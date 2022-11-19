Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Violet

2. Pokemon Scarlet

3. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack

4. Sonic Frontiers

5. Sifu

6. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

7. Inside

8. Blatz: Flaunt Your Fashion

9. Minecraft

10. Tactics Ogre: Reborn

11. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

13. Overcooked 2

14. Stardew Valley

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. It Takes Two

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

18. Splatoon 3

19. Harvestella

20. Mario Party Superstars

21. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

22. A Little to the Left

23. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

24. Mortal Kombat 11

25. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

26. Among Us

27. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

28. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

30. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

2. Inside

3. Stardew Valley

4. Disney Dreamlight Valley

5. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

6. A Little to the Left

7. Among Us

8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

9. Windbound

10. Rogue Legacy 2

11. Limbo

12. Retro Bowl

13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

14. Eastward

15. Hollow Knight

16. Run Sausage Run

17. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

18. Golf Story

19. Green Hell

20. Octodad

21. Blasphemous

22. Cuphead

23. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

24. The Oregon Trail

25. Cult of the Lamb

26. Real Boxing 2

27. Yooka-Laylee

28. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

29. Cooking Simulator

30. Worms W.M.D