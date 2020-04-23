Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
    Trials of Mana
    Animal Fun for Toddlers and Kids
    Arcade Archives Tube Panic
    Archaica: The Path of Light
    Broken Lines
    Code: Realize – Future Blessings
    Damaged in Transit
    Debtor
    eSports Legend
    Guard Legend
    Hang the Kings
    ITTA
    Little Busters! Converted Edition
    MetaChamions
    MotoGP 20
    Picross S4
    SmileBasic 4
    Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
    The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash
    Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
    Where Angels Cry
    Yumeutsutsu Re:After
    Yumeutsutsu Re:Master
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
    Golf With Your Friends
    Book of Demons

Démo de la semaine :

  • Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!!
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA)
  • My Secret Pets!
  • Save Your Nuts

Les promotions de la semaine:

Title Content Type Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date
Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns
(D3Go)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 20/04/2020, 18:00 CEST 26/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Chess Ultra
(Ripstone Publishing)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 21/04/2020, 01:00 CEST 04/05/2020, 23:59 local time
IRONCAST
(Ripstone Publishing)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 21/04/2020, 01:00 CEST 04/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
(FDG Entertainment)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 22/04/2020, 09:00 CEST 20/05/2020, 23:59 local time
GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition
(Golem Entertainment)		 Game – Digital Only 75% off 22/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 06/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~
(Aksys Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 07/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
(Asteroid Base)		 Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 30/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Hyperlight Ultimate
(CatfishBlues Games)		 Game – Digital Only 49% off 23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 14/05/2020, 23:59 local time
WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX
(CFK)		 Game – Digital Only 40% off 23/04/2020, 00:00 local time 13/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Yōdanji
(KEMCO)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 23/04/2020, 00:00 CEST 13/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Fate/EXTELLA LINK
(Marvelous Europe)		 Game – Dual Distribution 40% off 23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 06/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Blasphemous
(Team17)		 Game – Digital Only 40% off 23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 03/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Overcooked! 2
(Team17)		 Game – Dual Distribution 40% off 23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 03/05/2020, 23:59 local time
1 Comment

  1. Man Uto

    Dans les jeux qui m’interessent en promo… Je les ai déjà.

    Répondre

