Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Dredge
MLB The Show 23
Norn9: Var Commons
Saga of Sins
The Last Worker
Assault Suits Valken Declassified
BookyPets Legends
Bounce Journey
Bubble Puzzler
Cannon Dancer: Osman
Dashing Orange
Gripper
Guns N’ Runs
Kana Quest
Kraino Origins
Like Dreamer
Lunark
Mothered
Papertris
Pirates Outlaws
Pocket Academy 3
Ratyboy Adventures
RunBean Galactic
Squares and Numbers
Sudoku Master: Classic Sudoku
The Jackbox Party Trilogy
The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle
Yuriiko Sign
Nintendo Switch Online :
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Démo de la semaine :
- Gripper (Heart Core) [Europe / Japon]
- Wildfrost (Chucklefish) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Arcana of Paradise —The Tower— (Shueisha Games) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Ever Maiden ~Daraku no Sono no Otome-tachi~ (Entergram) [Japon]
- Birds and Blocks 2 (Sprakelsoft) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line NieR Pack
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 517 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|This War of Mine: Complete Edition
|39,99 €
|-95%
|1,99€
|27-avr
|The Last Survey
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|27-avr
|Knights & Guns
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Street Outlaws: The List
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|19-avr
|Rapala Fishing Pro Series
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|19-avr
|Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|19-avr
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|19-avr
|Horror Bundle Vol. 1
|30,49 €
|-90%
|3,04€
|26-avr
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
|23,99 €
|-90%
|2,39€
|26-avr
|Glass Masquerade Double Pack
|21,99 €
|-90%
|2,19€
|26-avr
|Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1
|37,99 €
|-90%
|3,79€
|26-avr
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|26-avr
|Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|26-avr
|The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1
|44,99 €
|-90%
|4,49€
|26-avr
|Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1
|52,49 €
|-90%
|5,24€
|26-avr
|Anti Hero Bundle
|40,99 €
|-90%
|4,09€
|26-avr
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|27,99 €
|-90%
|2,79€
|26-avr
|Blood and Guts Bundle
|44,99 €
|-90%
|4,49€
|26-avr
|Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & HackyZack
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|09-avr
|Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1
|31,99 €
|-90%
|3,19€
|26-avr
|Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Live Factory
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|06-avr
|Ghost Parade
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|SuperEpic: The Entertainment War
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|FUN! FUN! Animal Park
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Tin & Kuna
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|26-avr
|Full Metal Furies
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-avr
|Beat Cop
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-avr
|Circa Infinity
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|27-avr
|The Innsmouth Case
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Jessika
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Shakes on a Plane
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|INSIDE
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-avr
|Fly Punch Boom!
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|25-avr
|Modern Combat Blackout
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-avr
|fig.
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|13-avr
|Farabel
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Klondike Solitaire
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|.cat
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-avr
|Boomerang Fu
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|19-avr
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
|16,79 €
|-87%
|2,18€
|25-avr
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
|14,39 €
|-87%
|1,87€
|25-avr
|Rogue Legacy
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|04-avr
|Buck Bradley Comic Adventure
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|26-avr
|Demon Pit
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|16-avr
|Pipe Push Paradise
|10,99 €
|-85%
|1,64€
|26-avr
|Fall of Light: Darkest Edition
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Letter Quest Remastered
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|INK
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|26-avr
|UnExplored
|15,00 €
|-85%
|2,25€
|26-avr
|Spectrum
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|Black Paradox
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Verlet Swing
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Blacksea Odyssey
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|26-avr
|Omega Strike
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Super Blood Hockey
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Reverse Crawl
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|26-avr
|Monster Slayers
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Uncanny Valley
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Xenon Racer
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-avr
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Bleed 2
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Boom Ball: Boost Edition
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|19-avr
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|39,99 €
|-85%
|5,99€
|13-avr
|Glass Masquerade
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|Bleed
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|Skelly Selest
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Odallus: The Dark Call
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|Golem Gates
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Slain: Back From Hell
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Hacky Zack
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition
|7,99 €
|-85%
|1,19€
|26-avr
|Frost
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|26-avr
|The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|26-avr
|Tamashii
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|XenoRaptor
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Vertical Drop Heroes HD
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Straimium Immortaly
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|26-avr
|Don’t Die, Mr Robot!
|7,99 €
|-85%
|1,19€
|26-avr
|Nefarious
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|CrunchTime
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|dans 28 heures.
|Naught
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|09-avr
|Flying Soldiers
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|09-avr
|Legendary Fishing
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|10-avr
|The Church in the Darkness
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|09-avr
|The Stillness of the Wind
|11,49 €
|-84%
|1,83€
|05-avr
|SpellKeeper
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|09-avr
|Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover
|11,99 €
|-83%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Stellar Interface
|12,99 €
|-82%
|2,33€
|02-avr
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition
|79,99 €
|-82%
|14,39€
|10-avr
|Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|29-avr
|TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|29-avr
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|19-avr
|Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|19-avr
|NERF Legends
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|19-avr
|Goosebumps The Game
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|19-avr
|Cinders
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-avr
|The Magister
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|BUTCHER
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-avr
|Tower Of Time
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-avr
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-avr
|My Memory of Us
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-avr
|Doughlings: Arcade
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|06-avr
|Doughlings: Invasion
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|06-avr
|Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|09-avr
|MouseCraft
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-avr
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-avr
|WARSAW
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-avr
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|19-avr
|Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence -Battle Craft and Survival Simulator Game
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-avr
|Null Drifter
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-avr
|Red Death
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-avr
|Project Starship
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-avr
|Without Escape
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-avr
|PC Building Simulator
|17,99 €
|-80%
|3,59€
|10-avr
|FAR: Lone Sails
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Interrogation: You will be deceived
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|26-avr
|Get Ogre It
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|09-avr
|Wuppo: Definitive Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-avr
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-avr
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|59,99 €
|-80%
|11,99€
|10-avr
|LIMBO
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-avr
|Neo Cab
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|05-avr
|Hungry Shark World
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|10-avr
|FRAMED Collection
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-avr
|Ellipsis
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-avr
|Sports Party
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|10-avr
|Think of the Children
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|05-avr
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-avr
|Dungeon of the Endless
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-avr
|Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-avr
|Classic Games Collection Vol.2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Momolu and Friends
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Breakfast Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Juiced!
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-avr
|Fancy Solitaire
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|20-avr
|Tower of Babel – no mercy
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-avr
|Magic Klondike
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Heart&Slash
|13,99 €
|-79%
|2,93€
|09-avr
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|19-avr
|Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest
|13,99 €
|-75%
|3,49€
|29-avr
|Underhero
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|26-avr
|Valfaris
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|26-avr
|Guild of Darksteel
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|29-avr
|DOOM
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|13-avr
|Snakeybus
|11,99 €
|-75%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|AeternoBlade II
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|29-avr
|AeternoBlade
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|29-avr
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|29-avr
|One Dog Story
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|13-avr
|Battle Axe
|27,99 €
|-75%
|6,99€
|26-avr
|Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|20-avr
|Last Day of June
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|20-avr
|Indivisible
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|20-avr
|Minute of Islands
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Encodya
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|A Juggler’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-avr
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-avr
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|34,99 €
|-75%
|8,70€
|10-avr
|Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-avr
|MONOPOLY
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-avr
|War Mines Collection
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|09-avr
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole
|59,99 €
|-75%
|14,99€
|10-avr
|Jet Ski Rush
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Stencil Art
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-avr
|Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Inukari – Chase of Deception
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|24-avr
|Niche – a genetics survival game
|17,99 €
|-73%
|4,85€
|18-avr
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|13,99 €
|-72%
|3,91€
|09-avr
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|14-avr
|MIND: Path to Thalamus
|10,99 €
|-70%
|3,29€
|14-avr
|Infernium
|22,99 €
|-70%
|6,89€
|14-avr
|KORAL
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|14-avr
|Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|12-avr
|Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|12-avr
|Little League World Series Baseball 2022
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|19-avr
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|19-avr
|Bonkies
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|09-avr
|Ancestors Legacy
|34,99 €
|-70%
|10,49€
|09-avr
|BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|13-avr
|HardCube
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|13-avr
|Amazing Breaker
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|13-avr
|My Hidden Things
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|13-avr
|Takotan
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|13-avr
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|13-avr
|Void Gore
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|13-avr
|Necrosphere Deluxe
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|24-avr
|Tokyo Dark – Remembrance –
|17,99 €
|-70%
|5,39€
|24-avr
|The Midnight Sanctuary
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|24-avr
|TINY METAL
|13,99 €
|-70%
|4,19€
|24-avr
|Adventures of Pip
|8,50 €
|-70%
|2,55€
|02-avr
|B.ARK
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|02-avr
|Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|24-avr
|BATTLLOON
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|24-avr
|Murder by Numbers
|12,49 €
|-70%
|3,74€
|10-avr
|Farming Real Simulation Tractor, Combine Trucks Farmer Land Game
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-avr
|Trials Rising
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|10-avr
|In Other Waters
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|05-avr
|Machinarium
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|02-avr
|Creaks
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|02-avr
|Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|07-avr
|Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Airplane Games Jet 2023
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|07-avr
|World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|06-avr
|Multi Race: Match The Car
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|13-avr
|Super Hero Flying School
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|13-avr
|Press “A” to Party
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|13-avr
|Jump Into The Plane
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|13-avr
|DOOM Eternal
|39,99 €
|-67%
|13,19€
|13-avr
|Very Very Valet
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,99€
|09-avr
|Mars Horizon
|17,99 €
|-67%
|5,93€
|10-avr
|Romeow: to the cracked Mars
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-avr
|MONOPOLY Madness
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|10-avr
|Zumba Aqua
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-avr
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,90€
|10-avr
|Ludomania
|3,00 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|23-avr
|Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest
|12,99 €
|-66%
|4,41€
|05-avr
|The Wild Case
|9,99 €
|-66%
|3,39€
|05-avr
|Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|23-avr
|Signs of the Sojourner
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|26-avr
|ABZÛ
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|20-avr
|Book of Demons
|24,99 €
|-65%
|8,74€
|20-avr
|Portal Knights
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|20-avr
|Drawn to Life: Two Realms
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|20-avr
|Zumba Burn It Up!
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|20-avr
|Little Misfortune
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|03-avr
|Monopoly and Monopoly Madness
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|10-avr
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|08-avr
|The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|02-avr
|Time Loader
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|02-avr
|Cannibal Cuisine
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|25-avr
|Biped
|14,95 €
|-65%
|5,23€
|02-avr
|VAMPYR
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|dans 28 heures.
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|39,99 €
|-63%
|14,79€
|10-avr
|Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
|39,99 €
|-63%
|14,79€
|10-avr
|Summer Paws
|3,99 €
|-63%
|1,49€
|09-avr
|Death Coming
|6,99 €
|-62%
|2,65€
|02-avr
|RICO: London
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|26-avr
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|19-avr
|DOOM II (Classic)
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|13-avr
|Winds Of Change
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|09-avr
|DOOM (1993)
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|13-avr
|DOOM 64
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|13-avr
|DOOM 3
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|13-avr
|QUAKE
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|13-avr
|Unspottable
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|02-avr
|Mainframe Defenders
|10,39 €
|-60%
|4,15€
|13-avr
|Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again
|4,20 €
|-60%
|1,68€
|13-avr
|BORIS THE ROCKET
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|13-avr
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|13-avr
|Rage Among the Stars
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|13-avr
|Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|13-avr
|Ghostrunner
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|20-avr
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|20-avr
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|20-avr
|Horace
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|20-avr
|Gang Beasts
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|19-avr
|Steamroll: Rustless Edition
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|09-avr
|TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live!
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-avr
|The Savior’s Gang
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|09-avr
|Super Korotama
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|09-avr
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|03-avr
|Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
|78,99 €
|-60%
|31,59€
|08-avr
|Paradise Killer
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|05-avr
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-avr
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|44,99 €
|-60%
|17,99€
|08-avr
|Suzerain
|16,99 €
|-60%
|6,79€
|05-avr
|Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|10-avr
|Genesis Noir
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|05-avr
|Rabbids: Party of Legends
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-avr
|RISK Global Domination
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-avr
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-avr
|No Longer Home
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|05-avr
|Kraken Academy!!
|16,99 €
|-60%
|6,79€
|05-avr
|Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
|107,99 €
|-60%
|43,19€
|08-avr
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-avr
|Mokoko X
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-avr
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-avr
|Oxide Room 104
|24,99 €
|-56%
|10,99€
|09-avr
|Severed Steel
|24,99 €
|-55%
|11,24€
|26-avr
|The Procession To Calvary
|14,99 €
|-55%
|6,74€
|26-avr
|Bloody Rally Show
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|26-avr
|Tunnel of Doom
|13,99 €
|-55%
|6,29€
|26-avr
|A Musical Story
|14,99 €
|-55%
|6,74€
|26-avr
|Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle
|119,99 €
|-55%
|53,99€
|10-avr
|64
|2,69 €
|-52%
|1,29€
|25-avr
|Spinny’s Journey
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|16-avr
|Reventure
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|06-avr
|Danmaku Unlimited 3
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|12-avr
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|19-avr
|NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|19-avr
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|19-avr
|Labyrinth: Classic Pinball Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Sokoban Block Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Superliminal
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|09-avr
|Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Logistics Simulator
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Darkwood
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|09-avr
|Parking Simulator
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Red Bird Adventure: Classic Physics Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Winter Games 2023
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|16-avr
|Project Warlock
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|09-avr
|Sudoku Casual Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Backgammon: Board Game Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Brick Breaker Ball Shooter
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Mystery Mine
|3,29 €
|-50%
|1,64€
|13-avr
|Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2
|3,79 €
|-50%
|1,89€
|13-avr
|Galaxy Squad
|8,49 €
|-50%
|4,24€
|13-avr
|Soul Axiom Rebooted
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|06-avr
|DRAW CHILLY
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|06-avr
|Peace, Death! Complete Edition
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|06-avr
|Unblock The Brick: Casual Block Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-avr
|Seek Hearts
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-avr
|Yōdanji
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-avr
|Arsonist Heaven
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-avr
|Storm In A Teacup
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|26-avr
|Gearshifters
|26,99 €
|-50%
|13,49€
|26-avr
|Red’s Kingdom
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Final Vendetta
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|26-avr
|Heaven Dust
|6,59 €
|-50%
|3,29€
|25-avr
|Treasures of the Aegean
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
|44,99 €
|-50%
|22,49€
|26-avr
|Wenjia
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-avr
|Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|28-avr
|Cars Puzzles Game – Funny Car & Trucks Preschool Jigsaw Education Learning Puzzle Games for Babies, Kids & Toddlers
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|28-avr
|Balloon Pop – Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|28-avr
|Terraria
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|20-avr
|Dragon Sinker
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|16-avr
|Dragon Lapis
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-avr
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-avr
|Asdivine Hearts
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|16-avr
|Asdivine Hearts II
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|16-avr
|Passpartout: The Starving Artist
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-avr
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|11-avr
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|11-avr
|BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|12-avr
|Pode
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|12-avr
|TOHU
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|10-avr
|Seashell
|3,29 €
|-50%
|1,64€
|06-avr
|Ekstase
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|03-avr
|MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|10-avr
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|10-avr
|Soulslayer
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|dans 28 heures.
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|10-avr
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|08-avr
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-avr
|TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|10-avr
|Blizzard Arcade Collection
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-avr
|Sky Rogue
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|02-avr
|Not Not – A Brain Buster
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-avr
|Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Calm Colors
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Jumping Joe & Friends
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-avr
|Party Treats
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|26-avr
|Puzzle Book
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Bounce Journey
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-avr
|Magic Twins
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|08-avr
|DEMON’S TILT
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|06-avr
|OBAKEIDORO!
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-avr
|Human Rocket Person
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 4 heures.
|KnightOut
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|dans 4 heures.
|Attack on Beetle
|5,28 €
|-50%
|2,64€
|07-avr
|Cresteaju
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|07-avr
|Emergency Driver Simulator
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|20-avr
|Driving World: Aspen
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|20-avr
|Spice and Wolf VR
|22,50 €
|-50%
|11,25€
|05-avr
|Spice and Wolf VR2
|22,50 €
|-50%
|11,25€
|05-avr
|Gaokao.Love.100Days
|9,99 €
|-45%
|5,49€
|dans 28 heures.
|Pilgrims
|6,99 €
|-45%
|3,84€
|02-avr
|Happy Game
|13,13 €
|-45%
|7,22€
|02-avr
|I Saw Black Clouds
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|06-avr
|Bloodshore
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|06-avr
|SIMULACRA
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|06-avr
|Collab Ball
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|13-avr
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|06-avr
|Aeterna Noctis
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|29-avr
|Mayhem Brawler
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|06-avr
|Tower Princess
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|06-avr
|Super Jagger Bomb
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|13-avr
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|13-avr
|Casual Challenge Players’ Club
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|13-avr
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|13-avr
|Grow: Song of The Evertree
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|20-avr
|BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|11-avr
|Shadow Gangs
|23,99 €
|-40%
|14,39€
|09-avr
|South of the Circle
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|27-avr
|MEGALAN 11
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-avr
|Succubus With Guns
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-avr
|Orbital Bullet
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|26-avr
|XEL
|18,99 €
|-40%
|11,39€
|26-avr
|Almost My Floor
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-avr
|Summertime Madness
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|16-avr
|Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|16-avr
|Amazing Superhero Squad
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|16-avr
|Perky Little Things
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|16-avr
|Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-avr
|Music Racer
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|16-avr
|Silenced: The House
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-avr
|35MM
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-avr
|Hillbilly Doomsday
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-avr
|Witchcrafty
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-avr
|Why Pizza?
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-avr
|MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
|49,99 €
|-40%
|29,99€
|06-avr
|The Oregon Trail
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|01-avr
|The Company Man
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|21-avr
|COGEN: Sword of Rewind
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|05-avr
|Candleman
|13,99 €
|-36%
|8,99€
|25-avr
|3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-avr
|Winter Sports Games
|24,99 €
|-35%
|16,24€
|13-avr
|LASTFIGHT
|29,99 €
|-35%
|19,49€
|13-avr
|Dracula’s Legacy
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-avr
|Summer Sports Games
|24,99 €
|-35%
|16,24€
|13-avr
|Island Flight Simulator
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-avr
|3D MiniGolf
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-avr
|Season Match 2
|9,99 €
|-35%
|6,49€
|13-avr
|Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|13-avr
|Renzo Racer
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-avr
|Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|13-avr
|Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells
|9,99 €
|-35%
|6,49€
|13-avr
|Moai VI: Unexpected Guests
|16,99 €
|-35%
|11,04€
|13-avr
|Mahjong Deluxe 3
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-avr
|Season Match
|9,99 €
|-35%
|6,49€
|13-avr
|Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow
|9,99 €
|-35%
|6,49€
|13-avr
|Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards
|9,99 €
|-35%
|6,49€
|13-avr
|Grave Danger
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-avr
|Terror of Hemasaurus
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|26-avr
|Trifox
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|26-avr
|Ghost Sync
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|16-avr
|Reverse Memories
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|dans 28 heures.
|Youkai Poetry
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|dans 28 heures.
|Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection
|5,99 €
|-35%
|3,89€
|dans 28 heures.
|Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite
|20,99 €
|-35%
|13,64€
|05-avr
|Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu
|20,99 €
|-35%
|13,64€
|05-avr
|FAIRY TAIL
|69,99 €
|-34%
|46,19€
|11-avr
|39 Days to Mars
|12,49 €
|-33%
|8,36€
|26-avr
|Arcadia Fallen
|20,99 €
|-33%
|14,06€
|02-avr
|Heaven Dust 2
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|25-avr
|Devil Slayer Raksasi
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|25-avr
|1993 Shenandoah
|12,99 €
|-33%
|8,70€
|11-avr
|Alan Wake Remastered
|29,99 €
|-33%
|20,09€
|10-avr
|Sudocats
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|09-avr
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
|89,99 €
|-33%
|60,29€
|10-avr
|Delivery From the Pain
|12,99 €
|-31%
|8,99€
|25-avr
|Citizen Sleeper
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|05-avr
|The Touryst
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|13-avr
|The Punchuin
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|13-avr
|FUR Squadron
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|06-avr
|Aery – Calm Mind 3
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|16-avr
|Once Upon a Jester
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|09-avr
|Youropa
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|06-avr
|Timber Tennis: Versus
|1,99 €
|-30%
|1,39€
|09-avr
|Art of Balance
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|13-avr
|Tanky Tanks 2
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|16-avr
|Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|13-avr
|Reversi Let’s Go
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-avr
|Cruel Bands Career
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|25-avr
|An NPC’s Odyssey
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-avr
|The Wake
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-avr
|Never Breakup
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|25-avr
|Arrog
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|25-avr
|Duel on Board
|6,59 €
|-30%
|4,61€
|25-avr
|Gomoku Let’s Go
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-avr
|AngerForce: Reloaded
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|25-avr
|Serial Cleaners
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|20-avr
|HunterX
|12,49 €
|-30%
|8,74€
|11-avr
|NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|11-avr
|Death Come True
|17,99 €
|-30%
|12,59€
|12-avr
|Lonesome Village
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|02-avr
|Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|05-avr
|Lacuna
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|26-avr
|Deadly Days
|18,99 €
|-30%
|13,29€
|26-avr
|Espgaluda II
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|16-avr
|Mushihimesama
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|16-avr
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|16-avr
|Uphill Rush Water Park Racing
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|24-avr
|Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023
|1,99 €
|-30%
|1,39€
|06-avr
|Saga of Sins
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|28-avr
|Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|16-avr
|Horse Club Adventures
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|16-avr
|RAILGRADE
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|10-avr
|Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|27-avr
|OddBallers
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|10-avr
|Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|19-avr
|Frido
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|13-avr
|Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|09-avr
|Papertris
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|06-avr
|Beholgar
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|19-avr
|Hentai RPG: Isekai Journey
|8,29 €
|-20%
|6,63€
|13-avr
|Geometric Sniper
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|09-avr
|Beacon Pines
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|05-avr
|Flying Neko Delivery
|16,99 €
|-20%
|13,59€
|02-avr
|Railbound
|12,99 €
|-20%
|10,39€
|26-avr
|Radiant Silvergun
|16,99 €
|-20%
|13,59€
|16-avr
|Steel Defier
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|13-avr
|Rogue Legacy 2
|24,99 €
|-15%
|21,24€
|04-avr
|Muse Dash
|29,99 €
|-15%
|25,49€
|02-avr
|NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition
|39,99 €
|-13%
|34,99€
|11-avr
|Rumble Sus
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|25-avr
