Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition
Black Rainbow
Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike
Depixtion
Fight of Animals
Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
Grimvalor
Gunbrick: Reloaded
Monster Viator
Null Drifter
Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition
Pen and Paper Games Bundle
Towertale
Ubongo
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
?
Démo de la semaine :
- Aucune
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Goonya Fighter
- Monster Viator
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces
Les promotions de la semaine (Nintendo n’a pas fourni la liste des 300 jeux hors):
|Game Title
|Saving
|Until
|Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit)
|-60%
|Thu 16th Apr
|VAMPYR (Focus Home Interactive)
|-40%
|Sun 19th Apr
|Astral Chain (Nintendo)
|-33%
|Sun 19th Apr
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo)
|-33%
|Sun 19th Apr
|Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo)
|-33%
|Sun 19th Apr
|Farming Simulator 20 (Focus Home Interactive)
|-33%
|Sun 19th Apr
|Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! (Nintendo)
|-30%
|Sun 19th Apr
|The Stretchers (Nintendo)
|-30%
|Sun 19th Apr
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo)
|-30%
|Sun 19th Apr
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
|-30%
|Sun 19th Apr
|What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive)
|-30%
|Thu 16th Apr
|Slay the Spire (Humble Bundle)
|-25%
|Mon 20th Apr