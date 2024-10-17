Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 7 au 13 octobre) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).
01./00. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio # <RPG> (Atlus) {2024.10.11} (¥8.980) – 82.827 / NEW
02./00. [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero <FTG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.10.10} (¥8.100) – 63.922 / NEW
03./00. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 <ADV> (Konami) {2024.10.08} (¥7.800) – 29.374 / NEW
04./00. [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio # <RPG> (Atlus) {2024.10.11} (¥8.980) – 25.385 / NEW
05./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 19.710 / 268.039 (-59%)
06./00. [NSW] Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord # <RPG> (SuperDeluxe Games) {2024.10.10} (¥4.527) – 8.061 / NEW
07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 6.372 / 6.025.572 (-16%)
08./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 4.695 / 3.652.504 (-17%)
09./05. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.310 / 7.930.668 (-29%)
10./07. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 4.188 / 1.442.980 (-25%)
Top Hardware
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 55.082 | 63.807 | 44.470 | 2.274.915 | 3.202.584 | 34.061.571 |
| PS5 # | 11.804 | 12.551 | 19.709 | 1.117.640 | 2.131.003 | 6.082.497 |
| XBS # | 425 | 355 | 1.086 | 87.408 | 115.753 | 627.515 |
| PS4 # | 29 | 47 | 2.054 | 13.248 | 58.906 | 9.504.307 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 67.340 | 76.760 | 67.404 | 3.493.373 | 5.511.043 | 74.876.982 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 9.877 | 10.246 | 18.565 | 924.774 | 1.860.406 | 5.222.944 |
| PS5DE | 1.927 | 2.305 | 1.144 | 192.866 | 270.597 | 859.553 |
| XBS X | 136 | 94 | 609 | 62.703 | 51.999 | 307.687 |
| XBS S | 289 | 261 | 477 | 24.705 | 63.754 | 319.828 |
|NSWOLED| 33.253 | 38.451 | 34.472 | 1.580.587 | 2.260.641 | 8.008.745 |
| NSW L | 16.975 | 19.331 | 4.828 | 460.892 | 418.867 | 6.134.966 |
| NSW | 4.854 | 6.025 | 5.170 | 233.436 | 523.076 | 19.917.860 |
| PS4 | 29 | 47 | 2.054 | 13.248 | 58.906 | 7.928.584 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
