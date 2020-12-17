Les sorties de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

60 Seconds! Reatomized
Among Us
Body of Evidence
Boot Hill Heroes
Calico
Cave Digger
Chill Panda
Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
Crawlco Block Knockers
Dark Arcana: The Carnival
Dark Grim Mariupolis
Defentron
Dicey Dungeons
Dog Gone Golfing
Football Manager 2021 Touch
Freddy Spaghetti
Gems of Magic: Lost Family
Grindstone
Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together!
Kauil’s Treasure
Killer Chambers
Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons
Outbreak Lost Hope
Shakes on a Plane
Synthetik: Ultimate
Traditional Tactics Ne+
Unto The End
When the Past Was Around
Yum Yum Line

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

N.C

Démo de la semaine :

  • Bravely Default II Final Demo
  • Diamond Girl: An Earnest Education in Love
  • Traditional Tactics Ne+
  • When the Past Was Around

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
  • Jigsaw Masterpieces
  • FUSER™
  • Link-a-Pix Deluxe
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • Touhou spell bubble
