La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (NBA 2K22, Hot Wheels, Cruis’n Blast, SkateBIRD, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !

Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

NBA 2K22 – 45.1GB

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – 4.7GB

Hot Wheels Unleashed – 4.0GB

2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 2 – 4.0GB

Cruis’n Blast – 3.6GB

Knights & Guns – 3.0GB

SkateBIRD – 2.9GB

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases – 2.0GB

Mindcell – 1.6GB

No Longer Home – 1.5GB

Suzerain – 1.3GB

Metallic Child – 1.0GB

The Amazing American Circus – 1.0GB

Knockout Home Fitness – 940MB

From Earth To Heaven – 899MB

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 750MB

Tux and Fanny – 691MB

Momolu and Friends – 654MB

Squabble – 511MB

Beast Breaker – 384MB

Wild Pinball Bundle – 374MB

Frontier Quest – 368MB

Residual – 311MB

Apple Knight – 283MB

Casino Roulette Royal – 236MB

Highschool Romance – 214MB

Luna’s Fishing Garden – 174MB

Flynn: Son of Crimson – 163MB

LoveChoice – 149MB

Ball Physics Draw Puzzles – 133MB

Enchanted Path – 117MB

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 – 100MB

Red Square Escape 2 – 80MB

Beat Them All – 75MB

Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition – 70MB

Endless Puzzle Fun Collection – 69MB

Dojoran – 36MB