €
Switch 11,59 €
5 juil. 2021 00:59
−30% Landflix Odyssey 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
4 juil. 2021 00:59
−15%
Cyberhive 6,96 €
Switch 8,19 €
5 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
The Choice Of Life: Middle Ages 3,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
5 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
The Storytale 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
5 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Ramp Car Jumping 2,69 €
Switch 8,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Press “A” To Party 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Clumsy Rush 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
27 juil. 2021 00:59
