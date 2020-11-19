Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch, déjà de nombreuses promo avant le black friday

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Eldrador Creatures
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (available November 20)
Monster Truck Championship
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Sniper Elite 4
Truck Drive
Art Sqool
Azurebreak Heroes
Brawl Chess
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Cake Bash
Dreamo
Educational Games for Kids
Fall Gummies
Fire & Water
Five Dates
Flatland: Prologue
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 05
Karma Knight
Mars Horizon
Micetopia
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
Outbreak
Pure Pool
Ramp Car Jumping
S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope
Star Renegades
Tengram
The Casino: Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat
Travel Mosaics 6: Christmas Around the World
Wartile
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Démo de la semaine :
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Gravity Heroes
- Picross S5
- Regina & Mac
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Art Sqool
- Brawl Chess
- FUSER
- Goonya Fighter
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- HARDCORE MECHA
- Link-a-Pix Deluxe
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Panty Party
- S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sniper Elite 4
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
- TerraTech
- Urban Flow
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Réduction
|Nom
|Dernière mise à jour
|Date de fin
|Prix
|−60%
|Mimic Hunter
|19 nov. 2020
|30 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Rhythm Of The Gods
|19 nov. 2020
|24 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|7,19 €
|Subdivision Infinity DX
|19 nov. 2020
|20 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,71 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Revenant Dogma
|19 nov. 2020
|10 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
|19 nov. 2020
|10 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|19 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−86%
|The Deer God
|19 nov. 2020
|20 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,11 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|Revenant Saga
|19 nov. 2020
|10 déc. 2020 01:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|The World Next Door
|19 nov. 2020
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,63 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|Antiquia Lost
|19 nov. 2020
|10 déc. 2020 01:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Legend Of The Tetrarchs
|19 nov. 2020
|10 déc. 2020 01:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−25%
|Gal*Gun 2
|19 nov. 2020
|
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|The Snake King
|19 nov. 2020
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|Hero Hours Contract
|19 nov. 2020
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,30 €
|Switch
|3,29 €
|Infinite — Beyond The Mind
|19 nov. 2020
|20 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|Human: Fall Flat
|19 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−40%
|Chronus Arc
|19 nov. 2020
|10 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten
|19 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Hardcore Mecha
|19 nov. 2020
|30 nov. 2020 01:59
|16,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Mom Hid My Game!
|19 nov. 2020
|10 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−65%
|King Oddball
|18 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Tilt Pack
|18 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|Azkend 2: The World Beneath
|18 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−65%
|Xenoraid
|18 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−65%
|Tennis In The Face
|18 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
|18 nov. 2020
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−65%
|Baseball Riot
|18 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Spellspire
|18 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−37%
|Castle Of No Escape 2
|18 nov. 2020
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|Space Elite Force
|17 nov. 2020
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|Space Elite Force II
|17 nov. 2020
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|Ubermosh:Black
|17 nov. 2020
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|Super Star Panda
|17 nov. 2020
|25 nov. 2020 01:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|Despotism 3K
|17 nov. 2020
|8 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,29 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|Northgard
|17 nov. 2020
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|−60%
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|17 nov. 2020
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Party Games: 15 In 1
|17 nov. 2020
|
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
|17 nov. 2020
|17 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,29 €
|Switch
|22,99 €
|Fury Unleashed
|17 nov. 2020
|18 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Nine Parchments
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Boreal Blade
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Skellboy
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|13 €
|Switch
|20 €
|Sparklite
|16 nov. 2020
|23 nov. 2020 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−50%
|Aragami — Shadow Edition
|16 nov. 2020
|23 nov. 2020 01:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,09 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|Max Reloaded II
|16 nov. 2020
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,47 €
|Switch
|9,90 €
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Aery — Broken Memories
|16 nov. 2020
|3 déc. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−75%
|Spiritsphere DX
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,50 €
|Switch
|10 €
|Trine 3: The Artifacts Of Power
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Resolutiion
|16 nov. 2020
|24 nov. 2020 01:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|Broken Lines
|16 nov. 2020
|28 nov. 2020 01:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition
|16 nov. 2020
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|31,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|Pixark
|16 nov. 2020
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|18,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition
|16 nov. 2020
|30 nov. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
|16 nov. 2020
|7 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €