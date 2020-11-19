Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch, déjà de nombreuses promo avant le black friday

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Eldrador Creatures
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (available November 20)
Monster Truck Championship
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Sniper Elite 4
Truck Drive
Art Sqool
Azurebreak Heroes
Brawl Chess
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Cake Bash
Dreamo
Educational Games for Kids
Fall Gummies
Fire & Water
Five Dates
Flatland: Prologue
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 05
Karma Knight
Mars Horizon
Micetopia
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
Outbreak
Pure Pool
Ramp Car Jumping
S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope
Star Renegades
Tengram
The Casino: Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat
Travel Mosaics 6: Christmas Around the World
Wartile

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Démo de la semaine :

  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
  • Gravity Heroes
  • Picross S5
  • Regina & Mac

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Art Sqool
  • Brawl Chess
  • FUSER
  • Goonya Fighter
  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
  • HARDCORE MECHA
  • Link-a-Pix Deluxe
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Panty Party
  • S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • TerraTech
  • Urban Flow
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Dernière mise à jour Date de fin Prix
−60% Mimic Hunter 19 nov. 2020 30 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Rhythm Of The Gods 19 nov. 2020 24 nov. 2020 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 7,19 €
−56%
Subdivision Infinity DX 19 nov. 2020 20 déc. 2020 01:59 5,71 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
Revenant Dogma 19 nov. 2020 10 déc. 2020 01:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey 19 nov. 2020 10 déc. 2020 01:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−90%
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 19 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−86% The Deer God 19 nov. 2020 20 déc. 2020 01:59 1,11 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Revenant Saga 19 nov. 2020 10 déc. 2020 01:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80%
The World Next Door 19 nov. 2020 26 nov. 2020 01:59 1,63 €
Switch 8,19 €
−50%
Antiquia Lost 19 nov. 2020 10 déc. 2020 01:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
Legend Of The Tetrarchs 19 nov. 2020 10 déc. 2020 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−25% Gal*Gun 2 19 nov. 2020 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
The Snake King 19 nov. 2020 4 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
Hero Hours Contract 19 nov. 2020 4 déc. 2020 01:59 2,30 €
Switch 3,29 €
−80%
Infinite — Beyond The Mind 19 nov. 2020 20 déc. 2020 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Human: Fall Flat 19 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40% Chronus Arc 19 nov. 2020 10 déc. 2020 01:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−90%
Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten 19 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−15%
Hardcore Mecha 19 nov. 2020 30 nov. 2020 01:59 16,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Mom Hid My Game! 19 nov. 2020 10 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−65% King Oddball 18 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 1,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Tilt Pack 18 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−65%
Azkend 2: The World Beneath 18 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−65% Xenoraid 18 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65% Tennis In The Face 18 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 1,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
−15%
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes 18 nov. 2020 3 déc. 2020 01:59 4,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−65% Baseball Riot 18 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 1,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
−65%
Spellspire 18 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−37% Castle Of No Escape 2 18 nov. 2020 4,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−66%
Space Elite Force 17 nov. 2020 2 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Space Elite Force II 17 nov. 2020 2 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Ubermosh:Black 17 nov. 2020 2 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−20%
Super Star Panda 17 nov. 2020 25 nov. 2020 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Despotism 3K 17 nov. 2020 8 déc. 2020 01:59 3,29 €
Switch 10,99 €
−60%
Northgard 17 nov. 2020 2 déc. 2020 01:59 13,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−60% Evoland Legendary Edition 17 nov. 2020 2 déc. 2020 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Party Games: 15 In 1 17 nov. 2020 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition 17 nov. 2020 17 déc. 2020 01:59 2,29 €
Switch 22,99 €
−50%
Fury Unleashed 17 nov. 2020 18 déc. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Nine Parchments 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Boreal Blade 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−35%
Skellboy 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 13 €
Switch 20 €
−50%
Sparklite 16 nov. 2020 23 nov. 2020 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Aragami — Shadow Edition 16 nov. 2020 23 nov. 2020 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70%
Trine 2: Complete Story 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 5,09 €
Switch 16,99 €
−75%
Max Reloaded II 16 nov. 2020 7 déc. 2020 01:59 2,47 €
Switch 9,90 €
−70%
Trine Enchanted Edition 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Aery — Broken Memories 16 nov. 2020 3 déc. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Spiritsphere DX 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 2,50 €
Switch 10 €
−70%
Trine 3: The Artifacts Of Power 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20%
Resolutiion 16 nov. 2020 24 nov. 2020 01:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Broken Lines 16 nov. 2020 28 nov. 2020 01:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition 16 nov. 2020 26 nov. 2020 01:59 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−63%
Pixark 16 nov. 2020 1 déc. 2020 01:59 18,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
−75%
Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition 16 nov. 2020 30 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
The Secret Order: Shadow Breach 16 nov. 2020 7 déc. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
