Les sorties de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

60 Seconds! Reatomized

Among Us

Body of Evidence

Boot Hill Heroes

Calico

Cave Digger

Chill Panda

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend

Crawlco Block Knockers

Dark Arcana: The Carnival

Dark Grim Mariupolis

Defentron

Dicey Dungeons

Dog Gone Golfing

Football Manager 2021 Touch

Freddy Spaghetti

Gems of Magic: Lost Family

Grindstone

Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together!

Kauil’s Treasure

Killer Chambers

Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons

Outbreak Lost Hope

Shakes on a Plane

Synthetik: Ultimate

Traditional Tactics Ne+

Unto The End

When the Past Was Around

Yum Yum Line

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Démo de la semaine :

Bravely Default II Final Demo

Diamond Girl: An Earnest Education in Love

Les DLC de la semaine :