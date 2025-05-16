Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
- 7’scarlet
- Ai Tycoon
- American Arcadia
- Apocalypse Market Simulator
- Aureole: Wings of Hope
- Bearnard
- Boxville 2
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Death Park: Remaster
- Dice People
- Digger Simulator: Gold Rush
- Don’t Shoot First
- Eggconsole Schwarzchild PC-9801
- Epic Empire: Tower Defense
- Fashion Passion Puzzle
- Final Zone
- Forgotten Fields
- Gym Lifting Hero
- Hidden Kittens: Kingdoms of Cats
- Into the Restless Ruins
- Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Bagatsurobong
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Deojeok-do
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Soya-do
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Taean-gun
- Labyrinth of the Demon King
- Laundry Simulator 2025
- Linea: An Innerlight Game
- Magic Valley Hike
- Ninja Fight
- Operation: Hostage Rescue
- Our Exciting Summer Camp
- Preserve
- Race Track Maniacs
- Robinson Alchemy
- Skydiving Simulator: Wingsuit Flight
- Subway Simulator 2025: City Train
- Super Engine GT Turbo Spec
- Tiebreak+ Ace Edition
- World at War: Cobra
- World Cup Soccer 2026
- Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade
Nintendo Switch Online :
- Killer Instinct Gold (N64)
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- NC
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 503 promos cette semaine !
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire instant-gaming qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Boom Robots
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Carbage
|14,99€
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|Chess Knights: Viking Lands
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|30-mai
|Chickenoidz Super Party
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
|6,89€
|-86%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Classic Pool
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle
|12,99€
|-92%
|0,99€
|08-juin
|Corridor Z
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|13-juin
|Cosmic Hare
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Cyber Pool
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|CyberHive
|8,19€
|-88%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Date Z
|14,99€
|-93%
|0,99€
|13-juin
|Debtor
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Destrobots
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Diabolic
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Food Truck Tycoon
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|08-juin
|Girabox
|2,49€
|-60%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Island Maze
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Kids: ZOO Puzzle
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Kovox Pitch
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Lofi Ping Pong
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Maze Blaze
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Minigolf Adventure
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Never Again
|11,59€
|-91%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|Offroad Masters: Motocross Races
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|One Gun Guy
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-juin
|Paratopic
|5,49€
|-82%
|0,99€
|08-juin
|Party Friends
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|PAWfectly Designed
|19,99€
|-95%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|24-mai
|Racing Champions
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Ruthless Carnage Hotline
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|23-mai
|Salad Bar Tycoon
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-juin
|Shing!
|19,99€
|-95%
|0,99€
|13-juin
|Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves
|5,09€
|-81%
|0,99€
|10-juin
|Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|SURVIVOR HEROES
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|23-mai
|The Choice of Life: Middle Ages
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|the StoryTale
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|28-mai
|DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-juin
|DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-juin
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-juin
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|13-juin
|Mushroom Heroes
|5,99€
|-80%
|1,19€
|04-juin
|Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game
|2,49€
|-50%
|1,24€
|05-juin
|Unitied
|2,49€
|-50%
|1,24€
|05-juin
|Monument Builders Rushmore
|6,99€
|-80%
|1,39€
|01-juin
|Barry the Bunny
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Chefy-Chef
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Cosmos Bit
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Dog Spotting Challenge!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-juin
|Donuts’n’Justice
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Duck Souls+
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Football Cup 2023
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Forgotten Hill Disillusion
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Golf Zero
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Gun Crazy
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Himno
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|InkSplosion
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Jack N’ Jill DX
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Just Ignore Them
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Loopindex
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Lost & Found Spot It Fast!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-juin
|Mages and Treasures
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|MechaNika
|5,99€
|-75%
|1,49€
|25-mai
|METAGAL
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|More Dark
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Odd Shape Out!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-juin
|One Night Stand
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Operate Now: Hospital
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Ord.
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Picture the Difference!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-juin
|Reed Remastered
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|RogueCube
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Slime’s Journey
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Sun Wukong VS Robot
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Super Destronaut: Land Wars
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Super Weekend Mode
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Taqoban
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99€
|-75%
|1,74€
|13-juin
|Panmorphia
|6,99€
|-75%
|1,74€
|13-juin
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|6,99€
|-75%
|1,74€
|13-juin
|Bit Dungeon Plus
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|04-juin
|DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|28-mai
|FullBlast
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|28-mai
|Heal: Console Edition
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|28-mai
|My Big Sister
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|28-mai
|Sagebrush
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|28-mai
|#1 Anagrams
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-juin
|#1 Crosswords
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-juin
|#1 Sudokus
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-juin
|7 Days Heroes
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|A Hole New World
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|Action Games Bundle
|59,99€
|-97%
|1,99€
|24-mai
|Aldred Knight
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Amelia’s Garden
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-mai
|Anime Dance-Off – Dungeons and Dancers
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-juin
|Anime Dance-Off – Party Total
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-juin
|Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Backroom: Constructions
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-mai
|Beholgar
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|Big Dipper
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Bones of Halloween
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Brain Memory
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-mai
|Brain Memory 2
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|Bumblebee – Search for Happiness
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-juin
|Cat Slide Tiles
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Cats Logic
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|31-mai
|Chameneon
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Chess Brain
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Chess Brain: Dark Troops
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Chess Knights: Shinobi
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Circus of TimTim
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Cooking
|11,99€
|-83%
|1,99€
|24-mai
|Crypt Stalker
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|CybeRage
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|07-juin
|Deathchron
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Dungeons of Shalnor
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Fit My Dog
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Flames of Damnation
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|FlipBook
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Freaky Trip
|16,99€
|-88%
|1,99€
|24-mai
|Frogurai
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Garden Buddies
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Ghoulboy
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|GUNGUNGUN
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Hentai Golf
|21,99€
|-91%
|1,99€
|23-mai
|Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|In the Mood
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|League of Enthusiastic Losers
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|Magic Cats Pots
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-mai
|Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Mahluk dark demon
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|Merrily Perilly
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|MotoGP 19
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|nDay
|16,99€
|-88%
|1,99€
|26-mai
|nGolf
|21,99€
|-91%
|1,99€
|26-mai
|Nocturnal Visitors
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Package Rush
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Please, Touch The Artwork
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-juin
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Purrfect Collection
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Puzzletronics
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Rebus Rush
|2,99€
|-33%
|1,99€
|11-juin
|Ringo’s Roundup
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-mai
|Rogue Bit
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-juin
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Sky Caravan
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|26-mai
|Sprout Valley + Garden Buddies
|27,99€
|-93%
|1,99€
|26-mai
|Stunt Kite Party
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Takorita Meets Fries
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|The Bounty Huntress
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Thunder Kid II: Null Mission
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Time Rift
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|Truck Simulator City Delivery
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|09-juin
|Vosaria Lair of the Forgotten
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Where is Drake?
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-mai
|Wira & Taksa: Against the Master of Gravity
|16,99€
|-88%
|1,99€
|23-mai
|GUNKID 99
|6,99€
|-70%
|2,09€
|25-mai
|Lost Artifacts
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|29-mai
|Ravensword: Shadowlands
|6,99€
|-70%
|2,09€
|28-mai
|Airheart – Tales of broken Wings
|14,99€
|-85%
|2,24€
|31-mai
|A Cat & His Boy
|3,99€
|-40%
|2,39€
|27-mai
|Acceptance
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|28-mai
|Casual Sport Series: Hockey
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|05-juin
|Devious Dungeon 2
|7,99€
|-70%
|2,39€
|28-mai
|EvilUP
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|28-mai
|Pretty Girls Escape
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|29-mai
|Pretty Girls Panic!
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|29-mai
|Alice in Wonderland – A jigsaw puzzle tale
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-mai
|Ampersat
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|02-juin
|Busway Islands – Puzzle
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-mai
|Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|29-mai
|Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|02-juin
|Cyber Neon Bundle
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-mai
|Fantasy Blacksmith
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|02-juin
|Her Majesty’s SPIFFING
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|13-juin
|Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-mai
|Kitten Hero
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mai
|Latte Stand Tycoon+
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|02-juin
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|29-mai
|Moonrise Fall
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|02-juin
|Pato Box
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|23-mai
|Prisonela DX
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mai
|Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|29-mai
|Top Run
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 7 heures.
|Warplanes Bundle
|14,99€
|-83%
|2,49€
|09-juin
|TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge
|5,09€
|-50%
|2,54€
|10-juin
|Cthulhu tower
|12,99€
|-80%
|2,59€
|20-mai
|Regency Solitaire
|10,99€
|-75%
|2,74€
|05-juin
|Escaping a Fireworks Factory～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
|4,54€
|-39%
|2,77€
|04-juin
|GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition
|13,99€
|-80%
|2,79€
|29-mai
|Spectrolite
|13,99€
|-80%
|2,79€
|04-juin
|Waifu Uncovered
|6,99€
|-60%
|2,79€
|29-mai
|Rytmos
|14,29€
|-80%
|2,85€
|04-juin
|Gear.Club Unlimited
|14,90€
|-80%
|2,98€
|01-juin
|#1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|02-juin
|#1 Crosswords Bundle
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|02-juin
|#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|02-juin
|18 in 1: Family Games Giga Pack
|49,99€
|-94%
|2,99€
|10-juin
|A Lost Note
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|24-mai
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-mai
|Agatha Knife
|11,99€
|-75%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|Bear Simulator – Ragnarok’s Rise Survival
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Capybara Zen
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|Cute Puppy Academy
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|11-juin
|Demon Turf: Neon Splash
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|13-juin
|DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|Find-o’-Lantern
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-juin
|Gleylancer
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Gym Business : Fitness Empire Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-mai
|I Am The Hero
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|KARGAST
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|King Krieg Survivors
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Little Strays
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|22-mai
|Nine Nights – Martial Ci Lang Story
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|24-mai
|Overdelivery – Delivery Simulator
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|27-mai
|Paw Paw Paw
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Real Heroes: Firefighter
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-mai
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|29,99€
|-90%
|2,99€
|01-juin
|Shawley – Zoo of Wonders
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|01-juin
|The Golf
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|The Knight’s Path
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|The Language Of Love
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-mai
|Truck Mechanic Sim 2025
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-mai
|Urban Car Driver Simulator: City Explorer Challenge
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|Very Very Valet
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|V-HUNTER PUZZLER DX
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|27-mai
|Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|24-mai
|Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Them Bombs!
|12,59€
|-75%
|3,14€
|22-mai
|Block Buster Billy
|7,99€
|-60%
|3,19€
|08-juin
|Death Becomes You
|7,99€
|-60%
|3,19€
|28-mai
|Two Parsecs From Earth
|7,99€
|-60%
|3,19€
|28-mai
|Little Orpheus
|12,99€
|-75%
|3,24€
|13-juin
|Distant Woods
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-mai
|Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-juin
|There’s No Dinosaurs
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|08-juin
|Treflix: Mini Games Premium Bundle
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 7 heures.
|Venus: Improbable Dream
|9,99€
|-65%
|3,49€
|29-mai
|10-Second Ghost
|8,99€
|-60%
|3,59€
|07-juin
|Cook, Serve, Delicious!
|14,39€
|-75%
|3,59€
|13-juin
|Brain IQTopia
|4,99€
|-25%
|3,74€
|11-juin
|Headsnatchers
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|29-mai
|Lush Forest
|4,99€
|-25%
|3,74€
|25-mai
|MotoGP 22
|24,99€
|-85%
|3,74€
|29-mai
|Scarlet Tower
|4,99€
|-25%
|3,74€
|27-mai
|Still There
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|29-mai
|The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|25-mai
|Hike Haven
|6,99€
|-45%
|3,84€
|25-mai
|A Little Lily Princess
|12,99€
|-70%
|3,89€
|28-mai
|Blackberry Honey
|12,99€
|-70%
|3,89€
|28-mai
|#1 Pastime Bundle
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|02-juin
|Ashina: The Red Witch
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|28-mai
|Catmaze
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|28-mai
|Damikira
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|29-mai
|Digger Simulator: Gold Rush
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|30-mai
|Eternal Threads
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-juin
|Euro Car Parking Simulator 2025
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-mai
|Laundry Simulator 2025
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|10-juin
|LEGO Jurassic World
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|01-juin
|Mahjong Adventure
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|dans 7 heures.
|Maki: Paw of Fury
|10,99€
|-64%
|3,99€
|24-mai
|Mech Armada
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|26-mai
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|28-mai
|QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|30-mai
|QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|30-mai
|Rogue Sentry
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|29-mai
|Seduce Me – The Complete Story
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|28-mai
|Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|28-mai
|Shuttlecock-H
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|29-mai
|Skelattack
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|25-mai
|Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|29-mai
|Snake Pass
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-juin
|tERRORbane
|15,99€
|-75%
|3,99€
|10-juin
|Aero The Acro-Bat
|5,99€
|-30%
|4,19€
|28-mai
|Aero The Acro-Bat 2
|5,99€
|-30%
|4,19€
|28-mai
|Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition
|27,99€
|-85%
|4,19€
|09-juin
|Treflix: Mini Games Big Pack
|11,99€
|-65%
|4,19€
|05-juin
|Monster Panic
|10,90€
|-60%
|4,36€
|07-juin
|Burst Hero
|10,99€
|-60%
|4,39€
|07-juin
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|39,99€
|-89%
|4,39€
|01-juin
|Mutant Express
|10,99€
|-60%
|4,39€
|07-juin
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|39,99€
|-89%
|4,39€
|01-juin
|Ambition: A Minuet in Power
|17,99€
|-75%
|4,49€
|29-mai
|Colossus Down
|17,99€
|-75%
|4,49€
|25-mai
|Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|22-mai
|Jack Axe
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|25-mai
|Stellar Interface + Sudoku Zenkai
|17,98€
|-75%
|4,49€
|25-mai
|Xtreme Sports
|8,99€
|-50%
|4,49€
|28-mai
|Barn Finders
|18,99€
|-75%
|4,74€
|09-juin
|Let’s Cook Together
|18,99€
|-75%
|4,74€
|22-mai
|Constellations
|7,99€
|-40%
|4,79€
|27-mai
|Crystal Chip Collector e
|7,99€
|-40%
|4,79€
|27-mai
|LEGO The Incredibles
|59,99€
|-92%
|4,79€
|01-juin
|Speed Overflow
|11,99€
|-60%
|4,79€
|07-juin
|Arcade Archives DIG DUG
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives DRAGON BUSTER
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives GAPLUS
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives MAPPY
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives ORDYNE
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives PAC-LAND
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives PAC-MAN
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Arcade Archives YOUKAI DOUCHUKI
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|28-mai
|Chipmonk!
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|Conarium
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|29-mai
|Death Elevator
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|Fuel Station Simulator
|7,99€
|-38%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|Full Metal Sergeant
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-mai
|Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-mai
|Neon Abyss
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-juin
|One Hand Clapping
|14,99€
|-67%
|4,99€
|29-mai
|QUByte Classics: Jim Power: The Lost Dimension by PIKO
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|Raid on Taihoku
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-mai
|The Escapists 2
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-juin
|THE GAME OF LIFE 2
|29,99€
|-83%
|4,99€
|25-mai
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|25-mai
|Transient: Extended Edition
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|29-mai
|Once Again
|5,99€
|-15%
|5,09€
|21-mai
|Son of a Witch
|12,99€
|-60%
|5,19€
|08-juin
|LYNE
|8,90€
|-40%
|5,34€
|12-juin
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|21,99€
|-75%
|5,49€
|29-mai
|#DRIVE
|11,00€
|-50%
|5,50€
|21-mai
|Path to Purge
|13,89€
|-60%
|5,55€
|07-juin
|Defense Master
|13,99€
|-60%
|5,59€
|07-juin
|S. Prysm Destroyer
|7,99€
|-30%
|5,59€
|22-mai
|Nekograms
|7,49€
|-25%
|5,61€
|21-mai
|Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress
|8,39€
|-33%
|5,62€
|10-juin
|Nicole
|18,99€
|-70%
|5,69€
|28-mai
|Empire of Angels IV
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|29-mai
|Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Hot Blood
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|29-mai
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|59,99€
|-90%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Marron’s Day
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|27-mai
|My Lovely Wife
|14,99€
|-60%
|5,99€
|25-mai
|Operation STEEL
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|27-mai
|PlateUp!
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|21-mai
|Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code)
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Shalnor: Silverwind Saga
|9,99€
|-40%
|5,99€
|28-mai
|Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|22-mai
|TACTICAL BANDITS
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|22-mai
|The Bluecoats North & South
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Wing of Darkness
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|28-mai
|Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave
|9,80€
|-39%
|6,00€
|04-juin
|Strange Horticulture
|15,49€
|-60%
|6,19€
|29-mai
|Blasphemous
|24,99€
|-75%
|6,24€
|12-juin
|Overcooked! 2
|24,99€
|-75%
|6,24€
|12-juin
|Vitamin Connection
|18,02€
|-65%
|6,30€
|28-mai
|A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
|9,75€
|-35%
|6,33€
|29-mai
|Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator
|15,99€
|-60%
|6,39€
|08-juin
|Guts ‘N Goals
|12,80€
|-50%
|6,40€
|21-mai
|Ever Forward
|12,91€
|-50%
|6,45€
|21-mai
|Alvastia Chronicles
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|04-juin
|Antiquia Lost
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|04-juin
|Asdivine Dios
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|04-juin
|Illusion of L’Phalcia
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|04-juin
|Idle Devils
|10,99€
|-40%
|6,59€
|07-juin
|Märchen Forest
|32,99€
|-80%
|6,59€
|28-mai
|Call of Sentinels
|7,99€
|-15%
|6,79€
|29-mai
|Equestrian Training
|34,99€
|-80%
|6,99€
|01-juin
|Lost Lands 2: The Four Horsemen
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|25-mai
|Lost Lands 3: The Golden Curse
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|25-mai
|Lost Lands: Dark Overlord
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|25-mai
|Lost Lands: The Wanderer
|13,99€
|-50%
|6,99€
|25-mai
|Mortal Kombat 11
|49,99€
|-86%
|6,99€
|01-juin
|Silver Axe – The Honest Elf
|17,49€
|-60%
|6,99€
|07-juin
|Spidersaurs
|19,99€
|-65%
|6,99€
|28-mai
|Squish
|14,05€
|-50%
|7,02€
|21-mai
|Krimson
|9,29€
|-20%
|7,43€
|21-mai
|American Hero
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|29-mai
|Asdivine Cross
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Black Paradox
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|dans 7 heures.
|Hazel Sky
|24,99€
|-70%
|7,49€
|25-mai
|Hoa
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|21-mai
|Ikai
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|21-mai
|Legend of Ixtona
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Miden Tower
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Monochrome Order
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Seek Hearts
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Sephirothic Stories
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-juin
|Skydrift Infinity
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|29-mai
|Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers
|16,79€
|-55%
|7,55€
|10-juin
|Spy Bros.
|12,79€
|-40%
|7,67€
|27-mai
|Tamagoneko
|12,79€
|-40%
|7,67€
|27-mai
|RichMan 4 Fun
|10,99€
|-30%
|7,69€
|19-mai
|Explosive Dinosaurs
|12,99€
|-40%
|7,79€
|27-mai
|ExZeus: The Complete Collection
|12,99€
|-40%
|7,79€
|29-mai
|Witchy Life Story
|19,50€
|-60%
|7,80€
|12-juin
|CLeM
|15,79€
|-50%
|7,89€
|29-mai
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-mai
|Death Trick: Double Blind
|15,99€
|-50%
|7,99€
|25-mai
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mai
|Lawn Mowing Simulator
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-juin
|MEGA PARTY – a tootuff adventure
|39,99€
|-80%
|7,99€
|01-juin
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|39,99€
|-80%
|7,99€
|08-juin
|Rendering Ranger: R2 [Rewind]
|9,99€
|-20%
|7,99€
|29-mai
|Summer in Mara
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-juin
|The Mummy Demastered
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-mai
|Jinshin
|14,99€
|-45%
|8,24€
|04-juin
|Silver Nornir
|14,99€
|-45%
|8,24€
|04-juin
|ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist
|9,75€
|-15%
|8,28€
|10-juin
|Backpack Twins
|11,99€
|-30%
|8,39€
|21-mai
|SkateBIRD
|16,79€
|-50%
|8,39€
|29-mai
|Blade Assault
|16,89€
|-50%
|8,44€
|21-mai
|Bladed Fury
|16,99€
|-50%
|8,49€
|21-mai
|Iris.Fall
|16,99€
|-50%
|8,49€
|21-mai
|the World According to Girl
|9,99€
|-15%
|8,49€
|21-mai
|RichMan 11
|15,99€
|-45%
|8,79€
|19-mai
|Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition
|11,79€
|-25%
|8,84€
|29-mai
|Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
|17,99€
|-50%
|8,99€
|28-mai
|Hidden Object Adventure Bundle
|29,99€
|-70%
|8,99€
|28-mai
|Mighty Switch Force! Collection
|17,99€
|-50%
|8,99€
|28-mai
|ONI : Road to be the Mightiest Oni
|29,99€
|-70%
|8,99€
|28-mai
|Piczle Cross: Rune Factory
|11,99€
|-25%
|8,99€
|29-mai
|Cook ‘Til Escape～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
|14,70€
|-39%
|9,00€
|04-juin
|NOSTALGIC TRAIN
|12,99€
|-30%
|9,09€
|21-mai
|Alchemic Cutie
|18,22€
|-50%
|9,11€
|21-mai
|GOODBYE WORLD
|11,99€
|-20%
|9,59€
|21-mai
|Super Woden GP II
|12,99€
|-25%
|9,74€
|29-mai
|Stone Age: Digital Edition
|13,99€
|-30%
|9,79€
|22-mai
|Little Nightmares II
|29,99€
|-67%
|9,89€
|30-mai
|Vampire Hunters
|14,79€
|-33%
|9,90€
|25-mai
|Batman: Arkham Asylum
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|01-juin
|Batman: Arkham City
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|01-juin
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|01-juin
|Charterstone: Digital Edition
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|22-mai
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-mai
|SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-mai
|The Eightfold Path
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|24-mai
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|25-mai
|Blue Wednesday
|14,99€
|-33%
|10,04€
|03-juin
|World Championship Boxing Manager 2
|14,79€
|-30%
|10,35€
|29-mai
|Journey to Kreisia
|14,99€
|-30%
|10,49€
|04-juin
|RWBY: Arrowfell
|29,99€
|-65%
|10,49€
|28-mai
|Star Leaping Story
|14,99€
|-30%
|10,49€
|07-juin
|Demon Turf
|21,99€
|-50%
|10,99€
|13-juin
|Exophobia
|13,89€
|-20%
|11,11€
|21-mai
|Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
|19,95€
|-40%
|11,97€
|12-juin
|Abyss of the Sacrifice
|39,99€
|-70%
|11,99€
|21-mai
|Athenian Rhapsody
|14,99€
|-20%
|11,99€
|25-mai
|Go Fight Fantastic!
|14,99€
|-20%
|11,99€
|28-mai
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|59,99€
|-80%
|11,99€
|01-juin
|Worlds of Aria
|14,99€
|-20%
|11,99€
|09-juin
|XIII
|39,99€
|-70%
|11,99€
|01-juin
|39 Days to Mars
|18,49€
|-33%
|12,38€
|11-juin
|Concordia: Digital Edition
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|22-mai
|Dead Cells
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|13-juin
|GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-mai
|BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
|19,99€
|-35%
|12,99€
|29-mai
|Gas Station Simulator
|19,99€
|-35%
|12,99€
|09-juin
|Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge
|19,50€
|-33%
|13,06€
|19-mai
|Mystery Escape Room Bundle
|18,99€
|-30%
|13,29€
|18-mai
|BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
|19,99€
|-30%
|13,99€
|29-mai
|BloodRayne: ReVamped
|19,99€
|-30%
|13,99€
|29-mai
|Bus Simulator City Ride
|34,99€
|-60%
|13,99€
|08-juin
|Clock Tower: Rewind
|19,99€
|-30%
|13,99€
|28-mai
|Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
|34,99€
|-60%
|13,99€
|08-juin
|Astérix & Obélix Collection
|49,99€
|-70%
|14,99€
|01-juin
|Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI
|49,99€
|-70%
|14,99€
|21-mai
|DREDGE
|24,99€
|-40%
|14,99€
|12-juin
|Moving Out 2
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|12-juin
|MUSYNX
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|21-mai
|Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|29-mai
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
|59,99€
|-75%
|14,99€
|25-mai
|WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|01-juin
|ASTLIBRA Revision
|20,99€
|-25%
|15,74€
|10-juin
|Enclave HD
|19,99€
|-20%
|15,99€
|29-mai
|Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition
|24,99€
|-35%
|16,24€
|12-juin
|CRYPT CUSTODIAN
|19,99€
|-15%
|16,99€
|25-mai
|Prison Tycoon: Under New Management
|24,50€
|-30%
|17,15€
|29-mai
|Get in the Car, Loser!
|24,99€
|-30%
|17,49€
|19-mai
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|49,99€
|-65%
|17,49€
|30-mai
|SUPERBEAT: XONiC
|34,99€
|-50%
|17,49€
|21-mai
|Unmatched: Digital Edition
|23,99€
|-25%
|17,99€
|22-mai
|LEGEND BOWL
|24,99€
|-25%
|18,74€
|25-mai
|Let’s Cook Together 2
|22,50€
|-15%
|19,12€
|22-mai
|Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game
|24,50€
|-20%
|19,60€
|21-mai
|Irisy Aqua
|24,80€
|-20%
|19,84€
|04-juin
|Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition
|39,99€
|-50%
|19,99€
|11-juin
|Neon Doctrine’s Greatest Hits Vol. 1
|39,99€
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-mai
|Ninja Five-O
|24,99€
|-20%
|19,99€
|25-mai
|Seven Pirates H
|39,99€
|-50%
|19,99€
|29-mai
|Fate/stay night REMASTERED
|28,99€
|-25%
|21,74€
|10-juin
|Carmen Sandiego
|29,99€
|-25%
|22,49€
|28-mai
|Construction Simulator 4
|34,99€
|-30%
|24,49€
|08-juin
|Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost-
|34,99€
|-30%
|24,49€
|21-mai
|Kumakichi&Nyanzou Birth ☆ Destruction God DX
|34,80€
|-14%
|29,80€
|04-juin
|Railway Empire 2
|49,99€
|-40%
|29,99€
|02-juin
|Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle
|49,99€
|-40%
|29,99€
|29-mai
|Being Stronger While Playing! SilverStar Go DX
|39,99€
|-20%
|31,99€
|28-mai
|GINSEI IGO: AI Teaches You How to Play Go
|39,99€
|-10%
|35,99€
|28-mai
Laisser un commentaire