Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing
Jumanji: Wild Adventures
Let’s Sing 2024
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Spells & Secrets
AAA Pro Clock 2023
Adventure World: Around the World
Amabilly
Arcade Archives Shao-Lin’s Road
ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross
Bem Feito
Berzerk: Recharged
Bob the Elementalist
Burnout
Catan: Console Edition
Cobalt Core
Dragon Wings
Draw and Go
Ebenezer and the Invisible World
Erogods: Olympus
Excessive Trim
Farmer Bundle
Flooded
Football Manager 2024 Touch
ForRace GT2D
Grace of Letoile
Hot Love Dreams: Classic Hentai Logic Puzzle
Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1
One Night: Burlesque
PAWfectly Designed
Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu
Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator
Radio Cars
Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator
Risk of Rain Returns
Salt and Sacrifice
Sanabi
Smash Balls
Super Double Dragon
Virche Evermore: ErroR Salvation
War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter
What the Golf
White Wings
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Spirittea (No More Robots)
Démo de la semaine :
- Spirittea (No More Robots) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Flooded (Forever Entertainment) [Europe / USA]
- YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- (Inti Creates) [Europe]
- Halloween Games for Toddlers and Babies (McPeppergames) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- ONE. (Ares) [Europe / Japon]
- MECHBLAZE (Sanuk) [USA]
- Turbo Shell (RadioactiveDreams) [Europe]
- Born of Bread (Dear Villagers) [USA]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games
|24,99 €
|-96%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Cube Farmer
|30,00 €
|-93%
|2,10€
|29-nov
|SHAPE NEON CHAOS
|30,00 €
|-93%
|2,10€
|29-nov
|World Of Solitaire
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Mudness Offroad Car Simulator
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-nov
|Anime Beauty Girl Puzzle – Love Game History Adventure
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-nov
|Truck Drag Racing Legends Simulator
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-nov
|Raccoon Adventure: Animal City Simulator 3D Farm Super Deluxe
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Anime Sexy Girl Puzzle – Hentai Game History Adventure
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Ultreïa
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|05-déc
|City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-nov
|Driving School Simulator
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|07-déc
|Truck Simulator USA
|13,99 €
|-90%
|1,39€
|07-déc
|Real Driving Simulator
|14,90 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|07-déc
|Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Maze Blaze
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|LIMBO
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|INSIDE
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|24-nov
|Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Zodiakalik
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-déc
|Street Outlaws: The List
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Jet Kave Adventure
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|19-nov
|Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-nov
|scribbled
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Hospital Doctor – Fix me up for KIDS (Boys & Girls)
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|28-nov
|Klondike Solitaire
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Rolling Car
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Brotherhood United
|8,29 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|Classic Pool
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
|8,99 €
|-88%
|1,07€
|16-nov
|Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|16-nov
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|Tiny Dragon Story
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|08-déc
|Airplane Flight Simulator
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|07-déc
|Police Simulator 2023
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|Ship Simulator
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|07-déc
|Airheart – Tales of broken Wings
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|25-nov
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|23-nov
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|39,99 €
|-85%
|5,99€
|23-nov
|Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
|39,99 €
|-85%
|5,99€
|23-nov
|Wood Block Escape Bundle
|9,49 €
|-82%
|1,70€
|29-nov
|My little Booth Bundle
|6,39 €
|-82%
|1,15€
|29-nov
|Red Escape Bundle
|6,97 €
|-82%
|1,25€
|29-nov
|Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|09-déc
|Road To Guangdong
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|29-nov
|Midnight Evil
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|Double Cross
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|29-nov
|Cube Airport
|10,00 €
|-80%
|2,00€
|29-nov
|Green Soldiers Heroes
|10,00 €
|-80%
|2,00€
|29-nov
|Gramik Paint Roller
|10,00 €
|-80%
|2,00€
|29-nov
|Without Escape
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Squad Killer
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Hellbreachers
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Paradox Error
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Mojito the Cat
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|Family Tree
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|23-nov
|Bus Driving Simulator 22
|27,99 €
|-80%
|5,59€
|07-déc
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|19-nov
|Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Cyber Pool
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Minigolf Adventure
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Classic Games Collection Vol.2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Animal Drifters
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Little League World Series Baseball 2022
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|23-nov
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|23-nov
|Rapala Fishing Pro Series
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|NERF Legends
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|23-nov
|Discolored
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|Tower of Babel – no mercy
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|PAWfectly Designed
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|Food Truck Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Diabolic
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-nov
|The Zombie Smasher – Dead Apocalyptic Killer Car Driving & Parking Games Survival
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Santa Claus Goblins Attack
|9,99 €
|-79%
|2,09€
|29-nov
|sCATch: The Painter Cat
|9,99 €
|-79%
|2,09€
|29-nov
|STRIKER MODES
|9,99 €
|-79%
|2,09€
|29-nov
|Dobo’s Heroes
|9,99 €
|-79%
|2,09€
|29-nov
|The King’s Bird
|19,99 €
|-77%
|4,59€
|29-nov
|REZ PLZ
|14,99 €
|-77%
|3,44€
|29-nov
|Joggernauts
|14,99 €
|-77%
|3,44€
|29-nov
|Mable & The Wood
|14,99 €
|-77%
|3,44€
|29-nov
|Restless Soul
|14,75 €
|-77%
|3,39€
|29-nov
|Adventures of Chris
|14,99 €
|-77%
|3,44€
|29-nov
|Nira
|9,99 €
|-77%
|2,29€
|29-nov
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|14,99 €
|-77%
|3,44€
|29-nov
|Bite the Bullet
|14,99 €
|-77%
|3,44€
|29-nov
|Deep Diving Adventures
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|23-nov
|FLASHOUT 3
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|23-nov
|KURSK
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|23-nov
|Smashy Road: Wanted 2
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|24-nov
|Panic Porcupine
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|27-nov
|Polyroll
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|27-nov
|Bus Tycoon Night and Day
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|23-nov
|Modern Combat Blackout
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Zombo Buster Advance
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|06-déc
|Jet Ski Rush
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|03-déc
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|03-déc
|Panmorphia
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|03-déc
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|03-déc
|Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-nov
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|23-nov
|Goosebumps The Game
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|23-nov
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|23-nov
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|23-nov
|NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|23-nov
|Here Be Dragons
|15,99 €
|-75%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|Sprout Valley
|17,99 €
|-72%
|4,99€
|09-déc
|Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|09-déc
|Staxel
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|20-nov
|Crimson Spires
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|23-nov
|She Sees Red – Interactive Movie
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-déc
|Iro Hero
|12,99 €
|-70%
|3,89€
|23-nov
|Ravva and the Cyclops Curse
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|Explosive Candy World
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|Regency Solitaire
|10,99 €
|-70%
|3,29€
|15-nov
|Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|17-nov
|Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|17-nov
|Barn Finders
|18,99 €
|-69%
|5,98€
|03-déc
|Instant Farmer
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-nov
|Floating Farmer
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-nov
|Island Farmer
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-nov
|Pool Puzzles
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Stickman: Far East Battle
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Ludomania
|3,00 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Debtor
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Island Maze
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|23-nov
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|14,99 €
|-66%
|5,09€
|29-nov
|Blue Fire
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|29-nov
|Bloody Zombies
|13,49 €
|-65%
|4,72€
|12-nov
|Radon Blast
|3,99 €
|-65%
|1,39€
|19-nov
|Word Mesh
|6,99 €
|-65%
|2,44€
|19-nov
|Bubble Monsters
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|19-nov
|Bubble Shooter FX
|3,99 €
|-65%
|1,39€
|19-nov
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|3,99 €
|-65%
|1,39€
|19-nov
|Neon Mine
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|19-nov
|Tower Up
|2,99 €
|-65%
|1,04€
|19-nov
|Neon Blast
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|19-nov
|Monster Blast
|7,99 €
|-65%
|2,79€
|19-nov
|Onion Assault
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|29-nov
|Mechstermination Force
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|29-nov
|Gunman Clive HD Collection
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-nov
|Super Punch Patrol
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-nov
|Aeterna Noctis
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|13-nov
|Rick Henderson
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|23-nov
|Hentai vs. Evil
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Pocket Soccer
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Miners Races
|2,59 €
|-60%
|1,03€
|06-déc
|Rogue Bit
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Son of a Witch
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|03-déc
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|17-nov
|Girabox
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|11111Game
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-nov
|The Crisis Zone
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|07-déc
|Kirakira stars idol project Reika
|8,00 €
|-50%
|4,00€
|09-déc
|White Girl
|7,59 €
|-50%
|3,79€
|15-nov
|G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC
|4,39 €
|-50%
|2,19€
|05-déc
|Supreme Car Race on Highway Simulator – Ultimate Driving Games Poly Experience
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|29-nov
|Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|23-nov
|Neko Secret Room
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|23-nov
|Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|Redemption Reapers
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|21-nov
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-nov
|Albacete Warrior
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-nov
|SongPop Party
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-nov
|Steam Tactics
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-nov
|I, AI
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-nov
|Dungeons & Bombs
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-nov
|My Aunt is a Witch
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-nov
|Mask of Mists
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-nov
|Norman’s Great Illusion
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-nov
|Aircraft Evolution
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-nov
|Need a packet?
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|26-nov
|Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-nov
|In rays of the Light
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-nov
|Alveole
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-nov
|Neon Hell
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Simple Dominoes
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Battle of Archers
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Plumber Hero
|2,29 €
|-50%
|1,14€
|06-déc
|Astro Rangers
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|06-déc
|Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
|20,99 €
|-50%
|10,49€
|22-nov
|Ankora: Lost Days
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|19-nov
|Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|19-nov
|Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-nov
|Top Run
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Mahjong Adventure
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|dans 30 heures.
|MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|18-nov
|Charterstone: Digital Edition
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-nov
|Concordia: Digital Edition
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|17-nov
|HunterX
|12,49 €
|-40%
|7,49€
|22-nov
|Shuttlecock-H
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|23-nov
|SGC – Short Games Collection #1
|10,99 €
|-40%
|6,59€
|19-nov
|Stick Fight: The Game
|6,00 €
|-40%
|3,60€
|24-nov
|Haiku, the Robot
|18,99 €
|-37%
|11,96€
|16-nov
|Death Come True
|17,99 €
|-35%
|11,69€
|23-nov
|Lord Winklebottom Investigates
|18,99 €
|-35%
|12,34€
|dans 30 heures.
|39 Days to Mars
|12,49 €
|-33%
|8,36€
|06-déc
|Chess Royal
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|19-nov
|The Awakening of Mummies
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|19-nov
|Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|16-nov
|Advent Calendar
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|16-nov
|Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|19-nov
|Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|12-nov
|Rainbow Yggdrasil
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|15-nov
|Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|15-nov
|Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|23-nov
|Sentry City
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-nov
|Explosive Dinosaurs
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-nov
|Galacticon
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-nov
|Murtop
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-nov
|The Legend of Gwen
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|25-nov
|Lambs on the road : The Beginning
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|25-nov
|Papertris
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-nov
|Donut Dodo
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-nov
|GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-nov
|A Winding Path
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-nov
|Eternum Ex
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|25-nov
|Laraan
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-nov
|Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|25-nov
|What Comes After
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-nov
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|24-nov
|Get 10 quest
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|dans 30 heures.
|DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|23-nov
|NASCAR Arcade Rush
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|23-nov
|Ugly
|19,49 €
|-25%
|14,61€
|29-nov
|CounterAttack: Uprising
|14,49 €
|-25%
|10,86€
|13-nov
|Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|15-nov
|Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator
|15,99 €
|-25%
|11,99€
|03-déc
|Block Buster Billy
|7,99 €
|-25%
|5,99€
|03-déc
|Blasphemous 2
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|22-nov
|Zumba Garden
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|19-nov
|Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|03-déc
|Unmatched: Digital Edition
|23,99 €
|-20%
|19,19€
|17-nov
|Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
|49,99 €
|-20%
|39,99€
|23-nov
|The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force
|16,99 €
|-10%
|15,29€
|19-nov
