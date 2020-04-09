Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
    Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition
    Black Rainbow
    Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike
    Depixtion
    Fight of Animals
    Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
    Grimvalor
    Gunbrick: Reloaded
    Monster Viator
    Null Drifter
    Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition
    Pen and Paper Games Bundle
    Towertale
    Ubongo
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    ?

Démo de la semaine :

  • Aucune

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
  • Goonya Fighter
  • Monster Viator
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces

Les promotions de la semaine (Nintendo n’a pas fourni la liste des 300 jeux hors):

Game Title Saving Until
Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) -60% Thu 16th Apr
VAMPYR (Focus Home Interactive) -40% Sun 19th Apr
Astral Chain (Nintendo) -33% Sun 19th Apr
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) -33% Sun 19th Apr
Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) -33% Sun 19th Apr
Farming Simulator 20 (Focus Home Interactive) -33% Sun 19th Apr
Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! (Nintendo) -30% Sun 19th Apr
The Stretchers (Nintendo) -30% Sun 19th Apr
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) -30% Sun 19th Apr
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) -30% Sun 19th Apr
What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive) -30% Thu 16th Apr
Slay the Spire (Humble Bundle) -25% Mon 20th Apr
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire