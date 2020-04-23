Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
Trials of Mana
Animal Fun for Toddlers and Kids
Arcade Archives Tube Panic
Archaica: The Path of Light
Broken Lines
Code: Realize – Future Blessings
Damaged in Transit
Debtor
eSports Legend
Guard Legend
Hang the Kings
ITTA
Little Busters! Converted Edition
MetaChamions
MotoGP 20
Picross S4
SmileBasic 4
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
Where Angels Cry
Yumeutsutsu Re:After
Yumeutsutsu Re:Master
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
Golf With Your Friends
Book of Demons
Démo de la semaine :
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
Les DLC de la semaine :
- CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!!
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA)
- My Secret Pets!
- Save Your Nuts
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Sale Start Date
|Sale End Date
|Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns
(D3Go)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|20/04/2020, 18:00 CEST
|26/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Chess Ultra
(Ripstone Publishing)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|21/04/2020, 01:00 CEST
|04/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|IRONCAST
(Ripstone Publishing)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|21/04/2020, 01:00 CEST
|04/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
(FDG Entertainment)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|22/04/2020, 09:00 CEST
|20/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition
(Golem Entertainment)
|Game – Digital Only
|75% off
|22/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|06/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~
(Aksys Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|07/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
(Asteroid Base)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|50% off
|23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|30/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Hyperlight Ultimate
(CatfishBlues Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|49% off
|23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|14/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX
(CFK)
|Game – Digital Only
|40% off
|23/04/2020, 00:00 local time
|13/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|Yōdanji
(KEMCO)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|23/04/2020, 00:00 CEST
|13/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|Fate/EXTELLA LINK
(Marvelous Europe)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|40% off
|23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|06/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|Blasphemous
(Team17)
|Game – Digital Only
|40% off
|23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|03/05/2020, 23:59 local time
|Overcooked! 2
(Team17)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|40% off
|23/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|03/05/2020, 23:59 local time
Man Uto
Dans les jeux qui m’interessent en promo… Je les ai déjà.