Comme Square-Enix, Sega / Altus lance les promotions d’été via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-nov
|SolSeraph
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-nov
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|30-nov
|Catherine: Full Body
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|30-nov
|Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Phantasy Star
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Virtua Racing
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Space Harrier
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Gain Ground
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|SEGA AGES Ichidant-R
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
|39,99 €
|-66%
|13,59€
|30-nov
|Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
|16,99 €
|-66%
|5,77€
|30-nov
|Persona 5 Strikers
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|30-nov
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition
|69,99 €
|-60%
|27,99€
|30-nov
|Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
|59,98 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|30-nov
|Sonic Mania
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-nov
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|30-nov
|Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe
|44,99 €
|-50%
|22,49€
|30-nov
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|30-nov
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|30-nov
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
|29,99 €
|-45%
|16,49€
|30-nov
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|30-nov
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|30-nov
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|59,99 €
|-33%
|39,99€
|30-nov
|Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition
|86,98 €
|-33%
|57,98€
|30-nov
|Persona 5 Royal
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|30-nov
|Sonic Frontiers
|59,99 €
|-18%
|48,99€
|28-nov
