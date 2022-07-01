Pour cette veille de week-end, je vous propose de faire le point sur les promotions de l’eShop pour cette semaine !
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin de la promo
|#DRIVE
|11,00 €
|-40%
|6,60€
|07-juil
|112th Seed
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-juil
|1912: Titanic Mystery
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|Airfield Mania
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed
|29,99 €
|-35%
|19,49€
|13-juil
|Akuto: Showdown
|7,99 €
|-84%
|1,30€
|31-juil
|Animal Babies Puzzle – Preschool Animals Puzzles Game for Kids
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|24-juil
|Apocryph: an old-school shooter
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|20-juil
|Archery Escape
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|25-juil
|ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-juil
|Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|19-juil
|Birds and Blocks
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|Bladed Fury
|16,99 €
|-40%
|10,19€
|07-juil
|Blitz Breaker
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch Story:COMBAT
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|20-juil
|Brawl Chess
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-juil
|Breakneck City
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|14-juil
|Breathing Fear
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Bridge Strike
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Burger Chef Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|BurgerTime Party!
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|13-juil
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|15-juil
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition
|79,99 €
|-75%
|19,99€
|03-juil
|Caveman Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Charge Kid
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|City Traffic Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|28-juil
|Clutter 1000
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-juil
|COGEN: Sword of Rewind
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,69€
|03-juil
|Corpse Party
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|13-juil
|Corpse Party: Blood Drive
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-juil
|Crash Drive 2
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Crash Drive 3
|16,99 €
|-94%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Crazy Oce
|4,89 €
|-65%
|1,71€
|20-juil
|Croc’s World
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|Croc’s World Run
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|DARQ Complete Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-juil
|DEAD OR SCHOOL
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|13-juil
|Death and Taxes
|12,99 €
|-70%
|3,89€
|19-juil
|Demon Hunter: Ascendance
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Demon Hunter: Revelation
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Depth of Extinction
|13,49 €
|-71%
|3,91€
|13-juil
|Destrobots
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Dimension Drive
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|07-juil
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|03-juil
|Discolored
|9,99 €
|-55%
|4,49€
|20-juil
|Down in Bermuda
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|29-juil
|DreamGallery
|5,49 €
|-65%
|1,92€
|20-juil
|DREAMO
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|19-juil
|DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|06-juil
|Dungeon Escape
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-juil
|Epistory – Typing Chronicles
|14,99 €
|-89%
|1,70€
|31-juil
|ESCHATOS
|22,99 €
|-20%
|18,39€
|10-juil
|Ever Forward
|12,91 €
|-40%
|7,74€
|07-juil
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Family Vacation 2: Road Trip
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Family Vacation: California
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|06-juil
|Fate Of The Pharaoh
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Fate/EXTELLA LINK
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|13-juil
|Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|13-juil
|Food Delivery Battle
|3,49 €
|-10%
|3,14€
|08-juil
|Freedom Planet
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|13-juil
|Frightence
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|10-juil
|Gal Metal
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|13-juil
|Ghost: Elisa Cameron
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|06-juil
|GLO
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-juil
|Goetia 2
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|27-juil
|Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-juil
|Grizzland
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-juil
|Guts ‘N Goals
|12,80 €
|-40%
|7,68€
|07-juil
|Heroland
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|13-juil
|Hoa
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|07-juil
|Horror Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|25-juil
|Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|06-juil
|HyperParasite
|14,99 €
|-89%
|1,70€
|31-juil
|I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-juil
|I Love Finding Pups! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-juil
|Ikai
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|07-juil
|INSIDE
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|10-juil
|INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|05-juil
|Invasion Waves
|4,59 €
|-35%
|2,98€
|14-juil
|Invisible Fist
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|Iris.Fall
|16,99 €
|-40%
|10,19€
|07-juil
|Jack Axe
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|10-juil
|Jewel Fever 2
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-juil
|Jewel Rotation
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|Jigsaw Finale
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-juil
|Kao the Kangaroo
|29,99 €
|-10%
|26,99€
|14-juil
|Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Kids: Farm Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Kingdom of Arcadia
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|14-juil
|Kingdom Rush
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-juil
|Kingdom Rush Frontiers
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-juil
|Kingdom Rush Origins
|12,99 €
|-70%
|3,89€
|10-juil
|Kingdom Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Kingdom Tales 2
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Knockout Home Fitness
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|13-juil
|Kropki 8
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|22-juil
|Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite
|20,99 €
|-30%
|14,69€
|03-juil
|Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu
|20,99 €
|-30%
|14,69€
|03-juil
|Lamentum
|15,99 €
|-50%
|7,99€
|10-juil
|Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|19-juil
|Let it Roll 2 Slide Puzzles
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|20-juil
|Lines Infinite
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|22-juil
|Lines XL
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|22-juil
|LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates
|2,69 €
|-10%
|2,42€
|08-juil
|LOST EGG 2: Be together
|2,63 €
|-10%
|2,36€
|08-juil
|Lucah: Born of a Dream
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|07-juil
|Marooners
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Math Gym
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-juil
|McDROID
|8,99 €
|-35%
|5,84€
|14-juil
|Memory Lane 2
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|10-juil
|Mexican Train Dominoes Gold
|4,39 €
|-75%
|1,09€
|11-juil
|MONOBOT
|10,99 €
|-35%
|7,14€
|20-juil
|Monster Truck Arena
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|28-juil
|Moto Rush GT
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Mudness Offroad Car Simulator
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|09-juil
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|06-juil
|Myths of Orion: Light from the North
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-juil
|NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION
|6,99 €
|-15%
|5,94€
|22-juil
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|03-juil
|NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|03-juil
|Neon City Riders
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|14-juil
|NeonLore
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|10-juil
|No More Heroes
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-juil
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-juil
|Not Not – A Brain Buster
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|24-juil
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,94€
|28-juil
|Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
|29,99 €
|-25%
|22,49€
|28-juil
|Old Coin Pusher Friends
|3,49 €
|-10%
|3,14€
|08-juil
|Om Nom: Run
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,70€
|31-juil
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|21-juil
|P.3
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-juil
|Pacific Wings
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|14-juil
|Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-juil
|Path: Through the Forest
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|20-juil
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|06-juil
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|06-juil
|Perpetuum Mobile
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|14-juil
|Pet Shop Snacks
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|Pinball Jam
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|22-juil
|Pocket Mini Golf
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Puzzle Frenzy
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-juil
|Race with Ryan
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|06-juil
|Racing Karts
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-juil
|Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-juil
|Regular Factory: Escape Room
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|09-juil
|REKT! High Octane Stunts
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Retrace: Memories of Death
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|14-juil
|RiffTrax: The Game
|8,99 €
|-25%
|6,74€
|09-juil
|Rift Racoon
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|14-juil
|Rise of Insanity
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|19-juil
|Robonauts
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Rune Factory 4 Special
|29,99 €
|-35%
|19,49€
|13-juil
|Rune Factory 5
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|13-juil
|Ryan’s Rescue Squad
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|06-juil
|Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
|29,99 €
|-25%
|22,49€
|13-juil
|Sakura Spirit
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|14-juil
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|13-juil
|Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|13-juil
|Sheep Patrol
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|28-juil
|Shipped
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|31-juil
|Simple Mini Golf
|3,49 €
|-50%
|1,74€
|20-juil
|SkateBIRD
|16,79 €
|-20%
|13,43€
|11-juil
|SNOW BROS. SPECIAL
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|07-juil
|Sorry, James
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-juil
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|27-juil
|Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|14-juil
|Spelunky
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|14-juil
|Spelunky 2
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|14-juil
|Spice and Wolf VR2
|22,50 €
|-30%
|15,75€
|03-juil
|Sports Pinball Bundle
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|22-juil
|Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!
|24,99 €
|-15%
|21,24€
|04-juil
|STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|13-juil
|STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|13-juil
|Street Cats Race
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Sudoku Zenkai
|4,99 €
|-17%
|4,14€
|10-juil
|Summer Sweetheart
|16,79 €
|-65%
|5,87€
|20-juil
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|30-juil
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Task Force Kampas
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|14-juil
|The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|06-juil
|The Almost Gone
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|10-juil
|The Big Journey
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-juil
|The Drama Queen Murder
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|The Gardens Between
|19,99 €
|-81%
|3,79€
|13-juil
|The House of Da Vinci
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|07-juil
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|20,99 €
|-60%
|8,39€
|14-juil
|The Jackbox Party Pack 7
|25,99 €
|-35%
|16,89€
|14-juil
|The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|06-juil
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|20-juil
|The Legend of Tianding
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|10-juil
|The Man With The Ivory Cane
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|The Psychoduck
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|14-juil
|Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|14-juil
|Tiny Lands
|5,99 €
|-72%
|1,70€
|31-juil
|Vigil: The Longest Night
|21,99 €
|-40%
|13,19€
|10-juil
|Viviette
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|Water Balloon Mania
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-juil
|Where Angels Cry
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
|16,66 €
|-60%
|6,66€
|10-juil
|Zotrix Starglider
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-juil
|Zotrix: Solar Division
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|30-juil
