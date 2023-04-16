Hori Japan a révélé une nouvelle gamme d’accessoires pour Nintendo Switch sur le thème du prochain jeu The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom. Chaque article est actuellement disponible sur le site japonais d’HORI, avec une date de sortie fixée au 12 mai 2023:
- Multifunctional Play Stand for Nintendo Switch™ – 1,980¥
- Grip Controller for Nintendo Switch™ – 6,480 ¥
- Grip Controller Fit for Nintendo Switch™ – 5,980 ¥
- Wide Pouch for Nintendo Switch™ – 3,180 ¥
- Medium Pouch for Nintendo Switch™ – 2,990 ¥
