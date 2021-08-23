Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 toujours prévu pour 2022

Inti Creates célèbre le septième anniversaire de la série Azure Striker Gunvolt. La série a fait ses débuts il y a 7 ans sur l’eShop de la Nintendo 3DS. L’équipe remercie tous ceux qui ont acheté ou joué à ces jeux d’action et réaffirme que le troisième jeu de la série est toujours en bonne voie pour une sortie en 2022. Inti Creates affirme qu’il aura plus d’informations à partager à l’approche de la sortie.

It’s hard to believe that we are now celebrating the 7th anniversary of the Azure Striker Gunvolt series!

Thank you to all the Gunvolt fans out there for supporting our flagship series over the years!

With Gunvolt 3 on the horizon in 2022, there’s still plenty more to come! <3 pic.twitter.com/I00fdHhCT1

— INTI CREATES (@IntiCreatesEN) August 21, 2021