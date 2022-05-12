Enfin une date pour Fall Guy, c’est pour bientôt!

Fall Guys était précédemment prévu pour un lancement à l’été 2021 sur Switch après avoir été annoncé dans un Nintendo Direct de février 2021. Fall Guys a finalement été reporté à un obscur 2022. Cependant, nous avons maintenant une date ! Fall Guys sera bel et bien disponible sur nos consoles Nintendo Switch sous peu, étant donné qu’il reste moins d’une semaine pour avoir une nouvelle floppée d’infos: ce sera le lundi 16 mai, à 19h, que sera fait la grande annonce.

Peut-être pourrons nous même avoir accès directement au jeu ensuite avec une sortie dans la foulée.

