La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (NBA 2K22, Hot Wheels, Cruis’n Blast, SkateBIRD, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
NBA 2K22 – 45.1GB
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – 4.7GB
Hot Wheels Unleashed – 4.0GB
2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 2 – 4.0GB
Cruis’n Blast – 3.6GB
Knights & Guns – 3.0GB
SkateBIRD – 2.9GB
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases – 2.0GB
Mindcell – 1.6GB
No Longer Home – 1.5GB
Suzerain – 1.3GB
Metallic Child – 1.0GB
The Amazing American Circus – 1.0GB
Knockout Home Fitness – 940MB
From Earth To Heaven – 899MB
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 750MB
Tux and Fanny – 691MB
Momolu and Friends – 654MB
Squabble – 511MB
Beast Breaker – 384MB
Wild Pinball Bundle – 374MB
Frontier Quest – 368MB
Residual – 311MB
Apple Knight – 283MB
Casino Roulette Royal – 236MB
Highschool Romance – 214MB
Luna’s Fishing Garden – 174MB
Flynn: Son of Crimson – 163MB
LoveChoice – 149MB
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles – 133MB
Enchanted Path – 117MB
Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 – 100MB
Red Square Escape 2 – 80MB
Beat Them All – 75MB
Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition – 70MB
Endless Puzzle Fun Collection – 69MB
Dojoran – 36MB