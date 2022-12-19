Comme pour Capcom ou encore Team17 et Activision Blizzard, Square-Enix lance de nouvelles promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch pour les fêtes de fin d’année.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits. Fin des promotions de Square-Enix le 29 décembre.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Fear Effect Sedna
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-déc
|LOST SPHEAR
|-70%
|14,99€
|29-déc
|Spelunker Party!
|-70%
|8,99€
|29-déc
|BALAN WONDERWORLD
|-70%
|11,99€
|29-déc
|I Am Setsuna
|-60%
|15,99€
|29-déc
|STAR OCEAN First Departure R
|-60%
|8,39€
|29-déc
|ONINAKI
|-60%
|19,99€
|29-déc
|WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
|-60%
|15,99€
|29-déc
|FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
|-60%
|11,99€
|29-déc
|Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
|-60%
|15,99€
|29-déc
|FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|-60%
|11,99€
|29-déc
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|-50%
|24,99€
|29-déc
|Trials of Mana
|-50%
|24,99€
|29-déc
|Collection of Mana
|-50%
|19,99€
|29-déc
|FINAL FANTASY IX
|-50%
|10,49€
|29-déc
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|-50%
|29,99€
|29-déc
|FINAL FANTASY VII
|-50%
|7,99€
|29-déc
|FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|-50%
|24,99€
|29-déc
|FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
|-50%
|9,99€
|29-déc
|The DioField Chronicle
|-50%
|29,99€
|29-déc
|Legend of Mana
|-50%
|14,99€
|29-déc
|DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS
|-50%
|14,99€
|29-déc
|KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
|-50%
|29,99€
|29-déc
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|-40%
|17,99€
|29-déc
|Actraiser Renaissance
|-40%
|17,99€
|29-déc
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|-40%
|17,99€
|29-déc
|KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud
|-40%
|59,99€
|29-déc
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|-40%
|29,99€
|29-déc
|KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version
|-40%
|23,99€
|29-déc
|KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version
|-40%
|35,99€
|29-déc
|KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version
|-40%
|29,99€
|29-déc
|DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation
|-35%
|8,11€
|29-déc
|DRAGON QUEST
|-35%
|3,24€
|29-déc
|DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
|-35%
|4,21€
|29-déc
|HARVESTELLA
|-20%
|47,99€
|29-déc
