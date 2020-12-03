Les sorties et les 115 promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Commandos 2 HD Remaster
Empire of Sin
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Pretty Princess Party
Renzo Racer
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
Absolute Drift
Baila Latino
Biz Builder Delux
Cybxus Hearts
Death Tales
Fault: Milestone Two Side: Above
Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
Futoshiki Math
Gunpig: Firepower for Hire
Hed the Pig
John Wick Hex
Liberated: Enhanced Edition
Nine Witches: Family Disruption
Oniria Crimes
Outbreak: The New Nightmare
Paw Paw Paw
Phogs!
Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game!
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
Steampunk Tower 2
Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition
Wildfire
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
N.C
Démo de la semaine :
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Baila Latino
- Dead by Daylight
- Empire of Sin
- FUSER™
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
Les promotions de la semaine :
|
|Billion Road
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|20,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Futoshiki Math
|26 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−50%
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|25 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|#Womenup, Super Puzzles Dream
|27 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,98 €
|Switch
|6,19 €
|
|Breakfast Bar Tycoon
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Moero Chronicle Hyper
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Dream Alone
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Star Horizon
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Diabolic
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Girabox
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|Jet Kave Adventure
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|/Connection Haunted <Server Error>
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−80%
|Coffee Crisis
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Make War
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Drag Racing Rivals
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Pirates: All Aboard!
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Nonograms Prophecy
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Rawr-Off
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−60%
|Akane
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Strike Force Kitty
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Powertris
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Akuto: Showdown
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Super Neptunia Rpg
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Ego Protocol: Remastered
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|One Strike
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Island Maze
|28 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
Arnotjevleesch
Au lieu de l’écrire sur Twitter : je ne connais pas wordpress mais je suis sûr qu’il a moyen d’améliorer la lisibilité du tableau des promotions de la semaine sur cette page. Merci pour ce que vous faites !