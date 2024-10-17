Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 7 au 13 octobre) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./00. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio # <RPG> (Atlus) {2024.10.11} (¥8.980) – 82.827 / NEW

02./00. [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero <FTG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.10.10} (¥8.100) – 63.922 / NEW

03./00. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 <ADV> (Konami) {2024.10.08} (¥7.800) – 29.374 / NEW

04./00. [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio # <RPG> (Atlus) {2024.10.11} (¥8.980) – 25.385 / NEW

05./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 19.710 / 268.039 (-59%)

06./00. [NSW] Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord # <RPG> (SuperDeluxe Games) {2024.10.10} (¥4.527) – 8.061 / NEW

07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 6.372 / 6.025.572 (-16%)

08./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 4.695 / 3.652.504 (-17%)

09./05. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.310 / 7.930.668 (-29%)

10./07. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 4.188 / 1.442.980 (-25%)

Top Hardware