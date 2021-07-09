Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The Silver Case 2425

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version

Aria Chronicle

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies

Beauty Bounce

Blitz Breaker

Boomerang X

Classic Pool

Connect Bricks

Crash Drive 3

Dogworld

Egg Up

Fantasy Cards

Glitchangels

Heart of the Woods

Indigo 7: Quest for Love

Infinite Golf 2

Masagoro

Metro Simulator

Monument

My Little Fruit Juice Booth

My Maite

Out of Line

Pictooi

Reverse Memories

Rubix Roller

Ruvato: Original Complex

Shopping Mall Parking Lot

Treachery in Beatdown City

Unavowed

Woodcutter

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version

Out of Line

Les DLC de la semaine :

NC

Les promotions de la semaine :