PQube lance de nouvelles promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits. Fin des 28 promotions de PQube le 30 mars.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Warborn
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49 €
|14-mai
|Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49 €
|14-mai
|Supermarket Shriek
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99 €
|14-mai
|7 Years From Now
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49 €
|14-mai
|Gravity Heroes
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24 €
|14-mai
|Quantum Replica
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49 €
|14-mai
|Zengeon
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99 €
|14-mai
|Gal*Gun Returns
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99 €
|14-mai
|The Plane Effect
|14,99 €
|-55%
|6,74 €
|14-mai
|Raging Loop
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99 €
|14-mai
|Dusk Diver
|34,99 €
|-50%
|17,49 €
|14-mai
|Our World Is Ended.
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99 €
|14-mai
|Root Letter: Last Answer
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99 €
|14-mai
|Gal*Gun 2
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99 €
|14-mai
|Gun Gun Pixies
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99 €
|14-mai
|Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49 €
|14-mai
|Nippon Marathon
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49 €
|14-mai
|Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49 €
|14-mai
|Hell Warders
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49 €
|14-mai
|Tokyo School Life
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49 €
|14-mai
|Muddledash
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49 €
|14-mai
|RAZED
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99 €
|14-mai
|PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99 €
|14-mai
|Tears of Avia
|14,99 €
|-45%
|8,24 €
|14-mai
|Gal*Gun Double Peace
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99 €
|14-mai
|Lair Land Story
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24 €
|14-mai
|Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99 €
|14-mai
|ghostpia Season One
|19,99 €
|-10%
|17,99 €
|22-mai
