Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Minecraft Dungeons
  3. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  4. Minecraft
  5. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  6. Super Mario Party
  7. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  8. Kotodama: 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  11. Cuphead
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  14. EQQO
  15. Just Dance 2020
  16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  17. BioShock
  18. Quest for the Golden Duck
  19. Overcooked 2
  20. Pokemon Sword
  21. The Outer Worlds
  22. Lydia
  23. Super Mario Odyssey
  24. Goat Simular: The GOATY
  25. Resident Evil 4
  26. Soul Searching
  27. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  28. Elemental Knights R
  29. Spider Solitaire
  30. Wreckin Ball Adventure

Download-Only Games

  1. Minecraft Dungeons
  2. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  3. Cuphead
  4. EQQO
  5. Quest for the Golden Duck
  6. Lydia
  7. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
  8. Soul Searching
  9. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  10. Elemental Knights R
  11. Spire Soliatire
  12. Wreckin Ball Adventure
  13. Runner3
  14. Street Basketball
  15. Stardew Valley
  16. Firewatch
  17. Bug Fables
  18. Revenge of the Bird King
  19. Billiard
  20. Resident Evil
  21. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
  22. Resident Evil 6
  23. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  24. Uno
  25. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  26. Shantae and the Seven Sirens
  27. Hollow Knight
  28. Okami HD
  29. Hungry Shark World
  30. Resident Evil 5

 

