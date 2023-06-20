Devolver Digital lance les promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch. La plupart de ces rabais seront disponibles jusqu’au 25 juin 2022.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|The Talos Principle
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|25-juin
|Crossing Souls
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|25-juin
|Mother Russia Bleeds
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|25-juin
|I Hate Running Backwards
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|25-juin
|RUINER
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|25-juin
|Broforce
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|25-juin
|Minit
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Stories Untold
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|25-juin
|GRIS
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|25-juin
|The Messenger
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|25-juin
|Hotline Miami Collection
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|25-juin
|My Friend Pedro
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|25-juin
|Ape Out
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|25-juin
|The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|25-juin
|Gato Roboto
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Pikuniku
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|25-juin
|Sludge Life
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|25-juin
|Olija
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|25-juin
|The Red Strings Club
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,94€
|25-juin
|Enter the Gungeon
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|25-juin
|CARRION
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|25-juin
|Loop Hero
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|25-juin
|Serious Sam Collection
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|25-juin
|Witcheye
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|Dropsy
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|25-juin
|Death’s Door
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-juin
|Card Shark
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-juin
|Heave Ho
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-juin
|Exit the Gungeon
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-juin
|Boomerang X
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-juin
|Disc Room
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-juin
|Reigns: Kings & Queens
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-juin
|Reigns: Game of Thrones
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-juin
|McPixel 3
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-juin
|Katana ZERO
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|25-juin
|Trek to Yomi
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|25-juin
|Cult of the Lamb
|24,99 €
|-35%
|16,24€
|25-juin
|Inscryption
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|25-juin
|Downwell
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|25-juin
|Return to Monkey Island
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|25-juin
Laisser un commentaire