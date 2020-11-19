Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch, déjà de nombreuses promo avant le black friday

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Eldrador Creatures

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (available November 20)

Monster Truck Championship

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Sniper Elite 4

Truck Drive

Art Sqool

Azurebreak Heroes

Brawl Chess

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Cake Bash

Dreamo

Educational Games for Kids

Fall Gummies

Fire & Water

Five Dates

Flatland: Prologue

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 05

Karma Knight

Mars Horizon

Micetopia

Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes

Outbreak

Pure Pool

Ramp Car Jumping

S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope

Star Renegades

Tengram

The Casino: Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat

Travel Mosaics 6: Christmas Around the World

Wartile

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Démo de la semaine :

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Gravity Heroes

Picross S5

Regina & Mac

Les DLC de la semaine :

Art Sqool

Brawl Chess

FUSER

Goonya Fighter

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

HARDCORE MECHA

Link-a-Pix Deluxe

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11

Panty Party

S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sniper Elite 4

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

TerraTech

Urban Flow

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :