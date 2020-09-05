Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
2. NBA 2K20
3. Luigi’s Mansion 3
4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5. Just Dance 2020
6. Minecraft
7. Cuphead
8. Unravel Two
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10. Castle Crashers Remastered
11. Donut County
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Spiritfarer
14. Pocket Mini Golf
15. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
16. A Short Hike
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Paper Mario: The Origami King
19. PGA Tour 2K21
20. Nexomon Extinction
21. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
22. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
23. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
24. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
25. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
26. Windbound
27. Super Mario Party
28. Dead Cells
29. Super Mario Odyssey
30. Stardew Valley

Download-Only Games

1. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
2. Cuphead
3. Castle Crashers Remastered
4. Spiritfarer
5. Pocket Mini Golf
6. A Short Hike
7. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
8. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
9. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
10. Windbound
11. Stardew Valley
12. Astro Bears
13. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
14. Bastion
15. Minecraft Dungeons
16. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
17. Piano
18. Hollow Knight
19. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
20. Enter the Gungeon
21. Untitled Goose Game
22. Divinity: Original Sin 2
23. Defunct
24. Moon
25. Not Not: A Brain Buster
26. Food Truck Tycoon: Asian Cuisine
27. Torchlight II
28. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
29. Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story
30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

