Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Let’s Sing 2024

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Spells & Secrets

AAA Pro Clock 2023

Adventure World: Around the World

Amabilly

Arcade Archives Shao-Lin’s Road

ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross

Bem Feito

Berzerk: Recharged

Bob the Elementalist

Burnout

Catan: Console Edition

Cobalt Core

Dragon Wings

Draw and Go

Ebenezer and the Invisible World

Erogods: Olympus

Excessive Trim

Farmer Bundle

Flooded

Football Manager 2024 Touch

ForRace GT2D

Grace of Letoile

Hot Love Dreams: Classic Hentai Logic Puzzle

Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1

One Night: Burlesque

PAWfectly Designed

Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu

Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator

Radio Cars

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator

Risk of Rain Returns

Salt and Sacrifice

Sanabi

Smash Balls

Super Double Dragon

Virche Evermore: ErroR Salvation

War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter

What the Golf

White Wings

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Spirittea (No More Robots)

Démo de la semaine :

Spirittea (No More Robots) [Europe / USA / Japon]

Flooded (Forever Entertainment) [Europe / USA]

YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- (Inti Creates) [Europe]

Halloween Games for Toddlers and Babies (McPeppergames) [Europe / USA / Japon]

ONE. (Ares) [Europe / Japon]

MECHBLAZE (Sanuk) [USA]

Turbo Shell (RadioactiveDreams) [Europe]

Born of Bread (Dear Villagers) [USA]

Les DLC de la semaine :

Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games 24,99 € -96% 0,99€ 23-nov Cube Farmer 30,00 € -93% 2,10€ 29-nov SHAPE NEON CHAOS 30,00 € -93% 2,10€ 29-nov World Of Solitaire 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 03-déc Mudness Offroad Car Simulator 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 25-nov Anime Beauty Girl Puzzle – Love Game History Adventure 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 25-nov Truck Drag Racing Legends Simulator 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 25-nov Raccoon Adventure: Animal City Simulator 3D Farm Super Deluxe 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 24-nov Anime Sexy Girl Puzzle – Hentai Game History Adventure 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 23-nov Ultreïa 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 05-déc City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-nov Driving School Simulator 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 07-déc Truck Simulator USA 13,99 € -90% 1,39€ 07-déc Real Driving Simulator 14,90 € -90% 1,49€ 07-déc Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 03-déc Maze Blaze 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 06-déc LIMBO 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 24-nov INSIDE 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 24-nov Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 24-nov Zodiakalik 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-déc Street Outlaws: The List 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 23-nov Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 23-nov Jet Kave Adventure 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 19-nov Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 16-nov scribbled 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 03-déc Hospital Doctor – Fix me up for KIDS (Boys & Girls) 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 28-nov Klondike Solitaire 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 03-déc Rolling Car 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 08-déc Brotherhood United 8,29 € -88% 0,99€ 19-nov Classic Pool 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 06-déc Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023 8,99 € -88% 1,07€ 16-nov Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 16-nov Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 19-nov DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 09-déc Tiny Dragon Story 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 08-déc Airplane Flight Simulator 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 07-déc Police Simulator 2023 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 07-déc Ship Simulator 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 07-déc Airheart – Tales of broken Wings 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 25-nov Nickelodeon Kart Racers 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 23-nov Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix 39,99 € -85% 5,99€ 23-nov Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues 39,99 € -85% 5,99€ 23-nov Wood Block Escape Bundle 9,49 € -82% 1,70€ 29-nov My little Booth Bundle 6,39 € -82% 1,15€ 29-nov Red Escape Bundle 6,97 € -82% 1,25€ 29-nov Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 09-déc Road To Guangdong 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 29-nov Midnight Evil 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 09-déc Double Cross 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 29-nov Cube Airport 10,00 € -80% 2,00€ 29-nov Green Soldiers Heroes 10,00 € -80% 2,00€ 29-nov Gramik Paint Roller 10,00 € -80% 2,00€ 29-nov Without Escape 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-nov Squad Killer 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-nov Hellbreachers 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-nov Paradox Error 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-nov Mojito the Cat 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 09-déc Family Tree 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 23-nov Bus Driving Simulator 22 27,99 € -80% 5,59€ 07-déc Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 19-nov Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 06-déc Cyber Pool 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 06-déc Minigolf Adventure 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 06-déc Classic Games Collection Vol.2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 03-déc Animal Drifters 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 06-déc Big Buck Hunter Arcade 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 23-nov Little League World Series Baseball 2022 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 23-nov Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 23-nov Rapala Fishing Pro Series 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 23-nov NERF Legends 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 23-nov Discolored 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 23-nov Tower of Babel – no mercy 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-déc PAWfectly Designed 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 03-déc Food Truck Tycoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 03-déc Diabolic 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 03-déc Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 16-nov The Zombie Smasher – Dead Apocalyptic Killer Car Driving & Parking Games Survival 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 23-nov Santa Claus Goblins Attack 9,99 € -79% 2,09€ 29-nov sCATch: The Painter Cat 9,99 € -79% 2,09€ 29-nov STRIKER MODES 9,99 € -79% 2,09€ 29-nov Dobo’s Heroes 9,99 € -79% 2,09€ 29-nov The King’s Bird 19,99 € -77% 4,59€ 29-nov REZ PLZ 14,99 € -77% 3,44€ 29-nov Joggernauts 14,99 € -77% 3,44€ 29-nov Mable & The Wood 14,99 € -77% 3,44€ 29-nov Restless Soul 14,75 € -77% 3,39€ 29-nov Adventures of Chris 14,99 € -77% 3,44€ 29-nov Nira 9,99 € -77% 2,29€ 29-nov Lila’s Sky Ark 14,99 € -77% 3,44€ 29-nov Bite the Bullet 14,99 € -77% 3,44€ 29-nov Deep Diving Adventures 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 23-nov FLASHOUT 3 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 23-nov KURSK 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 23-nov Smashy Road: Wanted 2 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 24-nov Panic Porcupine 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 27-nov Polyroll 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 27-nov Bus Tycoon Night and Day 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 23-nov Modern Combat Blackout 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 27-nov Zombo Buster Advance 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-nov Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 06-déc Jet Ski Rush 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 03-déc Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 03-déc Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality 4,49 € -75% 1,12€ 03-déc Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 03-déc Panmorphia 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 03-déc Panmorphia: Enchanted 4,49 € -75% 1,12€ 03-déc Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 24-nov Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway 49,99 € -75% 12,49€ 23-nov Goosebumps The Game 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 23-nov Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx 49,99 € -75% 12,49€ 23-nov G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 23-nov NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All 49,99 € -75% 12,49€ 23-nov Here Be Dragons 15,99 € -75% 3,99€ 03-déc Sprout Valley 17,99 € -72% 4,99€ 09-déc Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys 6,99 € -72% 1,99€ 09-déc Staxel 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 20-nov Crimson Spires 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 23-nov She Sees Red – Interactive Movie 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-déc Iro Hero 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 23-nov Ravva and the Cyclops Curse 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 23-nov Explosive Candy World 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 23-nov Regency Solitaire 10,99 € -70% 3,29€ 15-nov Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 17-nov Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 17-nov Barn Finders 18,99 € -69% 5,98€ 03-déc Instant Farmer 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 26-nov Floating Farmer 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 26-nov Island Farmer 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 26-nov Pool Puzzles 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 06-déc Stickman: Far East Battle 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 06-déc Ludomania 3,00 € -67% 0,99€ 03-déc Debtor 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 03-déc Island Maze 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 03-déc Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 23-nov Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion 14,99 € -66% 5,09€ 29-nov Blue Fire 19,99 € -66% 6,79€ 29-nov Bloody Zombies 13,49 € -65% 4,72€ 12-nov Radon Blast 3,99 € -65% 1,39€ 19-nov Word Mesh 6,99 € -65% 2,44€ 19-nov Bubble Monsters 4,99 € -65% 1,74€ 19-nov Bubble Shooter FX 3,99 € -65% 1,39€ 19-nov M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 3,99 € -65% 1,39€ 19-nov Neon Mine 4,99 € -65% 1,74€ 19-nov Tower Up 2,99 € -65% 1,04€ 19-nov Neon Blast 4,99 € -65% 1,74€ 19-nov Monster Blast 7,99 € -65% 2,79€ 19-nov Onion Assault 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 29-nov Mechstermination Force 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 29-nov Gunman Clive HD Collection 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 29-nov Super Punch Patrol 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 29-nov Aeterna Noctis 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 13-nov Rick Henderson 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 23-nov Hentai vs. Evil 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 23-nov Pocket Soccer 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 06-déc Miners Races 2,59 € -60% 1,03€ 06-déc Rogue Bit 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-déc Son of a Witch 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 03-déc Istanbul: Digital Edition 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 17-nov Girabox 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 03-déc 11111Game 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 16-nov The Crisis Zone 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 23-nov Sherlock Holmes The Awakened 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 07-déc Kirakira stars idol project Reika 8,00 € -50% 4,00€ 09-déc White Girl 7,59 € -50% 3,79€ 15-nov G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC 4,39 € -50% 2,19€ 05-déc Supreme Car Race on Highway Simulator – Ultimate Driving Games Poly Experience 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 29-nov Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 23-nov Neko Secret Room 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 23-nov Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 23-nov Redemption Reapers 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 21-nov ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 21-nov Albacete Warrior 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 23-nov SongPop Party 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 27-nov Steam Tactics 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-nov I, AI 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-nov Dungeons & Bombs 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-nov My Aunt is a Witch 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-nov Mask of Mists 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-nov Norman’s Great Illusion 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-nov Aircraft Evolution 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-nov Need a packet? 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 26-nov Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-nov In rays of the Light 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 26-nov Alveole 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-nov Neon Hell 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 06-déc Simple Dominoes 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 06-déc Battle of Archers 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 06-déc Plumber Hero 2,29 € -50% 1,14€ 06-déc Astro Rangers 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 06-déc Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition 20,99 € -50% 10,49€ 22-nov Ankora: Lost Days 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 19-nov Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 19-nov Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-nov Top Run 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 30 heures. Mahjong Adventure 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ dans 30 heures. MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 18-nov Charterstone: Digital Edition 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 17-nov Concordia: Digital Edition 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 17-nov HunterX 12,49 € -40% 7,49€ 22-nov Shuttlecock-H 7,99 € -40% 4,79€ 23-nov SGC – Short Games Collection #1 10,99 € -40% 6,59€ 19-nov Stick Fight: The Game 6,00 € -40% 3,60€ 24-nov Haiku, the Robot 18,99 € -37% 11,96€ 16-nov Death Come True 17,99 € -35% 11,69€ 23-nov Lord Winklebottom Investigates 18,99 € -35% 12,34€ dans 30 heures. 39 Days to Mars 12,49 € -33% 8,36€ 06-déc Chess Royal 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 19-nov The Awakening of Mummies 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 19-nov Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 16-nov Advent Calendar 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 16-nov Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 19-nov Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 12-nov Rainbow Yggdrasil 11,99 € -30% 8,39€ 15-nov Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 15-nov Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 23-nov Sentry City 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-nov Explosive Dinosaurs 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 25-nov Galacticon 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-nov Murtop 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-nov The Legend of Gwen 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 25-nov Lambs on the road : The Beginning 2,99 € -30% 2,09€ 25-nov Papertris 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-nov Donut Dodo 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-nov GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-nov A Winding Path 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 25-nov Eternum Ex 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 25-nov Laraan 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-nov Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 25-nov What Comes After 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 25-nov Totally Accurate Battle Simulator 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 24-nov Get 10 quest 2,99 € -30% 2,09€ dans 30 heures. DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue 49,99 € -30% 34,99€ 23-nov NASCAR Arcade Rush 49,99 € -30% 34,99€ 23-nov Ugly 19,49 € -25% 14,61€ 29-nov CounterAttack: Uprising 14,49 € -25% 10,86€ 13-nov Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack 24,99 € -25% 18,74€ 15-nov Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator 15,99 € -25% 11,99€ 03-déc Block Buster Billy 7,99 € -25% 5,99€ 03-déc Blasphemous 2 29,99 € -20% 23,99€ 22-nov Zumba Garden 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 19-nov Commandos 3 – HD Remaster 29,99 € -20% 23,99€ 03-déc Unmatched: Digital Edition 23,99 € -20% 19,19€ 17-nov Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance 49,99 € -20% 39,99€ 23-nov The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force 16,99 € -10% 15,29€ 19-nov