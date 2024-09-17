The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom sortira la semaine prochaine sur Nintendo Switch. Il s’agit d’une étape importante pour la série, puisqu’il s’agira du tout premier jeu Zelda officiel mettant en scène la princesse Zelda en tant que protagoniste et personnage jouable.

Avant cette sortie très attendue, Nintendo a partagé quelques détails sur les amiibo. The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom sera compatible avec tous les amiibo de The Legend of Zelda, qui vous permettront d’obtenir les objets suivants lorsque vous les toucherez dans le jeu :

des objets utiles qui vous aideront au cours de votre aventure

des couleurs alternatives pour les costumes

Nintendo a aussi proposé un peu de vidéo de gameplay (hors amiibo):

La liste des amiibo compatibles :