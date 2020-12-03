Les sorties et les 115 promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Chronos: Before the Ashes
Commandos 2 HD Remaster
Empire of Sin
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Pretty Princess Party
Renzo Racer
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
Absolute Drift
Baila Latino
Biz Builder Delux
Cybxus Hearts
Death Tales
Fault: Milestone Two Side: Above
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
Futoshiki Math
Gunpig: Firepower for Hire
Hed the Pig
John Wick Hex
Liberated: Enhanced Edition
Nine Witches: Family Disruption
Oniria Crimes
Outbreak: The New Nightmare
Paw Paw Paw
Phogs!
Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game!
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
Steampunk Tower 2
Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition
Wildfire

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

N.C

Démo de la semaine :

  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Baila Latino
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Empire of Sin
  • FUSER™
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

−30%
Billion Road 28 déc. 2020 01:59 20,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−57%
Futoshiki Math 26 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50% Super Ping Pong Trick Shot 25 déc. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−68%
#Womenup, Super Puzzles Dream 27 déc. 2020 01:59 1,98 €
Switch 6,19 €
−80%
Breakfast Bar Tycoon 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Moero Chronicle Hyper 28 déc. 2020 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Dream Alone 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Star Horizon 28 déc. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Diabolic 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Girabox 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,49 €
−33%
Jet Kave Adventure 28 déc. 2020 01:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
/Connection Haunted <Server Error> 28 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Coffee Crisis 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Make War 28 déc. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Drag Racing Rivals 28 déc. 2020 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−83%
Pirates: All Aboard! 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50% Nonograms Prophecy 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−66%
Rawr-Off 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−60% Akane 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Strike Force Kitty 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Powertris 28 déc. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
Akuto: Showdown 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50% Super Neptunia Rpg 28 déc. 2020 01:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−80%
Ego Protocol: Remastered 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% One Strike 28 déc. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66%
Island Maze 28 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
