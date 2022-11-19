Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Violet
2. Pokemon Scarlet
3. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack
4. Sonic Frontiers
5. Sifu
6. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
7. Inside
8. Blatz: Flaunt Your Fashion
9. Minecraft
10. Tactics Ogre: Reborn
11. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
13. Overcooked 2
14. Stardew Valley
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. It Takes Two
17. Nintendo Switch Sports
18. Splatoon 3
19. Harvestella
20. Mario Party Superstars
21. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
22. A Little to the Left
23. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
24. Mortal Kombat 11
25. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
26. Among Us
27. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
28. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
30. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
2. Inside
3. Stardew Valley
4. Disney Dreamlight Valley
5. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
6. A Little to the Left
7. Among Us
8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
9. Windbound
10. Rogue Legacy 2
11. Limbo
12. Retro Bowl
13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
14. Eastward
15. Hollow Knight
16. Run Sausage Run
17. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
18. Golf Story
19. Green Hell
20. Octodad
21. Blasphemous
22. Cuphead
23. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
24. The Oregon Trail
25. Cult of the Lamb
26. Real Boxing 2
27. Yooka-Laylee
28. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
29. Cooking Simulator
30. Worms W.M.D
