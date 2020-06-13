Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Minecraft
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Super Mario Party
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Kotodama: 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Cuphead
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- EQQO
- Just Dance 2020
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- BioShock
- Quest for the Golden Duck
- Overcooked 2
- Pokemon Sword
- The Outer Worlds
- Lydia
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Goat Simular: The GOATY
- Resident Evil 4
- Soul Searching
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Elemental Knights R
- Spider Solitaire
- Wreckin Ball Adventure
Download-Only Games
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Cuphead
- EQQO
- Quest for the Golden Duck
- Lydia
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- Soul Searching
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Elemental Knights R
- Spire Soliatire
- Wreckin Ball Adventure
- Runner3
- Street Basketball
- Stardew Valley
- Firewatch
- Bug Fables
- Revenge of the Bird King
- Billiard
- Resident Evil
- Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
- Resident Evil 6
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Uno
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Hollow Knight
- Okami HD
- Hungry Shark World
- Resident Evil 5