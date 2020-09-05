Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

2. NBA 2K20

3. Luigi’s Mansion 3

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5. Just Dance 2020

6. Minecraft

7. Cuphead

8. Unravel Two

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. Castle Crashers Remastered

11. Donut County

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Spiritfarer

14. Pocket Mini Golf

15. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

16. A Short Hike

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. Paper Mario: The Origami King

19. PGA Tour 2K21

20. Nexomon Extinction

21. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

22. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

23. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

24. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

25. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

26. Windbound

27. Super Mario Party

28. Dead Cells

29. Super Mario Odyssey

30. Stardew Valley

Download-Only Games

1. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

2. Cuphead

3. Castle Crashers Remastered

4. Spiritfarer

5. Pocket Mini Golf

6. A Short Hike

7. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

8. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

9. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

10. Windbound

11. Stardew Valley

12. Astro Bears

13. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

14. Bastion

15. Minecraft Dungeons

16. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

17. Piano

18. Hollow Knight

19. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

20. Enter the Gungeon

21. Untitled Goose Game

22. Divinity: Original Sin 2

23. Defunct

24. Moon

25. Not Not: A Brain Buster

26. Food Truck Tycoon: Asian Cuisine

27. Torchlight II

28. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

29. Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story

30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst