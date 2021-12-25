Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Saints Row IV
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Mario Party Superstars
4. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
5. Overcooked! Special Edition
6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
7. Minecraft
8. Among Us
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Pokemon Shining Pearl
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Stardew Valley
13. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
14. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
15. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
16. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
17. Figment
18. Overcooked! 2
19. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
20. Tools Up!
21. Jump Force
22. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
23. Metroid Dread
24. Unravel Two
25. Unpacking
26. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
27. Cuphead
28. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
29. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
30. Sonic Mania
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Figment
4. Tools Up!
5. Unpacking
6. Cuphead
7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
8. Hollow Knight
9. Little Nightmares
10. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 4
11. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
12. Blasphemous
13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
14. Loop Hero
15. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX
16. Death’s Door
17. Wytchwood
18. Torchlight III
19. AER: Memories of Old
20. Pico Park
21. Human: Fall Flat
22. Jet Kave Adventure
23. Rise Eterna
24. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
25. Final Fantasy VII
26. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
27. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
28. SteamWorld Dig
29. Final Fantasy IX
30. ENDER LILIES