Top 20 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon sur le mois de novembre 2021

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en novembre 2021, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er novembre au 31 novembre :

01./New – Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] {6 578¥}

02./New – Pokémon Shining Pearl (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] {6 578¥}

03./00. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {6 500¥}

04./New. – Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus) [11.11.2021] {9 878¥}

05./00. – Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) [11.3.2021] {2 000¥}

06./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578¥}

07./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520¥}

08./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920¥}

09./00. – Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami) [25.11.2021] {5 995¥}

10./00. – Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (3goo) [12.12.2019] {4 620¥}

11./00. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019] {6 578¥}

12./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960¥}

13./00. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578¥}

14./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018] {499¥}

15./00. – Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) [03.12.2020] {2 000¥}

16./New – DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (Playism) [25.11.2021] {1 980¥}

17./00. – Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (Spike-Chunsoft) [04.11.2021] {2 200¥}

18./00. – Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) [22.9.2019] {3 024¥}

19./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017] {6 578¥}

20./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678¥}