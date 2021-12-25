Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Saints Row IV

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Mario Party Superstars

4. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

5. Overcooked! Special Edition

6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

7. Minecraft

8. Among Us

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Pokemon Shining Pearl

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Stardew Valley

13. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

14. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

15. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

16. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

17. Figment

18. Overcooked! 2

19. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

20. Tools Up!

21. Jump Force

22. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

23. Metroid Dread

24. Unravel Two

25. Unpacking

26. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

27. Cuphead

28. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

29. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

30. Sonic Mania

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Figment

4. Tools Up!

5. Unpacking

6. Cuphead

7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

8. Hollow Knight

9. Little Nightmares

10. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 4

11. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

12. Blasphemous

13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

14. Loop Hero

15. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

16. Death’s Door

17. Wytchwood

18. Torchlight III

19. AER: Memories of Old

20. Pico Park

21. Human: Fall Flat

22. Jet Kave Adventure

23. Rise Eterna

24. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

25. Final Fantasy VII

26. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

27. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

28. SteamWorld Dig

29. Final Fantasy IX

30. ENDER LILIES