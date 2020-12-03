Les sorties et les 115 promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Commandos 2 HD Remaster

Empire of Sin

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Pretty Princess Party

Renzo Racer

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack

Absolute Drift

Baila Latino

Biz Builder Delux

Cybxus Hearts

Death Tales

Fault: Milestone Two Side: Above

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

Futoshiki Math

Gunpig: Firepower for Hire

Hed the Pig

John Wick Hex

Liberated: Enhanced Edition

Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Oniria Crimes

Outbreak: The New Nightmare

Paw Paw Paw

Phogs!

Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game!

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate

Steampunk Tower 2

Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition

Wildfire

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



N.C

Démo de la semaine :

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Les DLC de la semaine :

Baila Latino

Dead by Daylight

Empire of Sin

FUSER™

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :