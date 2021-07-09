Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
The Silver Case 2425
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version
Aria Chronicle
Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies
Beauty Bounce
Blitz Breaker
Boomerang X
Classic Pool
Connect Bricks
Crash Drive 3
Dogworld
Egg Up
Fantasy Cards
Glitchangels
Heart of the Woods
Indigo 7: Quest for Love
Infinite Golf 2
Masagoro
Metro Simulator
Monument
My Little Fruit Juice Booth
My Maite
Out of Line
Pictooi
Reverse Memories
Rubix Roller
Ruvato: Original Complex
Shopping Mall Parking Lot
Treachery in Beatdown City
Unavowed
Woodcutter

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version
  • Out of Line

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • NC

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix
−80%
Crypt Of The Necrodancer: Nintendo Switch Edition 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Beauty Bounce 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Smoke And Sacrifice 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Goblin Sword 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Motorsport Manager For Nintendo Switch 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Pumped Bmx Pro 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Space Crew 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Indigo 7 Quest For Love 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−66%
For The King 8,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Parking Madness 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Dream Gallery 2,19 €
Switch 5,49 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Bossgard 9,49 €
Switch 18,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−75% Vaccine 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
30 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
American Fugitive 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Antventor 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Bunny Adventure 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−55% Anima: Gate Of Memories 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−93% Syberia 2 2 €
Switch 29,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
The Bunker 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Escape From The Universe 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Koral 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
3000Th Duel 4,99 €
Switch 12,49 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−55% Anima: Gate Of Memories — Arcane Edition 13,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Bomber Crew 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
The Bluecoats North & South 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Up Cliff Drive 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Hue 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Syberia 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−85% Serial Cleaner 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Velocity 2X 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Crazy Oce 3,91 €
Switch 4,89 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
The Swindle 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Danger Mouse: The Danger Games 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Leopoldo Manquiseil 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Summer Sweetheart 6,71 €
Switch 16,79 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
10 Second Run Returns 1 €
Switch 4 €
08/08/2021 00:59
−70% The Office Quest 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Tower Climb 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Agatha Christie — The Abc Murders 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−85%
Syberia 3 7,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Mind: Path To Thalamus 1,09 €
Switch 10,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−37%
Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition 24,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−15%
Death Crown 11,04 €
Switch 12,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Soulblight 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−66%
Hotshot Racing 6,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−66% Freaky Awesome 4,41 €
Switch 12,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Awe 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Monkey Wall 3,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Ultrawings 4,17 €
Switch 16,69 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−60% Human: Fall Flat 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Behind The Screen 7,19 €
Switch 8,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Manual Samuel 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−85%
Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Infernium 2,29 €
Switch 22,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
My Maitê 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−80%
A Knight’s Quest 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% The Unholy Society 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−55% Anima: Gate Of Memories — The Nameless Chronicles 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Just Die Already 10,49 €
Switch 13,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% Gnomes Garden 2 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Beholder: Complete Edition 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Knowledge Trainer: Trivia 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−64%
Azurebreak Heroes 2,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Torn Tales: Rebound Edition 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Pure Mahjong 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Demon’s Rise — Lords Of Chaos 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% Pix The Cat 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Kingdom Of Arcadia 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Youkai Poetry 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Skatemasta Tcheco 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Gaokao.Love.100Days 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Word Mesh 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Monster Blast 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Moero Crystal H 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Soulslayer 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−34% Synergia 9,89 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 1,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Escape First 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Robozarro 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% Escape 2088 2,80 €
Switch 3,50 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−17%
Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective 9,95 €
Switch 11,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Radon Blast 1,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Red Death 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Miles & Kilo 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Escape First 2 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−85%
Crunchtime 1,34 €
Switch 8,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−20% The Experiment: Escape Room 3,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Lily Of The Hollow — Resurrection 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Escape First 3 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−20% Curious Cases 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Warriors Orochi 4 48,99 €
Switch 69,99 €
22 juil. 2021 00:59
−33%
Puzzle Box Maker 9,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
15 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Blitz Breaker 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Raiders Of The Lost Island 5,39 €
Switch 10,79 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
Out Of Line 9,89 €
Switch 10,99 €
23 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Redeemer: Enhanced Edition 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
14 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
The Unicorn Princess 13,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
V-Rally 4 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% The Long Reach 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship 12,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Tt Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 23,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−80% The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Ash Of Gods: Redemption 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
14 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Horned Knight 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Hunting Simulator 3,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−60% Bee Simulator 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Overpass 21,99 €
Switch 54,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 3,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Tennis World Tour 2 29,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Rubix Roller 3,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
14 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
9 Monkeys Of Shaolin 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
14 juil. 2021 00:59
−40% Fia European Truck Racing Championship 29,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Snow Moto Racing Freedom 3,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Ao Tennis 2 21,99 €
Switch 54,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Hunting Simulator 2 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−60% Vaporum 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Crimson Keep 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Premium Pool Arena 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Solitaire 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
My Little Riding Champion 13,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Super Archer 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
14 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Tennis World Tour 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Monster Truck Championship 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
WRC 9 Fia World Rally Championship 29,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Brick Breaker 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−80%
Tt Isle Of Man — Ride On The Edge 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−70%
Farmer’s Dynasty 13,49 €
Switch 44,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−20%
Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Street Power Football 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Riot — Civil Unrest 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−70% Mahjong 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−50% New Star Manager 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
14 juil. 2021 00:59
−30%
Counter Recon: The First Mission 11,89 €
Switch 16,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Animus: Harbinger 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Dungeon Limbus 11,89 €
Switch 16,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Bullet Battle: Evolution 6,79 €
Switch 16,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Animus 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Dark Water: Slime Invader 11,89 €
Switch 16,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse 13,59 €
Switch 16,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Demong Hunter 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Steam Tactics 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−87%
Figment 2,59 €
Switch 19,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−40%
I, Ai 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−25% 103 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
My Aunt Is A Witch 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−25% Make A Killing 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
12 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Gravifire 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Escape From Life Inc 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−71% Troll And I 9,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−40%
Taiwan Monster Fruit: Prologue 1,43 €
Switch 2,39 €
21 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Aircraft Evolution 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Need A Packet? 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−37% Bring Honey Home 4,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40%
Norman’s Great Illusion 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−10%
Winds Of Change 17,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
20 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Mask Of Mists 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−68%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 7,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
25 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Resident Evil 6 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Grim Legends 3: The Dark City 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−35% Resident Evil 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 juil. 2021 00:59
−35% Resident Evil 0 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
2Urvive 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−25%
Resident Evil 5 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 juil. 2021 00:59
−75%
Slide Stars 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−37% Mini Car Racing 4,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−25%
Resident Evil 4 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Brutal Rage 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
19 juil. 2021 00:59
−90%
Noir Chronicles: City Of Crime 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−60%
Resident Evil Revelations 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Speed 3: Grand Prix 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
26 juil. 2021 00:59
−50%
Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
11 juil. 2021 00:59
−40%
Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−35%
The Unexpected Quest 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
24 juil. 2021 00:59
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire