Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 toujours prévu pour 2022

fire_akuma 1 commentaire

Inti Creates célèbre le septième anniversaire de la série Azure Striker Gunvolt. La série a fait ses débuts il y a 7 ans sur l’eShop de la Nintendo 3DS. L’équipe remercie tous ceux qui ont acheté ou joué à ces jeux d’action et réaffirme que le troisième jeu de la série est toujours en bonne voie pour une sortie en 2022. Inti Creates affirme qu’il aura plus d’informations à partager à l’approche de la sortie.

  serie tres sympa

