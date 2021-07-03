Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2K21
- Among Us
- Minecraft
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
- Hades
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Boomerang Fu
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Miitopia
- Game Builder Garage
- Legend of Mana
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Cuphead
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Super Mario Party
- Unravel Two
- Just Dance 2021
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
- Overwatch
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Disgaea 6
- ENDER LILIES
- Little Nightmares
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Boomerang Fu
- Legend of Mana
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Cuphead
- Overwatch
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- ENDER LILIES
- Little Nightmares
- AER: Memories of Old
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Cooking Simulator
- Hollow Knight
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Elli
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Cozy Grove
- The First Tree
- Thief Simulator
- Limbo
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
- The Gardens Between
- TowerFall
- Tools Up!
- Spiritfarer
- Final Fantasy VII
- Cattails
- Guacamelee!