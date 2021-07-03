Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Mario Golf: Super Rush
  2. NBA 2K21
  3. Among Us
  4. Minecraft
  5. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  6. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  9. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
  10. Hades
  11. Stardew Valley
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Boomerang Fu
  14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  15. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  16. Miitopia
  17. Game Builder Garage
  18. Legend of Mana
  19. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  20. Cuphead
  21. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  22. Super Mario Party
  23. Unravel Two
  24. Just Dance 2021
  25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
  26. Overwatch
  27. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  28. Disgaea 6
  29. ENDER LILIES
  30. Little Nightmares

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Boomerang Fu
  4. Legend of Mana
  5. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  6. Cuphead
  7. Overwatch
  8. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  9. ENDER LILIES
  10. Little Nightmares
  11. AER: Memories of Old
  12. Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
  13. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  14. Cooking Simulator
  15. Hollow Knight
  16. Contra Anniversary Collection
  17. Elli
  18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  19. Cozy Grove
  20. The First Tree
  21. Thief Simulator
  22. Limbo
  23. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
  24. The Gardens Between
  25. TowerFall
  26. Tools Up!
  27. Spiritfarer
  28. Final Fantasy VII
  29. Cattails
  30. Guacamelee!
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire